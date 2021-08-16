U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

Sachem Capital Reports Revenue Growth of 56% for Q2 2021

Sachem Capital Corp.
·15 min read
Conference Call and Webcast to be held at 8:00 AM EDT on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

BRANFORD, Conn., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time to discuss in greater detail its financial condition and operating results for the second quarter of 2021.

John Villano, CPA, the company’s Chief Executive and Chief Financial Officer stated: “We achieved solid financial performance in the second quarter of 2021, as evidenced by a 56% increase in revenue, due in large part to an increase in interest income on our loan portfolio versus the same period last year. We also achieved net income of $2.5 million and generated over $6.1 million of cash flow from operations. In addition, we have significantly enhanced our balance sheet. As of June 30, 2021, we had cash, cash equivalents and investment securities totaling approximately $106.7 million compared to $56.7 million as of December 31, 2020. This increase in our liquidity largely reflects $40.6 million of net proceeds from our Series A Preferred Stock offering and $22.9 million from the sale of common shares. This past July, we also announced a $200 million master repurchase financing facility with Churchill MRA Funding I, which is expected to further reduce our overall cost of capital and help finance the continued expansion of our lending activities. Given our strong balance sheet, we are funding larger loans than we have in the past, which we believe are secured by high quality properties owned by established developers. At the same time, we continue to expand our geographic footprint. Looking ahead, we see a favorable competitive landscape and our loan pipeline remains robust. As a result, we believe we are well capitalized to take advantage of the market demand for our loan products for the balance of 2021 and beyond.”

Results of operations – three months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $6.7 million compared to approximately $4.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately $2.4 million, or 56%. The increase is primarily attributable to the growth in lending operations. For the second quarter of 2021, interest income and origination fees were approximately $4.7 million and $832,000, respectively. In comparison, for the three months ended June 30, 2020, interest income and origination fees were approximately $3.3 million and $647,000, respectively. In the second quarter of 2021 the company had $85,000 of gains from the sale of investment securities compared to a loss of approximately $8,900 for the 2020 period. Investment income for the second quarter of 2021 increased to $180,000 compared to approximately $33,000 for the same period last year. Other income was approximately $543,000 for the second quarter of 2021, compared to approximately $283,000 for the same period last year. Finally, the company recognized a gain on the extinguishment of debt of $257,845 for the second quarter of 2021.

Total operating costs and expenses for three months ended June 30, 2021 were approximately $4.2 million compared to approximately $2.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in interests expense and amortization of deferred financing costs, which, in turn, is a direct result of an increase in overall indebtedness, particularly the unsubordinated unsecured notes.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $2.5 million, or $0.10 per share, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.10 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Results of operations – six months ended June 30, 2021

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was approximately $12.4 million compared to approximately $8.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, an increase of approximately 44.2%. Revenue growth for the six months ended June 30, 2020, is directly related to the increase in lending operations. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, interest income was approximately $9.2 million and origination fees were approximately $1.35 million, respectively. In comparison, for the six months ended June 30, 2020, interest income and origination fees were approximately $6.2 million and $1.2 million, respectively. Investment income was approximately $423,000 for the first six months of 2021 compared to approximately $131,000 for the same period last year. Other income was approximately $1.0 million for the first six months of 2021, compared to approximately $567,000 for the same period last year.

Total operating costs and expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $7.7 million compared to $4.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in operating costs and expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in the company’s unsecured, unsubordinated notes.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $4.7 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to $4.5 million, or $0.20 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021, total assets were approximately $296.3 million compared to $226.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase was due primarily to the increase in cash and cash equivalents and investment securities of $50.0 million, an increase of the mortgage loan portfolio of approximately $17.2 million, an increase in investment in partnership of approximately $1.8 million, and a net increase in property and equipment of $736,000.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2021 were approximately $150.0 million compared to $145.8 million at December 31, 2020. This increase is principally due to an increase in the line of credit of approximately $6.2 million, advances from borrowers of $1.2 million and deferred revenue of approximately $131,000 offset by decreases in dividends payable of $2.7 million, mortgage payable of $770,000 and other items.

Shareholders’ equity at June 30, 2021 was approximately $146.3 million compared to approximately $80.9 million at December 31, 2020. This increase was due primarily to net proceeds of $40.6 million from the sale of shares of our Series A Preferred Stock, net proceeds of $22.9 million from the sale of common shares and net income of approximately $4.7 million.

On July 15, 2021, the Company authorized and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on the NYSE American on July 26, 2021. The dividend was paid on July 30, 2021.

Investor Conference Call

The company will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss in greater detail its financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021, as well as its outlook for the balance of 2021.

Interested parties can access the conference call via telephone by dialing toll free 1-888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or 973-528-0011 for international callers and entering the entry code: 709814. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2304/42490 or on Sachem’s website at https://ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/presentations.

The webcast will also be archived on the company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call through Tuesday, August 31, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or 919-992-2331 for international callers and by entering replay passcode: 42490.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, strategy and plans, and our expectations for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” “seek,” “intend,” “believe,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “likely,” “continue,” “design,” and the negative of such terms and other words and terms of similar expressions are intended to identify forward- looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. In addition, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We disclaim any duty to update any of these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements as well as others made in this press release. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements made by us in the context of these risks and uncertainties.

