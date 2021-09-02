Sabre Gold Completes Acquisition of Golden Predator

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (formerly Arizona Gold Corp.) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (“Golden Predator”) (TSX.V: GPY, OTCQX: NTGSF) are pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously-announced business combination, pursuant to which Sabre Gold has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Golden Predator (the “Golden Shares”) by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the “Arrangement”).



With the Arrangement now complete, Sabre Gold intends to cause the Golden Shares to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange (expected on or about close of markets on September 3, 2021), and Golden Predator intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease to be a reporting issuer and to terminate its public reporting obligations.

Further details regarding the Arrangement are set out in the joint management information circular of Sabre Gold and Golden Predator dated July 23, 2021 which is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the respective issuer profiles of Sabre Gold and Golden Predator.

Early Warning Reporting

By virtue of its acquisition of all the issued and outstanding Golden Shares under the Arrangement, Sabre Gold is required to file an early warning report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. A copy of the Early Warning Report will be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Golden Predators’ issuer profile.

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

The combined company represents a business combination of Sabre Gold and Golden Predator a diversified, multi asset near-term gold producer in North America which will hold 100 per cent ownership of both the fully permitted Copperstone mine located in Arizona, United States and the Brewery Creek mine located in Yukon, Canada both of which are former gold producers. Management of the combined company intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term.

Story continues

The resource base of the combined company will consist of approximately 1.1 million ounces gold in the measured and indicated categories, plus an additional 1.5 million oz gold in the inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometers that will be further drill tested with high priority targets currently identified.

For further information please contact:

Sabre Gold Mines Corp.

Giulio Bonifacio

President & Chief Executive Officer

gtbonifacio@arizona-gold.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking information or statements under applicable securities legislation and rules. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the resource base of the combined company and timing of delisting of the Golden Predator common shares and application to cease its reporting status. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Sabre Gold to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of Sabre Gold and Golden Predator have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The parties will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws. The parties caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and it does not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

This press release is not and is not to be construed in any way as, an offer to buy or sell securities in the United States. The distribution of the Sabre Gold common shares in connection with the transactions described herein will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) and the Sabre Gold common shares may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Sabre Gold common shares, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the Sabre Gold common shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



