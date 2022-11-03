U.S. markets open in 9 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,778.50
    +9.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,242.00
    +64.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,981.75
    +37.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,797.40
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    -0.47 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,640.20
    -9.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    19.33
    -0.26 (-1.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9833
    +0.0014 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1414
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2430
    -0.4590 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,367.55
    -167.11 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.96
    -6.18 (-1.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Sacca’s Lowercarbon doubles down on startup bringing solar modules to Indian rooftops

Manish Singh
·4 min read

Chris Sacca’s Lowercarbon is doubling down on a startup that is racing to bring solar modules to rooftops in India.

SolarSquare said on Thursday it has raised $13 million in a Series A funding round led by Lowercarbon and Elevation Capital, just months after securing its seed financing. Existing backers Good Capital, Rainmatter, Better Capital and social commerce Meesho founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal also participated in the round.

Even as India is increasingly adding generation capacity from solar power, there’s a large population of the South Asian nation – the individuals – that is yet to join the clean energy bandwagon.

Less than 0.5% of Indian homes have rooftop solar systems. Such slow adoption could dampen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious renewables goal. SolarSquare, which sells, installs and helps individuals finance solar modules, has an ambitious plan to change that. The startup also provides its solar solutions to housing societies and commercial establishments.

SolarSquare says it has solarized close to 5,000 homes in India in the last two years, helping them save about $480 yearly on their electricity bills and offset four metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

SolarSquare, which pivoted to serving the customer segment two years ago after running a profitable business selling rooftop solar to corporates for years, is currently generating revenue at a runrate of $12 million a year, said Shreya Mishra, co-founder and chief executive of SolarSquare, in an interview with TechCrunch.

“We are on a path of being a full-stack rooftop solutions provider. The market opportunity is so large, you can imagine the trust a middle class homeowner has to have to make a purchase of that size. We are innovating on every aspect of solar installation to serve our customers,” she said, adding that she estimates that solar modules worth more than $50 billion will be purchased by residences in India in this decade.

The average ticket size of a purchase of the solar module is about 2 lakh Indian rupees, or $2,410. SolarSquare also helps customers with financing options through a network of partners. Mishra said she sees the startup get a license to operate its own nonbanking financial institution to provide better options to its customers in a year.

Nikhil Nahar (left) and wife-husband duo Shreya Mishra and Neeraj Jain founded SolarSquare. (Image credits: SolarSquare)

“Solar as a product purchase pays for itself. It’s unlike a product like, say, your refrigerator, which is an expense. Once you have put solar modules on your rooftop, you start saving each month. A 2 lakh investment will result in savings of 12 lakh to 14 lakh in 25 years. But there’s a high upfront investment, so once we realized that, it’s clear that we need to bring more financing options to customers,” she said.

SolarSquare — which currently has presence in Bengaluru, Delhi, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra— installs its solar panels within hours, compared to some legacy firms that take up to five days. In some homes, based on customers’ request, it builds elevated structures for mounting panels. The startup plans to expand across India with the fresh funding.

“Solar is now much cheaper and cleaner than digging up and burning old dinosaur bones, so putting it on your roof just makes sense, especially in a part of the world with as much sun as India," said Sacca in a statement. "But getting panels installed wasn't always easy. We backed Shreya, Neeraj, and Nikhil because they've cracked the code on hassle-free rooftop solar."

Indian firms making inroads with Indian residences will help the South Asian nation’s renewables goal. Coal currently powers 70% of India’s electricity generation, but Modi has pledged that India will produce more energy through solar and other renewables than its entire grid now by 2030.

It has taken steps to help startups such as SolarSquare. New Delhi offers subsidies to homeowners who are powered by rooftop solar, allowing them to distribute the excess power they generate to grids throughout the day and use the grid power at night.

Mishra praised New Delhi's efforts on climate change, saying: "India is the first country in the world to make net-metering, this exchange of electricity, a consumer right that makes economics more viable as you're able to freely trade electricity with the grid. More than 80% of our homes meet 100% of their electricity requirements this way."

"Net-metering is a policy in many parts of the world. In India, it's a right. A policy is something that can be revised every few years, but a right is a right that is going to stick. This is one of the reasons why we became so bullish on serving the residential solar market in India. As long as net-metering is a consumer right, there is nothing else that is needed."

Recommended Stories

  • Blackbaud (BLKB) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Blackbaud (BLKB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 11.29% and 0.03%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tiger Global-backed SaaS startup Chargebee cuts 10% jobs

    Chargebee, backed by marquee investors including Tiger Global and Sequoia Capital India, has laid off about 10% of its staff in a "reorganization" effort due to ongoing global macroeconomic challenges and growing operational debt. The Chennai and San Francisco-headquartered startup, which offers billing, subscription, revenue and compliance management solutions, confirmed to TechCrunch that the update impacted 142 employees.

  • Pipeline CEO Likens Biden’s Energy Policy to ‘Saturday Night Live’ Skit

    (Bloomberg) -- The co-chief executive officer of Energy Transfer LP, one of North America’s biggest pipeline operators, slammed the Biden Administration’s energy policy, likening its criticism of fossil-fuel companies to “a sitcom or Saturday Night Live skit.”Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalHow a Mysterious China Scree

  • These Energy Stocks Are Making Strides to Prevent Their Extinction

    If the fossil fuels industry doesn't act now, it could eventually become extinct. This shift is forcing oil and gas companies to find ways to clean up their act so that they're part of the solution and not only contributing to the problem. One of the steps more energy companies are taking is investing in renewable energy projects to help power their operations.