Investor & Media Contact:
Crescendo Communications, LLC
Email: sach@crescendo-ir.com
Tel: (212) 671-1021


(tables follow)
SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

Assets

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

62,225,813

$

19,408,028

Investment securities

44,502,267

37,293,703

Investment in partnership

1,843,398

Mortgages receivable

172,793,975

155,616,300

Interest and fees receivable

2,017,996

1,820,067

Other receivables

131,175

67,307

Due from borrowers

2,306,346

2,025,663

Prepaid expenses

153,732

71,313

Property and equipment, net

2,168,988

1,433,388

Real estate owned

7,892,845

8,861,609

Other deposits

192,646

Deferred financing costs

88,212

72,806

Total assets

$

296,317,393

$

226,670,184

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Notes payable (net of deferred financing costs of $4,383,186 and $4,866,058)

$

110,143,564

$

109,640,692

Mortgage payable

767,508

Line of credit

34,276,418

28,055,648

Accrued dividends payable

2,654,977

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

315,708

372,662

Other loans

257,845

Security deposits held

13,416

13,416

Advances from borrowers

2,987,231

1,830,539

Deferred revenue

2,230,435

2,099,331

Notes payable

42,918

54,682

Accrued interest

18,299

3,344

Total liabilities

150,027,989

145,750,644

Commitments and Contingencies

Shareholders’ equity:

Preferred shares - $.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 1,700,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock issued and outstanding

1,700

Common stock - $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,733,213 and 22,124,801 issued and outstanding

26,733

22,125

Paid-in capital

147,362,456

83,814,376

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(137,802

)

(25,992

)

Accumulated deficit

(963,683

)

(2,890,969

)

Total shareholders' equity

146,289,404

80,919,540

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

296,317,393

$

226,670,184


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue:

Interest income from loans

$

4,682,295

$

3,265,677

$

9,213,528

$

6,167,083

Investment income

180,120

33,162

422,811

130,678

Income from partnership investment

36,868

54,241

Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

85,471

(8,925

)

(43,968

)

437,159

Origination fees

831,893

647,499

1,349,321

1,158,555

Late and other fees

61,970

21,099

97,899

35,880

Processing fees

43,410

39,665

79,385

86,123

Rental income (loss), net

(9,398

)

29,456

(5,214

)

40,184

Debt forgiveness

257,845

257,845

Other income

543,421

283,009

1,000,230

567,283

Total revenue

6,713,895

4,310,642

12,426,078

8,622,945

Operating costs and expenses:

Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs

2,505,234

1,152,302

4,969,989

2,302,255

Professional fees

251,170

110,104

482,928

242,413

Compensation, fees and taxes

812,143

388,075

1,404,230

732,569

Exchange fees

12,465

24,795

7,272

Other expenses and taxes

23,506

6,534

45,314

35,238

Depreciation

21,263

14,688

40,865

30,971

General and administrative expenses

248,308

127,460

407,916

267,674

Loss on sale of real estate

14,962

17,096

4,460

Impairment loss

294,000

245,000

319,000

495,000

Total operating costs and expenses

4,183,051

2,044,163

7,712,133

4,117,852

Net income

2,530,844

2,266,479

4,713,945

4,505,093

Other comprehensive (loss) gain

Unrealized (loss) gain on investment securities

(104,316

)

221,449

(111,810

)

86,067

Comprehensive income

$

2,426,528

$

2,487,928

$

4,602,135

$

4,591,160

Basic and diluted net income per common share outstanding:

Basic

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.20

$

0.20

Diluted

$

0.10

$

0.10

$

0.20

$

0.20

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic

24,851,010

22,117,301

23,503,679

22,117,301

Diluted

24,857,897

22,117,301

23,507,685

22,117,301


SACHEM CAPITAL CORP.
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
(unaudited)

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net income

$

4,713,945

$

4,505,093

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discount

502,872

235,913

Write-off of deferred financing costs

72,806

Depreciation expense

40,865

30,971

Stock based compensation

62,319

8,214

Impairment loss

319,000

495,000

Loss on sale of real estate

17,096

4,460

Loss (gain) on sale of marketable securities

43,968

(437,159

)

Debt forgiveness

(257,845

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

(Increase) decrease in:

Interest and fees receivable

(197,929

)

(186,094

)

Other receivables

(63,868

)

25,000

Due from borrowers

(280,683

)

(597,776

)

Prepaid expenses

(82,419

)

(48,441

)

Deposits on property and equipment

71,680

(Decrease) increase in:

Accrued interest

14,955

(144

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(56,954

)

51,836

Deferred revenue

131,104

(346,855

)

Advances from borrowers

1,156,692

163,933

Total adjustments

1,421,979

(529,462

)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

6,135,924

3,975,631

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of investment securities

(85,471,393

)

(17,428,603

)

Proceeds from the sale of investment securities

78,107,144

17,940,198

Purchase of interest in investment partnership

(1,843,398

)

Proceeds from sale of real estate owned

919,014

1,762,775

Acquisitions of and improvements to real estate owned

(286,346

)

(1,027,533

)

Purchase of property and equipment

(776,465

)

(62,567

)

Security deposits held

5,616

Principal disbursements for mortgages receivable

(75,190,172

)

(42,303,747

)

Principal collections on mortgages receivable

58,012,498

25,417,062

Costs in connection with investment activities

(192,646

)

NET CASH USED FOR INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(26,721,764

)

(15,696,799

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds from line of credit

6,220,770

Repayment of mortgage payable

(767,508

)

(8,181

)

Principal payments on notes payable

(11,764

)

(10,031

)

Dividends paid

(5,441,636

)

(2,654,076

)

Financings costs incurred

(88,212

)

(58,353

)

Proceeds from other loans

257,845

Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of expenses

22,878,849

Proceeds from issuance of Series A Preferred Stock, net of expenses

40,613,126

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

63,403,625

(2,472,796

)

NET INCREASE(DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

42,817,785

(14,193,964

)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS- BEGINNING OF YEAR

19,408,028

18,841,937

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD

$

62,225,813

$

4,647,973

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION

Interest paid

$

4,479,800

$

2,066,341


