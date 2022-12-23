U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.44 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.85 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    +1.86 (+2.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.30 (+1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0630
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    +0.0820 (+2.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2042
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8720
    +0.5200 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,818.26
    +3.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.21
    -0.73 (-0.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Sabio Holdings to Attend CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event and Undergo Changes to Capital Structure

·3 min read

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that it will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from January 20, 2023 to January 22, 2023.

Sabio Holdings, Inc. is comprised of the demand side platform, Sabio; real-time measurement and attribution platform, App Science™; and streaming TV technology pioneer, Vidillion. These companies combine to provide brands and agencies with end-to-end advertising suites, powered by its proprietary household graph of more than 300 million mobile devices and 55 million validated Connected TV (CTV) households.

The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event links growth-stage companies and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities.

Sajid Premji, Sabio's CFO commented, "With a fifth consecutive quarter of record revenues now under our belts, we look forward to sharing our CTV/OTT growth story with existing and potential investors."

Changes to capital structure

Sabio also announces changes to its capital structure to proactively manage the applicable requirements relating to its foreign private issuer ("FPI") status under United States ("U.S.") securities law.

To proactively ensure maintenance of Sabio's FPI status, certain U.S. shareholders have voluntarily exchanged a total of 5,131,823 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") for the same number of convertible restricted voting shares (the "Restricted Voting Shares" and such exchange, the "Share Exchange"). Following the completion of the Share Exchange, there are 14,520,538 issued and outstanding Common Shares and 31,240,780 issued and outstanding Restricted Voting Shares. There are no new insiders as a result of the Share Exchange.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform.

For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may be deemed "forward‐looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. These forward‐looking statements, by their nature, require Sabio to make certain assumptions and necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward‐looking statements. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Words such as "may", "will", "would", "could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "continue", or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and the conditional, are intended to identify forward‐looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievement expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the ability to accurately determine the number and percentage of Common Shares held by U.S. residents and the ability to preserve its status as a FPI. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Sabio cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities of the Company that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither Sabio nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. Further, Sabio does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

™ App Science is a trademark or registered trademark of Sabio Inc. in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/23/c9832.html

Recommended Stories

  • Saints sign Kirk Merritt to active roster

    With Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry out, the Saints are short on receiver depth for Saturday’s game. They made two moves Friday to shore up the position. They signed receiver Kirk Merritt to the 53-player roster, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. They also elevated receiver Keith Kirkwood and offensive lineman Josh Andrews for the game [more]

  • Broncos list Randy Gregory as questionable, call him a game-time decision

    The Broncos list outside linebacker Randy Gregory as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Gregory has a knee injury that kept him out of practice this week. He made his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals and played 23 defensive snaps and one on special teams. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett [more]

  • NFL, NFLPA find no violations in handling of DeVante Parker’s concussion

    The NFL and NFL Players Association initiated a review of the handling of a concussion suffered by Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker during the team’s Week 14 game in Arizona and they released their findings on Friday. Parker displayed signs of instability while getting to his feet after making a catch and hitting his head [more]

  • Were any Falcons snubbed from the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl?

    Were any Falcons players snubbed from the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl roster?

  • Aaron Donald unlikely to return this season, McVay says

    THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Aaron Donald is unlikely to return to the Los Angeles Rams' defense this season. Donald will miss his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain Sunday when the Rams (4-10) host the Denver Broncos. Coach Sean McVay admitted Friday that his seven-time All-Pro lineman and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year isn't expected to play in the final two meaningless games of the Rams' disastrous Super Bowl title defense.

  • Eight Saturday NFL games will be played in far from ideal conditions

    We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good. On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday. The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, [more]

  • AMC capital raise a ‘step in the right direction,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Group Senior Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss AMC’s proposed 1-to-10 reverse stock split, meme investors, the expectations for box offices heading into 2023, and the outlook for AMC.

  • From Lucid to ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2023

    Warren Buffett has famously advised investors be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Indeed, as always, you must be greedy only with quality companies. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that you can consider buying in 2023.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood wasn't buying a lot of stocks earlier this month, but she's been picking up the pace lately. The co-founder, CEO, and principal stock picker of Ark Invest publishes her daily transactions. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), and Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surges 8.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Medical Properties (MPW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.

  • Why Rivian Hit an All-Time Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) went public with a famously successful initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10, 2021, at a price of $78 per share. The company banked nearly $12 billion from the IPO, and the stock price took off from there, reaching well over $100 per share. Rivian had some encouraging things to say in its third-quarter report, but data from used car retailer CarMax yesterday has investors rethinking the near-term future for Rivian and other early-stage electric vehicle companies.

  • Why Chevron and Other Oil Stocks Popped Today

    $80 oil and sub-10 P/E prices make ExxonMobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips stocks look attractive today.

  • Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Devon Energy (DVN) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • 'The next global Lehman': Robert Kiyosaki just issued a dire warning about the current pension crisis, says 'fake money savers' will feel the most pain — he likes these 3 real assets

    This could put a dent in your retirement plans.

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks for 2023

    Berkshire's portfolio features several high-quality companies, but these three stocks look particularly timely for the new year.

  • 2 Rebound Stocks to Buy Before 2022 Ends

    No investor likes to see a portfolio decline, but with the S&P 500 down 20% year to date, the stock market is on track to have its worst year since 2008. Stocks are cheap, and a surprising number of them are actually below pre-pandemic levels as investors have essentially discounted the significant growth through 2020 and 2021. If you want a stock at a discount to its pre-pandemic levels, Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) should be near the top of your list.

  • 2 Dazzling Growth Stocks Down Over 60% to Buy Hand Over Fist Before the Next Bull Market

    The S&P 500 had its worst first half since 1970, the Nasdaq Composite suffered its sharpest decline in more than a decade, and both indexes have fallen into a bear market. For instance, cybersecurity leaders CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) and Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) have seen their share prices fall 65% and 70%, respectively, but both companies have continued to report monster financial results. CrowdStrike provides 23 software modules that address several cybersecurity verticals, from endpoint security to threat intelligence.

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • 'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

    Tough times are coming. But you can still make money.

  • Could This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Become the Next Enterprise Products Partners?

    Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) is the gold standard for income-focused investors in the energy midstream space. Here's a look at whether Delek Logistics Partners has what it takes to become the next Enterprise Products Partners and deliver reliable distribution growth for the next decade and a half. What fueled Enterprise Products Partners' successful track record?