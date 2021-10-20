U.S. markets closed

Sabre declares dividend on mandatory convertible preferred stock

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $1.625 per share on its 6.50% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2021 to holders of record of the mandatory convertible preferred stock as of the close of business on November 15, 2021.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

Contacts

Media:
Kristin Hays
Kristin.Hays@sabre.com
sabrenews@sabre.com

Investors:
Kevin Crissey
Kevin.Crissey@sabre.com
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-declares-dividend-on-mandatory-convertible-preferred-stock-301404105.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

