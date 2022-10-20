U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,698.25
    -9.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,465.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,101.00
    -52.25 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.30
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.58
    +1.03 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.20
    +2.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    18.43
    +0.08 (+0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    +0.0027 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1670
    +0.0400 (+0.97%)
     

  • Vix

    30.99
    +0.49 (+1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1262
    +0.0041 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8740
    +0.0590 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,156.88
    +5.91 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.11
    -3.57 (-0.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,910.90
    -14.09 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Sabre Elects Rachel Gonzalez to its Board of Directors

·3 min read

Former Sabre executive brings significant business, governance and legal acumen to the board

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced that the Company has elected Rachel Gonzalez to its board of directors, effective today.

"I look forward to having Rachel as a member of our Board of Directors, especially at such an exciting time for the company," said Sean Menke, Chair and CEO of Sabre. "She brings not only a distinctive set of skills and experiences to our board, such as a strong business acumen and governance expertise, but also significant legal and regulatory experience. She also has a unique perspective as a former member of Sabre's executive leadership team. She knows our history well. I am thrilled to be working with Rachel again."

Gonzalez most recently served as the executive vice president, law & corporate affairs, and general counsel of Starbucks Coffee Corporation from 2018 to 2022 where she oversaw all aspects of legal and regulatory affairs, ethics and compliance matters and global security and resilience programs, in addition to serving as a trusted advisor to the board and its executive leadership team. She brings vast experience having served on the executive leadership team at several complex global organizations.

With Gonzalez' election to Sabre's board, the Company has increased the size of its board to 11 directors.

About Rachel Gonzalez

As noted above, Gonzalez is the former executive vice president, law & corporate affairs, and general counsel of Starbucks Coffee Corporation. Departing Sabre in April 2018 to join Starbucks, she handled legal and regulatory affairs, global security, and ethics and compliance, in addition to acting as counselor to the board of directors and executive leadership. In her previous role at Sabre Corporation, Gonzalez led a global team responsible for human resources, corporate communications, legal strategy, regulatory affairs, corporate compliance, and government affairs. She joined Sabre in 2014 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel before her promotion to Chief Administrative Officer.

Prior to joining Sabre, Rachel served as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary with Dean Foods in Dallas, Texas.  Previously, she was Senior Vice President and Group Counsel with Affiliated Computer Services.  Earlier in her career, Gonzalez was a partner with the law firm of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, where she focused on corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions, SEC compliance and corporate governance. She serves on the board of Electronic Arts as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee and previously served on the board of Dana Incorporated as a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee as well as Chair of the Compensation Committee. She also serves on the Advisory Board of PODER25, a sub-organization of the Hispanic National Bar Association.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology Company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The Company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

SABR-F

Contacts:

Media
Kristin Hays
kristin.hays@sabre.com
sabrenews@sabre.com

Investors
Kevin Crissey
kevin.crissey@sabre.com
sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com

Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)
Sabre logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sabre) (PRNewsFoto/SABRE)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabre-elects-rachel-gonzalez-to-its-board-of-directors-301654540.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • UBS has released its annual house price bubble report. Here are the most overvalued markets.

    The arrival of the seventh annual UBS global real estate bubble report rings different, coming at the start of a period of retreat rather than during a wave of excess.

  • Warren Buffett purchased more than 20 million shares of this stock in 2022. And it has a 133% return. But can that growth sustain?

    Pros warn there are “just as many who have lost” trying to game the strategy. Here's what you may want to do instead.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • AT&T Earnings Top Views On Strong Wireless, Fiber Broadband Subscriber Growth

    AT&T stock rose after its earnings and revenue topped estimates while the company added more wireless phone subscribers than expected.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Elon Musk pumps Tesla stock with ridiculous $4 trillion target. Is a dump coming next?

    Another Tesla Inc. earnings call and another fanciful Elon Musk prediction likely encouraged yet another open file at the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

  • Danaher (DHR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Danaher (DHR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 8.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Here's Why Rumble Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) -- a video platform seen as a censorship-proof alternative to YouTube -- plunged on Wednesday after the company filed a registration document with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As of 1 p.m. ET, Rumble stock was down 10%. Rumble officially went public on Sept. 16 when it completed its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Should You Sell Lumen Technologies (LUMN)?

    Longleaf Partners, managed by Southeastern Asset Management, released its “Partners Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -15.88% compared to a return of -4.88% for the S&P 500 Index and -5.62% for the Russell 1000 Value Index. In addition, please check the […]

  • Tesla stock falls 5% after missing revenue expectations

    Tesla reported its Q3 earnings on Wednesday missing on revenue expectations.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for Her to GoA Tense Pay Disput

  • AT&T Stock Jumps As Wireless Subscriber Gains Power Q3 Earnings Beat

    "We remain confident in our ability to achieve, or surpass, all our financial commitments for the year," said CEO John Stankey.

  • Can AT&T Finally Begin to Form a Bottom?

    Perhaps, but it will take a long time for the telecom giant to build a base even with the assistance of a favorable earnings report.

  • Dow Inc. (DOW) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Dow Inc. (DOW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 7.77% and 6.91%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.