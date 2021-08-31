Sable Provides Exploration Update Reporting 14.5km of Veins and 15,000m Phase 2 Drill Plan at El Fierro

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to provide an exploration update on work completed at El Fierro project, San Juan Province, Argentina. In addition, the Company is providing details for its upcoming exploration season. El Fierro has grown from discovery in July 2020 to become Sable's flagship exploration project. Sable is planning an aggressive exploration campaign for the next summer including extensive drilling, geophysics and trenching.

Highlights of Last Field Season Exploration Work

Sable controls a 46,391 hectare land position, consolidating all the historically known mineralized areas plus district-scale unexplored areas over a large magnetic anomaly and a highly prospective Miocene volcanic basin.

Known mineralization is represented by high-grade Ag-Pb-Zn and Ag-Au (Pb, Zn) epithermal veins with multiple surface results of greater than 1,000 g/t AgEq (Sable's 2020 and 2021 previous press releases.

Mapping of trenches, boulders, sub-crops and outcrops has increased the known strike length of veins to over 14.5 linear kilometres defining an extensive footprint of 8.6 by 6.2 km consisting of four mineralized zones - Fierro Bajo, Fierro Alto, La Verde and Lagunitas.

In late 2020 and early 2021, Sable completed a 264 kilometre Ground Magnetics survey and a 78 kilometre Induced Polarisation electrical survey. Both surveys have proven to be excellent tools to map the along strike projection of veins and structures in a terrain largely cover by thin Quaternary gravels.

A total of 1,500 m of trenches, 847 rock samples and 509 soil samples have been collected in the project returning outstanding rock assays including 17,531 g/t AgEq, 4,552 g/t AgEq, and 2,611 g/t AgEq.

In February 2021, Sable started the first drilling campaign ever conducted at El Fierro completing 25 holes totalling 3,278 metres. Multiple high-grade intercepts have been released since April including 4,381 g/t AgEq over 0.5m within 546.78 g/t AgEq over 9.95 m and 1,556 g/t AgEq over 0.5m within 783.8 g/t AgEq over 1.0m, among others.

The initial drilling has successfully confirmed the continuity of the high-grade veins encountered at surface to a vertical depth of up to 90m.

Dr. Ruben Padilla, Chief Executive Officer of Sable commented: "We're very proud of the rapid advance that the project has experienced in one year and of the hard work of our geology team in Argentina. Our next field season starting in September will be a breakthrough for the project as we increase our drilling to test the impressive El Fierro footprint."

Key Points of Sable's Upcoming Exploration Program:

Up to 15,000 metres of drilling to define potential AgEq ounces within known veins, focused on:

An additional 900 kilometres of Ground Magnetics and 50 kilometres of Induced Polarisation geophysical surveying.

Acquisition of 284 square kilometres of high resolution satellite imagery and alteration mineral modelling to support regional exploration within unexplored parts of the property.

Drilling will initiate in October with two diamond drill rigs.

Sable is fully funded to complete the planned program.

ABOUT EL FIERRO PROJECT

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of four main known mineralized areas - Fierro Alto, Fierro Bajo, La Verde, and Lagunitas over an area of 8.6 km x 6.2 km. Three of the four areas host a number of old artisanal mining workings where silver, lead and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s. Prior to Sable's 2021 drill program, the Property had never been drilled before. Sable currently controls 46,391 hectares covering all the historically mineralized areas and additional highly prospective ground over a large magnetic anomaly.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (128,992 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Over limit Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn OG46 analyses are conducted when samples exceed the upper detection limits; this method includes Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. For Pb>20%, and Zn>30%, tritration method is applied (Pb-VOL70, Zn-VOL50). Method Ag-GRA22 which includes Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is applied when Ag exceeds 1500 g/t. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

