Sabio Holdings Inc. (CVE:SBIO): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sabio Holdings Inc.'s (CVE:SBIO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sabio Holdings Inc. operates as a technology provider in the advertising areas of connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) streaming in the United States. On 31 December 2022, the CA$45m market-cap company posted a loss of US$847k for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sabio Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 4 industry analysts covering Sabio Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$1.6m in 2024. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 117% year-on-year, on average, which signals high confidence from analysts. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sabio Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Sabio Holdings is its debt-to-equity ratio of 188%. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

