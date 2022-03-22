Sabio Signs Record Deal with Fortune 50 Brand

Over US$10 million in expected revenues over the 3-year life of the Contract

Increasing momentum from existing customers for annual and multi-year deals

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS NEWS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN HAVE NOT BEEN AND WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE "U.S. SECURITIES ACT") OR ANY STATE SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS UNLESS REGISTERED UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT AND APPLICABLE STATE SECURITIES LAWS OR AN EXEMPTION FROM SUCH REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE.

/CNW/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Streaming TV analytics, distribution and monetization solutions validated by performance, is pleased to announce that it has signed the largest contract in the company's history ("Contract"). The Contract represents the 3-year expansion of Sabio's existing partnership with a current customer.

The Contract is expected to drive over US$10 million in revenues to Sabio over a three-year period. The Company has already started providing its platforms and services for use pursuant to the Contract. Sabio is also pleased to announce that it has signed multiple additional annual and multi-year deals across automotive, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and other verticals.

"These deals are the first of many multi-year and annual contract discussions that are taking place as part of our strategy to further cement ongoing partnerships with key long-term customers. We are now at the stage of our business where we are seeing increased interest by the top brands in committing to more annual and multi-year deals, a testament to their trust in Sabio and our mobile mindset approach to streaming TV, and mobile cross screen advertising", said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO of Sabio Holdings.

Story continues

All larger streaming TV partners from 2020 continued to spend on Sabio 's streaming TV platform in 2021. In addition, 80% of all of Sabio's clients, some of which were primary mobile platform users, activated Streaming TV on Sabio in 2021.

Jon Stimmel, Sabio's Chief Growth Officer, stated, "Our business is starting to benefit from our investments in streaming and analytics that is coinciding with the viewing shift of consumers, from traditional to streaming TV. In addition to the continued strong momentum for our existing products, we are pleased with the market traction of our recently launched AppScience® analytics platform. It is now an increasing feature within customer contracts, as we continue to validate its unique-value proposition."

About Sabio Holdings

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) is a leading provider of Streaming TV analytics, distribution, and monetization solutions validated by performance. The Sabio portfolio is comprised of the trusted and transparent demand side platform, Sabio, and the real time measurement and attribution platform, AppScience®, and ad monetization service Vidlilion. Together, the companies provide brands, agencies, and publishers with end-to-end advertising suites, powered by its proprietary household graph of more than 300 million mobile devices and 55 million validated CTV households. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

Disclaimer

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to multi-year and annual contract discussions currently being negotiated, that are not based on historical fact. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events that may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including the risk factors disclosed in the Filing Statement which is publicly available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Based on Fortune 500 2021 U.S. listing of companies

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c4434.html