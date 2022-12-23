Sabio Holdings to Attend CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event and Undergo Changes to Capital Structure

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. THE SECURITIES HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR SALE OF SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2022 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that it will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from January 20, 2023 to January 22, 2023.

Sabio Holdings, Inc. is comprised of the demand side platform, Sabio; real-time measurement and attribution platform, App Science™; and streaming TV technology pioneer, Vidillion. These companies combine to provide brands and agencies with end-to-end advertising suites, powered by its proprietary household graph of more than 300 million mobile devices and 55 million validated Connected TV (CTV) households.

The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event links growth-stage companies and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities.

Sajid Premji, Sabio's CFO commented, "With a fifth consecutive quarter of record revenues now under our belts, we look forward to sharing our CTV/OTT growth story with existing and potential investors."

Changes to capital structure

Sabio also announces changes to its capital structure to proactively manage the applicable requirements relating to its foreign private issuer ("FPI") status under United States ("U.S.") securities law.

To proactively ensure maintenance of Sabio's FPI status, certain U.S. shareholders have voluntarily exchanged a total of 5,131,823 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") for the same number of convertible restricted voting shares (the "Restricted Voting Shares" and such exchange, the "Share Exchange"). Following the completion of the Share Exchange, there are 14,520,538 issued and outstanding Common Shares and 31,240,780 issued and outstanding Restricted Voting Shares. There are no new insiders as a result of the Share Exchange.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform.

