U.S. markets open in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,499.25
    +21.75 (+0.49%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,297.00
    +164.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,354.25
    +63.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,280.00
    +15.30 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.27
    +0.83 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.30
    +15.60 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    23.84
    +0.58 (+2.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1659
    +0.0041 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.00
    -0.30 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3826
    +0.0099 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1800
    -0.1320 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,095.52
    +1,192.16 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.10
    -1.53 (-0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.40
    +3.57 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Sabre Gold Files Copperstone Resource Update NI 43-101 Technical Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sabre Gold Mines Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSX: SGLD, OTCQB: SGLDF) (“Sabre Gold” or the “Company”) has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 supporting the result of an updated mineral resource at its 100%-owned Copperstone gold project located in Arizona, United States. The results of the resource update were reported in the Company’s news release dated September 21, 2021, and there are no material differences in the report from those results.

Resource Update Highlights:

  • 23% increase in gold ounces in all categories;

  • 53% increase in Measured Resources to 196,000 gold ounces at 7.6 g/t;

  • 45% increase in Inferred Resources to 212,000 gold ounces at 5.9 g/t;

  • The resource was estimated at a gold price of $1,700 ounce with a modest reduction of 9,700 ounces when calculated at a gold price of $1,600 ounce;

  • Underground mapping and sampling confirm that the mineralized domains occur where previously modelled;

  • Drilling continued to demonstrate continuity in mineralization within mineralized domains and delimited some domain edges where step out holes were drilled; and,

  • Capping of very high grade intercepts were distinct for each mineralized domain and based on conservative detailed statistical analysis which will provide potential further upside.

The updated mineral resource is summarized below:

Mineral Resource
Classification

Tonnes
('000's)

Gold Grade
grams/tonne

Contained
('000's)

Measured

806

7.6

196

Indicated

502

6.8

110

Measured & Indicated

1,308

7.3

306

Inferred

1,124

5.9

212

The updated Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of June16, 2021 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI-43-101”) by Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, based in the U.S.A.

Mr. Richard A. Schwering, P.G., SME-RM, a Resource Geologist with Hard Rock Consulting, LLC, is responsible for the Copperstone Project Mineral Resource Estimate with an effective date of June 16, 2021. Mr. Schwering is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and is independent of Sabre Gold Mine Corp. Mr. Schwering estimated the mineral resources based on drill hole data constrained by forty-eight structurally controlled domains using an Ordinary Krige algorithm. Five-foot downhole composites were generated within the domain boundaries. Composite statistical populations were examined for outliers by domain. Eight domains with extreme outliers had those values capped. Twenty-eight domains had outliers restricted within a percentage of the variogram distance. Twelve domains did not show statistical outliers within the populations and composites were not capped or restricted. The Geologic Model and Mineral Resource Estimate were completed using Leapfrog Geo® Software version(s) 6.0.5 and 2021.1.2.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Maslowski, CPG, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is employed by the company as its Vice President, Technical Services & Exploration.

About Sabre Gold Mines Corp.
Sabre Gold is a diversified, multi-asset near-term gold producer in North America which holds 100-per-cent ownership of both the fully permitted Copperstone gold mine located in Arizona, United States, and the Brewery Creek gold mine located in Yukon, Canada, both of which are former producers. Management intends to restart production at Copperstone followed by Brewery Creek in the near term. Sabre Gold also holds other investments and projects at varying stages of development.

Sabre Gold has approximately 1.1 million ounces gold in the Measured and Indicated categories, and approximately 1.5 million ounces gold in the Inferred category. Additionally, both Copperstone and Brewery Creek have considerable exploration upside with a combined land package of over 230 square kilometres that will be further drill tested with high-priority targets currently identified. Sabre Gold is led by an experienced team of mining professionals with backgrounds in exploration, mine building and operations.

