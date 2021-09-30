U.S. markets closed

Sabesp - Material Fact: Hiring IFC to provide consulting services to the State - analysis of alternatives for restructuring Sabesp's share capital

·1 min read
SÃO PAULO, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – Sabesp ("Company" or "Sabesp"), pursuant to the provisions CVM Instruction nº 44, of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on a meeting held at this date by the State Privatization Program's Board (Conselho Diretor do Programa Estadual de Desestatização – CDPED), established by State Law nº 9,361, of July 5, 1996, in view of the New Sanitation Regulatory Framework (Federal Law nº 14,026/2020), as well as State Law nº 17,383/2021, which defined the Regional Basic Sanitation Units for the State of São Paulo, unanimously resolved:

(i) to recommend the hiring, by the Treasury and Planning Secretariat (Secretaria da Fazenda e Planejamento do Estado de São Paulo), of the International Finance Corporation – IFC, to provide consulting services to the State, consisting in the identification and analysis of possible alternatives for restructuring Sabesp's share capital; and

(ii) at each relevant stage of the work to be carried out by the IFC, the matter should return to CDPED for evaluation and continuation.

Sabesp will keep the market informed of any developments related to the subject matter of this Material Fact.

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 (maasampaio@sabesp.com.br)
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 (abairoldi@sabesp.com.br)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp--material-fact-hiring-ifc-to-provide-consulting-services-to-the-state---analysis-of-alternatives-for-restructuring-sabesps-share-capital-301388377.html

SOURCE Sabesp

