Sabio Holdings to Attend Planet MicroCap Showcase 2023 in Las Vegas; Announces Award Grant

TORONTO, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV") and over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2023 at the Horseshoe Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas on April 26th & 27th.

The Planet Microcap Showcase brings together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels.

Aziz Rahimtoola, Sabio's CEO, commented, "We look forward to sharing our CTV/OTT growth story with existing and potential investors, including our record 2022 revenues and third consecutive year of positive Adjusted EBITDA1."

Sabio will present to attendees on Wednesday, April 26th, and will be participating in 1X1 meetings on Thursday, April 27th.

To access the presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2023

Date: Wednesday, April 26th, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time (10:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast Link

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Sabio Holdings, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue in LAS VEGAS.

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

1 See "Use of Non-IFRS Measures" below

Grant of Incentive and Non-statutory Awards

Sabio also announced the grant of 330,000 incentive and non-statutory stock options ("Options") and 353,793 restricted stock units ("RSU")(together, the "Awards") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan") to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 683,793 common shares in the capital of the Company. The Options and RSUs were granted effective April 04, 2023 ("Grant Date") and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). A summary of the Awards granted is as follows:

Story continues

An aggregate of 263,793 RSUs were granted to certain officers of the Company, with the balance of 90,000 RSUs granted to employees of the Company. The RSUs vest over three years, with 33% of the RSUs vesting on the first anniversary of the Grant Date and the remaining RSUs vesting in eight equal installments over the next eight quarters.

An aggregate of 110,000 Options were granted to certain directors and officers of the Company, with the balance of 220,000 Options granted to employees of the Company. The Options are granted pursuant to the Plan and grants the holder the right to purchase one Common Share at a purchase price of $0.99 CAD per Common Share for a period of 10 years from the date of issue. The Options will vest quarterly over thirty-six months.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (VOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal specifically focused on covering the MicroCap market by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

Use of Non-IFRS Measures

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) measures including, but not limited to, Adjusted EBITDA. These measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of financial information reported under IFRS. Rather, these non-IFRS measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of operations from management's perspective.

Management uses adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") as a key financial metric to evaluate Sabio's operating performance as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The term "Adjusted EBITDA", as defined by management, refers to net income (loss) before adjusting earnings for finance costs, income taxes, stock-based compensation, amortization, non-recurring items, and severance costs. Refer to reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA in the Company's MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021, copies of which can be found under Sabio Holdings Inc.'s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Management believes that the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are not connected to and do not represent the operating performance of Sabio. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the results generated by Sabio's main business activities prior to taking into consideration how those activities are financed and taxed as well as expenses related to stock-based compensation, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, other expense (income), and foreign exchange (gain) loss. Accordingly, management believes that this measure may also be useful to investors in enhancing their understanding of Sabio's operating performance. It is a key measure used by Sabio's management and board of directors to understand and evaluate Sabio's operating performance, to prepare annual budgets and to help develop operating plans.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

™ App Science is a trademark or registered trademark of Sabio Inc. in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/04/c2038.html