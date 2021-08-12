U.S. markets closed

Sabesp Announces 2Q21 Results

1 min read
SÃO PAULO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its second quarter of 2021 results.

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 773.1 million in 2Q21, compared to R$ 378.2 million in 2Q20.

The net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 4,595.9 million in 2Q21, up by 3.7% over 2Q20.

Costs and expenses, which consider construction costs, totaled R$ 3,700.0 million, up by 10.4% over 2Q20.

Adjusted EBITDA, of R$ 1,453.2 million, fell by 8.1% from the R$ 1,581.4 million recorded in 2Q20 (R$ 6,446.1 million in the last 12 months).

Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 31.6% in 2Q21, compared to 35.7% in 2Q20 (34.7% in the last 12 months).

Excluding the effects of revenue and construction costs, the adjusted EBITDA margin reached 40.0% in 2Q21, compared to 45.7% in 2Q20 (44.2% in the last 12 months).

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: ri.sabesp.com.br

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)
Juliana P. S. Jardim: (55 11) 3388-9267 (jpsjardim@sabesp.com.br)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp-announces-2q21-results-301354816.html

SOURCE Sabesp

