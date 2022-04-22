SACE wins big at the 9th edition of Global Brands Magazine Awards

SACE won the "Best Trade Credit Insurance Brand - Italy, 2021" and "Excellence in Digital Trade Credit Solution- Italy, 2021. The felicitation ceremony will be held at the Palm Jumeirah – Waldorf Astoria in early 2022 in Dubai.

LONDON, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Brand Awards is an annual event held by Global Brands Magazine (GBM), an international publication headquartered in the UK. The award aims to recognise global brands achieving excellence in performance across a broad range of sectors while keeping its readers updated on key trends surrounding the branding world. SACE was evaluated based on customer service, satisfaction, digital innovation, strategic relationships and new business development.

Commenting on SACE winning the awards, ShivKumar (CEO of GBM) said, "Since its inception, SACE has supported Italian companies, especially SME's and helped them reach their growth targets in Italy and abroad. With the constant insurance and financial backing of SACE, Italian companies have managed to cross several barriers by diversifying their exports markets. Helping businesses expand overseas and digitizing its insurance-financial products, SACE has managed to retain its position as one of the most prominent Export Credit Agencies worldwide, and it is no doubt that they have managed to win not one, but two awards. We wish them all the best in their future endeavours and hope that they will continue to support businesses for years to come."

About SACE

SACE is the Italian insurance-financial company, controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, specializing in supporting businesses and the national economic fabric through a wide range of tools and solutions to support competitiveness in Italy and around the world. For over forty years, SACE has been the reference partner for Italian companies that export and grow in foreign markets.

It also supports the banking system to facilitate access to credit for companies with its financial guarantees, with a role reinforced by recent extraordinary measures that have expanded SACE's mandate beyond the traditional support for exports and internationalization, adding important elements such as support for business investments on the domestic market and guarantees for green projects in the implementation of the Italian Green New deal.

A new mandate that makes SACE an institution committed to promoting the development of the country system. With a portfolio of insured transactions and guaranteed investments of € 166 billion, SACE serves over 33,000 companies, especially SMEs, supporting their growth in Italy and in around 200 foreign markets.

Through its role as export credit agency, carried out for over 40 years, SACE supports Italian companies exporting to and expanding in foreign markets. Its wide range of insurance-financial solutions, increasingly digitized and mostly dedicated to SMEs, accompanies firms throughout the internationalization process: from the first stages in which it is essential to know and evaluate their counterparts, to highly specialized risk management tools such as credit insurance services and investment protection; from the guarantees necessary for participation in tenders to the financial guarantees to access liquidity; up to factoring and last resort services such as debt collection.

The wide range of insurance and financial solutions, as well as the attention to the digitisation of its offer, earned SACE the first place in the Global Brand Award for the "Best Trade Credit Insurance Brand - Italy" and "Excellence in Digital Trade Credit Solutions - Italy" categories.

SACE's mission has been expanded and strengthened in 2020 by a number of legislative measures in response to the global pandemic crisis and allows SACE to go beyond the traditional support to exports and internationalisation, also helping Italian companies on the domestic market, in both the emergency and recovery phases, playing a key role in the implementation of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. Through this reinforced role SACE will play a key role in Italy's recovery, supporting Italian firms liquidity and the Country's green transition.

About Global Brands Magazine (England)

Global Brands Magazine (GBM) has been at the forefront, bringing news, views and opinions on brands shaping the future of their industry. The UK-based magazine provides its readers with the latest news and information on 'best-in-class brands across the globe. Each year, GBM develops a series of awards for companies that stood out, having a unique vision, exceptional service, innovative solutions and consumer-centric products among their industry leaders.

About Global Brand Awards

Global Brand Awards honours brands for their excellence in performance and rewards companies across different sectors for the quality of their services. The Brand Awards highlight accomplishments of organisations that have performed remarkably well in finance, education, hospitality, automotive, lifestyle, education, real estate, technology and several more. Global Brand Awards recognise vital players who progress towards excellence by providing a platform to acknowledge their efforts. In addition, GBM strives to create awareness concerning the significance of such organisations and rewards them for their notable efforts with the ultimate global recognition.

