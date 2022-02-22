U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,335.25
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,943.00
    -64.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,914.50
    -81.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.83
    +3.76 (+4.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,895.90
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0037 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.43
    +1.32 (+4.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9100
    +0.2110 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,527.50
    -780.00 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.38
    -81.40 (-8.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.47
    +36.14 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Sabio Announces Signing of Definitive Agreement to Acquire Vidillion - a Connected TV Technology Pioneer

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SBIO.V

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Sabio Holdings Inc + Vidillion
Sabio Holdings Inc + Vidillion

- Proposed acquisition anticipated to solidify Sabio's position in the Connected TV (CTV) market by further strengthening its analytics capabilities and enabling new revenue streams with access to exclusive premium content.

- Patented technology validated by premium CTV publishers and distribution partners, including Sabio.

- Over US$2 million in revenues in 2021, all from CTV.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV") software solutions, validated by performance, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement dated February 18 ("Agreement") pursuant to which a newly formed wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Sabio Acquisition Inc., will acquire (the "Acquisition") substantially all of the assets of Vidillion Inc. ("Vidillion"), a U.S. based CTV supply side platform (SSP), in a combined stock-and-cash transaction. The aggregate consideration is valued at approximately up to US$3 million, composed of common shares of the Company valued at approximately US$1.75 million (the "Share Consideration") and US$1.25 million in cash (the "Cash Consideration"), subject to customary working capital, indemnity, and tax adjustments. The Acquisition will be an Arm's Length Transaction, as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and no finder's fees are payable in connection with the Acquisition. The Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including the review and approval of the Exchange.

Both the Cash Consideration and the Share Consideration will be paid or issued to the vendor on closing of the Acquisition. The common shares comprising the Share Consideration will be subject to a lock-up period of six months following the closing of the Acquisition, which may be extended in the event of post-closing indemnity claims, in addition to any hold periods or restrictions under applicable securities laws or the policies of the Exchange. The price per common share will be calculated using the five-day volume weighted share price of the common shares of Sabio on the Exchange immediately prior to the date of closing of the Acquisition.

Vidillion has established direct relationships with publishers with access to exclusive inventory across a diverse set of content verticals. Sabio is currently a customer of Vidillion. The Acquisition is expected to further expand Sabio's access to premium CTV inventory and boost gross margins. Having direct relationships with publishers is also anticipated to provide unique advertising opportunities within the expanding CTV market.

Sabio's analytics platform, AppScience®, which is powered by its proprietary household graph of 300 million opt-in mobile devices and 55 million validated CTV households, stands to further strengthen its capabilities with the integration of unique data sets from the Acquisition. AppScience's mobile-first approach to CTV is anticipated to enable Sabio and Vidillion customers to improve CTV advertising performance and inventory scale between platforms with full-funnel, people-based marketing capabilities.

"We have been working closely with Vidillion for over a year with a shared belief that consumers, content providers, and brands deserve a better and more accountable CTV experience," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO and co-founder of Sabio. "The versatility, scalability, and granular level of insights of combining our existing AppScience's analytics and Sabio's proprietary Demand-Side Platform (DSP) with Vidillion's publisher level data and monetization capabilities is expected to enhance our current CTV offering, making it one of the first full-stack CTV solution for marketers and suppliers."

In addition to scale and distribution across approximately 120 countries, Vidillion boasts a technology stack that includes tools for ad break optimization, server-side ad insertion (SSAI), content recognition, and dynamic ad insertion (DAI) with demand side partner integrations that assist publishers in quickly and easily finding new ways to monetize their inventory and brands in reaching greater scale in CTV.

"CTV has become one of the hottest platforms in marketing in recent years, but we have been a pioneer in the space for over a decade," said Thomas Engdahl, President and CEO of Vidillion. "Joining forces with Sabio will allow for the leveraging of Vidillion's purpose-built technology and patents to create more impactful campaigns for brands and better experiences for viewers."

The closing of the transaction, which is targeted to take place on or around the end of the first quarter of 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including but not limited to, receipt of approval of the Exchange. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed above or at all. The Acquisition is anticipated to be funded through a US$1.25 million draw on the Company's existing line of credit at an interest rate of the greater of (i) the Wall Street Journal prime rate plus 1.00% and (ii) 4.25%. A copy of the definitive agreement will be filed under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) is a CTV technology provider that delivers optimized yield performance via addressable cross screen solutions built on mobile behavior. The Sabio portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent demand side platform, Sabio, and the real time measurement and attribution platform, AppScience®. Together, the companies provide brands and agencies with end-to-end advertising suites, powered by its proprietary household graph of more than 300 million mobile devices and 55 million validated CTV households. For more information, visit: sabioholdingsgroup.com

About Vidillion, Inc.

