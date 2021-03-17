U.S. markets closed

Sabesp - Material Fact: Extension of Suspension of Cuts and Renegotiation of Debts

·2 min read
SÃO PAULO, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Sabesp" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of Article 157, Paragraph 4, of Law 6.404/76 and the provisions of Instruction 358 of the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission ("CVM"), dated January 3, 2002, as amended, in continuity informs to its shareholders and the market in general that, in continuity with the Material Fact of February 3, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that today, the Board of Executives Officers extended, from March 31 to April 30, 2021, the measures to minimize the economic impacts of the pandemic for commercial and service establishments, as follows:

i) Suspend cuts and renegotiate debts for commercial and service customers residing in the
operated municipalities that are in the orange and red phases of the São Paulo/Covid-19
Plan;

ii) The validity period will be until the end of April 2021;

iii) The existing debts, including the agreements signed during the pandemic period, will be
renegotiated without the application of a fine and interest, only monetary adjustment,
according to the Company's policy and procedure;

iv) The term for installments will be 12 months, from the date of the renegotiation of
outstanding balances;

v) The debtor will not be included in the credit protection register for debts until the end of
April 2021; and

vi) Debtors which may have been included in the credit protection register during the
pandemic will be withdrawn immediately after the debt is renegotiated with Sabesp.

The Company will keep the market informed on the developments concerning this Material Fact.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio – (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi – (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-extension-of-suspension-of-cuts-and-renegotiation-of-debts-301248925.html

SOURCE Sabesp

