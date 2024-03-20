Sabre Insurance Group plc's (LON:SBRE) Stock Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Weak: What Implications Could This Have On The Stock?

Most readers would already be aware that Sabre Insurance Group's (LON:SBRE) stock increased significantly by 16% over the past three months. However, in this article, we decided to focus on its weak fundamentals, as long-term financial performance of a business is what ultimately dictates market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Sabre Insurance Group's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

Check out our latest analysis for Sabre Insurance Group

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sabre Insurance Group is:

3.1% = UK£7.2m ÷ UK£231m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.03 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sabre Insurance Group's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

It is hard to argue that Sabre Insurance Group's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 20%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 30% seen by Sabre Insurance Group over the last five years is not surprising. However, there could also be other factors causing the earnings to decline. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Sabre Insurance Group's performance with the industry and found thatSabre Insurance Group's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 8.3% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SBRE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SBRE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Sabre Insurance Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 81% (implying that 19% of the profits are retained), most of Sabre Insurance Group's profits are being paid to shareholders, which explains the company's shrinking earnings. The business is only left with a small pool of capital to reinvest - A vicious cycle that doesn't benefit the company in the long-run.

Moreover, Sabre Insurance Group has been paying dividends for six years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 84%. Still, forecasts suggest that Sabre Insurance Group's future ROE will rise to 49% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on Sabre Insurance Group. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.