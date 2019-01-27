Sabic Profit Misses Estimates as Product Prices Drop, Costs Rise

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Basic Industries Corp. reported full-year and fourth-quarter profit that missed analysts estimates as the average selling price for products from the Middle East’s biggest petrochemicals maker declined.

Full-year profit rose 17 percent to 21.54 billion riyals ($5.7 billion), compared with the mean estimate of 23.67 billion riyals. Fourth-quarter profit declined 12 percent to 3.24 billion riyals compared with an estimate of 5.29 billion riyals.

FY sales 169.09 billion riyals, estimate 169.68 billion (range 167.41 billion to 172.38 billion) (BD)4Q sales 40.13 billion riyals, estimate 40.41 billion (range 38.80 billion to 42.40 billion) (BD)Cites increase in selling, general and administrative expenses, and decrease in share of results from associates and joint ventures.Implemented strategic restructuring initiative with an impact of 1.1 billion riyals.

State-owned Saudi Aramco is in talks to buy shares in Sabic, as the company is known, from the country’s sovereign wealth fund as the world’s biggest crude oil exporter expands ahead of a planned initial public offering. Aramco has no plans to acquire any publicly held shares in Sabic.The company is looking at investment opportunities in China, Chief Executive Officer Yousef Abdullah Al Benyan said in October.Sabic and Aramco in November selected Yanbu, on the west coast of the kingdom, as the site to set up an integrated industrial complex to convert crude oil to chemicals.The complex is expected to process 400,000 barrels per day of crude oil, which will produce about 9 million tons of chemicals and base oils annuallyExpected to create an estimated 30,000 direct and indirect jobsSabic is rated A1 at Moody’s; A- at S&P; A+ at Fitch. All have stable outlooks.Click here for credit rating profile: SABIC AB Equity CRPR

Stock advanced 11 percent in the past 52 weeks. Saudi Tadawul benchmark gained 12 percent.The shares are down 1.8 percent in the past 5 days and rose 4.7 percent in the past 30 days.Sabic trades at 15 times its estimated earnings per share for the coming year.The company’s dividend yield is 3.5 percent on a trailing 12-month basis and 3.4 percent based on Bloomberg Dividend Forecasts for the next 12 months.The analyst consensus one-year price target for the company is 127.52 riyals, for a potential return of 5.9 percent. Analysts left the target little changed in the past three months.

Aramco Considers Selling $10 Billion Bond to Acquire Sabic StakeAramco, Sabic Choose Yanbu as Site for Crude to Chemicals Plant

