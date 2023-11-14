Overview of Saba Capital's Recent Acquisition

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a prominent investment firm, has recently expanded its investment portfolio by adding shares of BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ). On November 10, 2023, the firm executed an addition of 533,682 shares to its existing stake in BIGZ. This transaction not only signifies a substantial share change but also reflects a 0.09% impact on the firm's portfolio. With this latest move, Saba Capital Management now holds a total of 33,924,407 shares in BIGZ, representing a significant 5.97% of its portfolio and 14.95% of the firm's holdings in the traded stock.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), headquartered at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY, is known for its strategic investment philosophy that focuses on value and special situations. The firm's top holdings include a mix of income and growth-oriented funds such as Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT), and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ), with a particular emphasis on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. With an equity portfolio valued at $3.84 billion and a diverse array of 624 stocks, Saba Capital Management is a significant player in the investment landscape.

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Overview

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust, trading under the symbol BIGZ, is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. Since its IPO on March 26, 2021, BIGZ has aimed to deliver total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a current stock price of $6.82, BIGZ operates within the single segment of Asset Management.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. Bolsters Position in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust

Transaction Specifics and Portfolio Impact

The recent acquisition by Saba Capital Management was executed at a price of $6.76 per share, which has since seen a modest increase. The addition of over half a million shares has not only solidified the firm's position in BIGZ but also indicates a strong belief in the stock's potential. The transaction has brought the total number of shares held by Saba Capital in BIGZ to over 33 million, accounting for nearly 6% of its investment portfolio.

Performance Metrics and Market Sentiment

Despite the stock's current PE percentage standing at 0.00, indicating that the company is not profitable, the GF Score of 19/100 suggests that BIGZ has limited future performance potential. The stock has experienced a price change of 0.89% since the transaction and a significant decline of 51.8% since its IPO. Year-to-date, the stock has seen a slight decrease of 0.73%. The stock's momentum indicators, such as the RSI 14 Day at 54.19 and the Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month at -3.02, reflect a mixed sentiment in the market.

Financial Health and Rankings

BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust's financial health, as indicated by a balance sheet rank of 7/10, suggests a relatively stable financial position. However, the stock's Profitability Rank and Growth Rank both stand at 0/10, highlighting areas of concern. The Cash to Debt Rank is at the lowest tier, indicating potential liquidity issues. These factors, combined with the absence of a GF Value Rank and a Momentum Rank, paint a cautious picture for investors.

Conclusion: Saba Capital's Strategic Move

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction in BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust underscores the firm's strategic approach to value investing. While the stock's current performance metrics and financial health rankings may not be overly encouraging, Saba Capital's increased stake could be indicative of a long-term investment horizon or a belief in the stock's turnaround potential. Investors following this trade will be keen to monitor BIGZ's future performance, especially in light of Saba Capital's significant position in the stock.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