  • Generac CEO looks beyond 'painful learning lesson' to growth in solar industry

    Generac Power Systems underwent “a painful learning lesson” when a major customer filed for bankruptcy and Generac CEO Aaron Jagdfeld pledged to work hard to improve his company’s approach to the residential solar-panel market.

  • BHP sees Australia benefiting from EV metals push in U.S., Europe

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia is set to benefit from the growing interest in environmentally sustainable mining and minerals needed for decarbonisation, the chief of BHP Group's nickel operations said. The U.S. Inflation Reduction Act passed in August, which allows for significant tax credits in the processing of battery cells, and the European Commission's Battery Recycling initiative are examples of governments' greater focus on electric vehicle (EV) minerals such as lithium, nickel and copper, according to Jessica Farrell, Asset President for BHP Nickel West. "Australian companies are well placed to be a partner of choice, recognising our efforts to address these ethical and environmental concerns, and Australia is a favoured jurisdiction from which to source commodities," Farrell said in a speech at an international mining conference in Sydney on Thursday.

  • Microsoft exec says solving climate change goes way beyond cutting pollution: ‘The ultimate bottleneck is the supply of skilled people’

    Sustainability professionals are still basically just rookies, according to Microsoft's report published Wednesday.

  • mCloud at IQPC Operational Excellence in Oil and Gas Summit Showcasing Emissions Management

    mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: MCLD) (TSXV: MCLD), ("mCloud" or the "Company") a provider of cloud technology solutions optimizing the performance, reliability, and sustainability of energy-intensive assets today announced Vincent Higgins, mCloud's President, Oil and Gas Digitization is a keynote at the 13th Annual IQPC Operational Excellence in Oil and Gas Summit in Houston, USA this week -- November 1 to 3, 2022.

  • Drillers ask U.S. to exempt smallest wells from looming methane rule

    Oil and gas companies have asked the Biden administration to exempt hundreds of thousands of the nation's smallest wells from upcoming rules requiring drillers to find and plug leaks of methane, according to industry groups, despite studies showing they emit huge amounts of the powerful greenhouse gas. The Independent Petroleum Association of America and a coalition of some 20 state drillers' associations have asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to exclude wells producing less than 6 barrels per day from the rule, arguing that including them would be costly and inefficient, according to the IPAA and the Kansas Independent Oil & Gas Association.

  • ACLARA ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RULING RELATED TO MADESAL ARBITRATION PROCEEDING

    Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX: ARA) is pleased to announce that an arbitrator of the Arbitration Center of the Santiago Chamber of Commerce ("ACSCC") has recently rendered a final ruling in favour of Aclara in connection with the previously disclosed arbitration proceeding between the Company and Madesal SpA ("Madesal"), providing for no specific performance nor payments of any kind to be made by the Company to Madesal.

  • Hurricane Lisa hits Belize with heavy rain and wind

    Lisa made landfall on Nov. 2, causing flooding in parts of Belize, Guatemala and Mexico. Here's a look at the impacts we expect to see as the storm continues west.

  • Former Aston Martin boss poised to buy Blyth gigafactory site if battery champion goes bust

    The former boss of Aston Martin is posed to snap up the site for an electric car battery gigafactory in Blyth if current owner Britishvolt collapses into administration.

  • Video: Hurricane Lisa forms in west Caribbean ahead of landfall in Belize

    Hurricane Lisa formed Wednesday morning in the west Caribbean, officials said.

  • As NC prepares for offshore wind, Massachusetts project raises questions over costs

    As clean energy advocates in North Carolina eagerly await the state’s first off-shore wind farm, a planned 1,200-megawatt project off the Massachusetts coastline could grind to a halt over rising costs.

  • Why Dogecoin Continues to Zoom Higher

    The meme cryptocurrency has been on an absolute tear this week after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of Twitter.

  • Tropical Storm Martin: ‘Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Martin is expected to become a hurricane by Wednesday night before transitioning to a powerful extratropical system on Thursday’

    Here’s the latest on Tropical Storm Martin

  • Google signs solar power supply deal with SoftBank-backed SB Energy

    Companies are rapidly shifting toward clean energy and transportation as they look to meet environmental and sustainability goals. The $430-billion Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden signed in August also seeks to incentivise a shift to clean energy, by providing tax credits. Google will use the energy from the SoftBank Group Corp-backed company, which will have a capacity of about 3 GW by early next year, to power data centers in Texas, Alphabet said.

  • Ian ruins man-made reefs, brings algae bloom to Florida

    Hurricane Ian not only ravaged southwest Florida on land but was destructive underwater as well. It destroyed man-made reefs and brought along red tide, the harmful algae blooms that kill fish and birds, according to marine researchers who returned last week from a six-day cruise organized by the Florida Institute of Oceanography. Researchers who used the cruise to study marine life in the Gulf of Mexico following the hurricane say it left in its wake red tide and destroyed artificial reefs from as far away as 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the coast of southwest Florida.

  • Tesla closes retail showroom in China over strategy shift

    Tesla has closed what was once its flagship store in China as the company looks to re-strategize how it operates with its customers.

  • Snow in North California Amid Winter Storm Warning

    Snow blanketed parts of Northern California as a winter storm warning was in place on Wednesday, November 2, the National Weather Service said.Footage posted to Twitter by the Siskiyou County Sheriff shows snow falling late on Tuesday morning.Slippery road conditions and decreased visibility were possible in the area throughout Wednesday, according to the weather service. Credit: Siskiyou County Sheriff via Storyful