Sabio Holdings Inc. (CVE:SBIO) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Sabio Holdings Inc.'s (CVE:SBIO) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Sabio Holdings Inc. operates as a technology provider in the advertising areas of connected TV (CTV) and over-the-top (OTT) streaming in the United States and the United Kingdom. On 31 December 2023, the CA$13m market-cap company posted a loss of US$4.8m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Sabio Holdings' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Sabio Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$2.4m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 104% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Sabio Holdings' upcoming projects, but, bear in mind that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Sabio Holdings currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. Accounting methods used to deal with losses accumulated over time can cause this to occur. This is because liabilities are carried forward into the future until it cancels. These losses tend to occur only on paper, however, in other cases it can be forewarning.