Vidillion is a leading CTV distribution and ad monetization service, streaming more than 1,200 TV channels and 10,000 movies and video clips to approximately 120 countries via the internet to Amazon FireTV, AppleTV, Roku, and smart TVs. Vidillion aggregates CTV publishers, distributes their content, and monetizes their content with advertising. For more information, visit: vidillion.com

Disclaimer

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Use of Non-IFRS Measures
This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures, including, but not limited to, EBITDA. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS or recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and should not be construed as an alternative to other financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including but not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Acquisition, expected timing of closing of the Acquisition, and the anticipated impact of the Acquisition on the business of the Company. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts", and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations, or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors, and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including but not limited to, failure to obtain the required approvals for the Acquisition and failure to complete the Acquisition on the terms proposed or at all. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to herein will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

For further information, please contact: Sabio Holdings Inc., Aziz Rahimtoola, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: aziz@sabio.inc, Phone: 1.844.974.2662

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Putin orders troops to separatist regions

    Fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine are keeping investors on edge. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered troops to the separatist territory, moves that could result in additional sanctions against Moscow and stoked fears that an invasion could soon take place. President Joe Biden on Friday said he believed Putin had made up his mind to invade in coming days but that until he did so there was still scope for diplomacy.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Volkswagen Plans IPO of Porsche to Ignite EV Shift Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG is preparing an initial public offering of Porsche, seeking a listing of its most profitable asset to help boost the parent’s valuation and fund the push into electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Pile

  • Chinese Tech Stocks Drop to New Crackdown Lows, Led by Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology stocks dropped for a third straight session amid fresh worries over Beijing’s regulatory plans for the sector. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Hang Seng Tech Ind

  • Markets brace for heavy falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates

    Investors were bracing for a torrid day for Russian, Ukrainian and wider global markets when they reopen on Tuesday, after Vladimir Putin upped the ante in a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war. In a lengthy televised address, the Russian president recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Tensions have already rattled global markets this year and wiped tens of billions of dollars off the value of Russian and Ukraine assets, but Monday's escalation is expected to cause much worse.

  • Dow Jones Futures Slash Losses; Russia's Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • Dow futures sink as Putin orders deployment of troops to eastern Ukraine

    U.S. stock-index futures were sharply lower early Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to separatist groups within Ukraine.

  • S&P 500 Futures Trim Losses as Investors Focus on Ukraine Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the S&P 500 Index pared early declines as investors weighed the impact of growing geopolitical tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP

  • Stocks Erase Loss as Ukraine Scenarios Digested: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks erased losses as investors bet that markets can recover from the latest imbroglio between the West and Russia over Ukraine, and a flight to havens eased.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP Ca

  • Russian stocks suffer biggest fall since 2008 as Ukraine war looms

    Boris Johnson has done ‘sweet FA’ to cut red tape, says Iain Duncan Smith Brexit opportunities: the burdensome red tape that Britain can begin cutting FTSE 100 slips into the red on Russia-Ukraine tensions Andrew Orlowski: TikTok is giving the West a hard lesson in family values Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Heska Corp. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Volkswagen AG, Porsche SE in 'advanced discussions' about Porsche IPO

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG and Porsche SE have negotiated a framework agreement to prepare for an IPO of Porsche AG, the companies said on Tuesday, in the first confirmation by the players involved that a listing could be on the table. A final decision had not yet been taken and the conclusion of an agreement must be approved by the management and supervisory boards, Volkswagen said. "Whether a Framework Agreement is concluded... is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties' boards," Volkswagen said.

  • 'Growth' stocks still not cheap, cautions JPMorgan

    Tech-dominated "growth" stocks are still not cheap despite some sharp falls over the last six months, analysts at U.S. investment bank JPMorgan cautioned on Monday. JPMorgan's analysts estimate that on average tech firms that are yet to even make a profit have lost 30% of their value since peaks around September last year, while 'fintech' firms which focus on tech-savvy banking apps and tools have dropped 40%. "As Growth stocks weakened of late, they derated, but are still not outright cheap," JPMorgan's analysts said in a note to clients, adding that banks and commodity-linked stocks which have rallied this year thanks to rising oil and metals prices or interest rates were still "far from expensive".

  • 2 Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    For example, Facebook parent Meta Platforms could be a big winner with its Oculus virtual reality technology, but the social media leader has been investing in that business for eight years without much to show for it. It could take two decades of build-out before the metaverse is widely used by the general public -- that's about how long it took for mobile phones and social media to move from their early-adoption phases to mainstream ubiquity. Nvidia is already experiencing booming demand for its graphics processors, which help to power the world's cloud infrastructure.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapK

  • An Obscure Corner of Wall Street Is Making Billions Trading Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Most of the world hates inflation. For Nikhil Choraria and a small band of traders, it’s an opportunity. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesThe Goldman Sachs Group Inc. partner is a leadi

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

    Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.

  • Estimating The Fair Value Of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of MicroStrategy Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MSTR ) by...