For further information please visit the Sabre Gold Mines Corp. website (www.sabre.gold).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information under Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding drill results, potential mineralization, potential expansion and upgrade of mineral resources and current expectations on future exploration and development plans. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to: the strength of the Canadian economy; the price of gold; operational, funding, and liquidity risks; reliance on third parties, exploration risk, failure to upgrade resources, the degree to which mineral resource and reserve estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources and reserves; the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable are present, and the risks and hazards associated with underground operations and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Risks and uncertainties about Sabre Gold’s business are more fully discussed in the Company’s disclosure materials, including its annual information form and MD&A, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. Sabre Gold assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law.


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 5 of the Biggest Stocks by 2040

    Although the benchmark S&P 500 tends to head higher over long periods of time, the stocks primarily responsible for pushing the widely followed index to new heights change regularly. As an example, nine of the 10 largest stocks by market cap in 2004 are no longer in the top 10 as of today. In fact, insurer AIG now sits around No. 250 in the market cap rankings.

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • P&G earnings beat; sees significant inflationary cycle

    Yahoo Finance Live chats with P&G vice chairman and soon-to-be CEO Jon Moeller on the consumer products giant's outlook.

  • Cloudflare Stock Is Soaring: Is It a Buy?

    Just when the stock of edge network software specialist Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) seemed like it couldn't go any higher in the near term, it did. The growth stock soared almost 8% on Monday, giving shares a 57% gain month to date. Investors cheered as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft's Bing (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other search engines to make search results more timely.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Steel Dynamics Delivers Solid Q3 Results; Shares Rise After Hours

    Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) delivered solid third-quarter results driven by strong domestic steel demand from the automotive, construction, and industrial sectors, as well as the energy sector showing signs of recovery. Following the news, shares rose 1.4% in the extended trading session on October 18. Steel Dynamics is one of the largest American domestic steel producers and metals recyclers. With a market cap of $12.74 billion, shares have gained 88.5% over the past year. (See Insiders’ Hot St

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 7 Stocks Paying Super-Size Dividends Are Actually Doing Great

    What's the use of an S&P 500 stock paying a giant dividend — like AT&T — if you're only going to miss out on price gains?

  • Dow Jones Futures Rally On Strong Earnings Results; 3 Tech Titans In New Buy Zones

    Dow Jones futures were higher early Tuesday with the Bitcoin ETF slated to debut. Tesla stock is nearing all-time highs.

  • Halliburton Earnings Topped Estimates. Its Stock Is Dropping.

    Halliburton reported an adjusted profit of 28 cents a share, beating forecasts for 27 cents a share, on sales of $3.9 billion, ever so slightly below expectations for $3.91 billion.

  • 9 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss the 9 best hydrogen fuel cell stocks to buy. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stocks To Buy. Hydrogen fuel cell technology is set to grow as governments around the world get serious about solving the climate […]

  • Plug Power: Investors Underestimating the Growth Potential, Says Oppenheimer

    Seasoned investors probably saw it coming. In the run up to Plug Power’s (PLUG) annual symposium held last Thursday (Oct 14), shares were on a tear boosted by a double whammy of successive analysts outlying the bullish case for the hydrogen specialist and the announcement of new positive developments. While the company’s event further pressed home the opportunity for the company in the nascent hydrogen economy, investors took the opportunity to offload shares in what looked like a classic case o

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 15 Small-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 15 small-cap stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Wood’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Small-Cap Stock Picks. Catherine Wood is an American millionaire investor, who founded ARK Investment Management in 2014. She serves […]

  • What's Going On With FuelCell Energy's Stock Today?

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) is surging on abnormally high volume Monday as retail investors gravitate toward the stock on social media platforms. FuelCell's average session volume is about 23 million over a 100-day period. Monday's session volume had already exceeded 80 million at publication time. FuelCell's total float is 366.478 million shares, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Retail investors in the "FinTwit" community are circling the stock for a potential technical breakout. "Fi

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'm Not Selling Anytime Soon

    Admittedly, I don't have many stocks in my portfolio that pay high dividend yields. My positions tend to focus more on growth than on dividends. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) is only one dividend increase away from becoming a Dividend King -- S&P 500 members with at least 50 consecutive years of dividend increases.