U.S. markets close in 3 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,955.51
    +21.13 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,754.29
    +277.83 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,037.74
    +33.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.91
    +15.25 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.44
    +2.42 (+3.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.90
    -14.80 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.27 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0544
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5950
    +0.0280 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2281
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.4860
    +0.9360 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,011.15
    -159.63 (-0.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    398.57
    +1.91 (+0.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.97
    -30.66 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

The SAC Board of Directors Welcomes New Members and Discusses Strategic Plan and Next Steps

Sustainable Apparel Coalition
·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, and HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / December 12, 2022 / The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) Board of Directors held their fourth quarter meeting on October 31 in Singapore. During the meeting, the Board welcomed three new members and discussed developments on key issues impacting the organization's efforts to transform the industry, share progress against the strategic plan and align on the key revisions needed to ensure the SAC continues to work towards its vision of a global consumer goods industry that gives more than it takes - to the planet and its people. The meeting took place ahead of the 2022 Annual Meeting in Singapore.

Under the chairmanship of Delman Lee, Vice Chair, TAL Apparel, the Board meeting kicked off by welcoming the new members, including one new external advisor. The new additions will work with the SAC by sharing their advice and counsel on specific topics to help drive progress and collective action across the industry. The new members are:

  • Brand/Retailer Category: Dr. Rüdiger Fox, Director CEO/Chief Environmental Activist Sympatex

  • Manufacturer Category: Krishna Manda, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability, Lenzing AG

  • Advisor, Expert Communications: Greg Rossiter, Corporate Communications Consultant

With a background as an aerospace engineer and business economist and a Ph.D. in "Corporate Happiness", Dr. Rüdiger brings a unique perspective and approach to tackling the climate emergency we are living in. Dr. Rüdiger has served over 30 years as CEO of medium and large corporations in Aerospace, Telecom, Textile, and Engineering/Innovation.

"I am honored for the opportunity to join the SAC's Board of Directors. I'm excited to serve alongside my peers and work with the SAC to drive change and ensure progress is made in our industry," said Dr. Rüdiger.

"I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to represent the SAC manufacturer members. I believe collaboration across the value chain and collective action is key to transforming the industry. I look forward to bringing my experience and contributing towards achieving that goal," said Krishna Manda, Vice President, Corporate Sustainability, at Lenzing AG.

Krishna has over 17 years of experience in sustainability with various stakeholders, brands, manufacturers, associations, academia and NGOs and deep passion for embedding sustainability into core business functions, to nurture culture change anchored in values, and to create holistic sustainability impact from raw materials to the final product.

Greg brings over 25 years of experience in advising business leaders and leading communications functions for several of the world's top companies and brands. He has previously led corporate communications and issues management functions and served as a spokesperson for five other Fortune 500 companies, including Walmart, Gap Inc, and FedEx.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to share my expertise in external communications and issues management. I look forward to serving as a strategic thought partner for the SAC, providing advice and counsel to help steer the organization's communications efforts in the right direction," said Greg Rossiter, Corporate Communications Consultant.

In addition, incumbent Board members Sean Cady, Vice President, Global Supply Chain, and Responsible Sourcing at VF Corporation, and Tamar Hoek, Senior Policy Advisor Sustainable Fashion, Solidaridad were re-elected for a second term following elections by the membership.

SAC CEO Amina Razvi said, "We're excited to welcome all the elected and re-elected Board members and advisors. By combining their diverse perspectives and experience, they will support and guide the SAC's efforts to accelerate our collective action efforts, deepening collaboration throughout the value chain to bring about the radical transformation of the apparel and footwear industry".

About the Sustainable Apparel Coalition:
The Sustainable Apparel Coalition (SAC) is an independent and impact-creating organization that aims to lead the industry toward a shared vision of sustainability based upon a joint approach for measuring, evaluating, and improving performance.

As a non-profit organization, it has members from across the apparel, footwear, and textile sector, but exists independently outside any one company so that it can drive progress. The SAC's collective action efforts bring more than 280 global brands, retailers, manufacturers, NGOs, academics, and industry associations together. They represent about half of the apparel and footwear industry along the whole supply chain - from sustainability pioneers to organizations just getting started.

Before the SAC existed, companies worked in a siloed way, using their own programmes and measurements that lacked standardization and an ability to drive collective action. In 2009, Walmart and Patagonia identified this as a serious problem. Joining forces, they brought together peers and competitors from across the sector, to develop a universal approach to measuring sustainability performance and founded The Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Monday, December 12, 2022, Press release picture
Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Monday, December 12, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Website: profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/731366/The-SAC-Board-of-Directors-Welcomes-New-Members-and-Discusses-Strategic-Plan-and-Next-Steps

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitte

  • 1 Super Stock Down 91% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has pioneered a brand-new industry known as enterprise artificial intelligence (AI). It breaks down the technical and financial barriers to accessing AI for many industries that wouldn't normally be associated with the advanced technology. The company is currently transforming the economics of its business, which could result in supercharged sales growth over the next few years.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Clovis Plans to Sell Cancer Drug to Novartis in Bankruptcy Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Clovis Oncology Inc. filed for bankruptcy and plans to sell its experimental cancer drug at an auction with Novartis Innovative Therapies making a binding, opening bid worth as much as $681 million.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety

  • Roth IRA Contributions With No Job?

    Even if you don’t have a conventional job, you may be able to contribute to a Roth IRA using these unconventional income sources.

  • GSK to move back to central London with new HQ

    Six floor office building on New Oxford Street will be workplace for 3,000 staff including CEO

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Oil Traders Pump a Record $500 Million Into One Fund as Prices Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- One oil exchange traded fund pulled in a giant amount of cash last week as some investors piled into the market during its worst rout in months.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeUS Says Scientists Make Breakthrough in Nuclear Fusion EnergyFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks

  • 11 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best sectors to invest in heading into 2023. If you want to see more of the top sectors to consider, check out 5 Best Sectors To Invest In Heading Into 2023. With a recession on the horizon, many investors are cautious when it comes to putting their money […]

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Key Factors That Affected Natural Gas Markets Last Week

    Despite some hiccups, natural gas prices have appreciated significantly in 2022, lifting shares of companies like RRC, EQT and CRK.

  • Amgen Agrees to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 Billion

    The U.S. biotech company’s deal for the drugmaker, which develops medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is the year’s largest healthcare merger.

  • Is the Carvana online car buying model dead?

    The headlines for online-car buying platform Carvana (CVNA) haven’t been good recently. And whether the company will remain a public entity is now in doubt. In fact my colleague Rick Newman wrote a column dubbing it Yahoo Finance’s “Worst Company of the Year.” Despite a stock down XX% this year, concerns over its debt load, and weather management has the know-how to right the business, it seems one thing may actually stick around - the trend of buying used cars online.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • Here Are the 5 Big Moves Warren Buffett Made in 2022

    While there is much more to Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) than mere stock-picking, Berkshire's public equity portfolio does get a lot of attention. After displaying lots of patience over the past few years, Buffett made five relatively big stock buys in 2022 as markets fell. Here are Buffett's picks and why he may have picked these names specifically.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid with Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.