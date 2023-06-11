Sacked Odey’s Flagship Hedge Fund To Be Run by Co-Manager Neave

(Bloomberg) -- Crispin Odey’s main hedge fund will be run by his co-manager Freddie Neave following a decision by Odey Asset Management to remove its founder who is facing fresh assault allegations.

Neave will manage the Odey European Inc. and OEI MAC hedge funds, while James Hanbury will run the Odey Opus fund. Oliver Kelton has been given the responsibility to manage Odey Pan European Fund, according to a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg on Sunday.

The move follows Odey Asset Management’s decision to remove Crispin Odey from the partnership on Saturday, marking a swift fallout for the famed hedge fund manager since the Financial Times published an investigation Thursday into his treatment of women over a 25-year period.

“We have been in regular communication with the FCA throughout this process,” the firm said in the letter. “We have also been in constructive dialogue over the weekend with our key counterparties, including the prime brokers.”

