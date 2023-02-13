Sacramento's Hacker Lab - Remerging with Access, and Opportunities in the Creative Economy

Empowering BIPOC and Low-Income Communities through Makerspace and Entrepreneurship Programs: Promoting Inclusion and Equity in the Innovation Space.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The creative and maker economy is growing at an astonishing rate and is projected to reach a global value of $3.6 trillion by 2023! This industry is all about creativity, innovation, and hands-on making, and it's an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to turn their passion into a thriving business.

And in the heart of Sacramento, we have Hacker Lab Inc, a company that has been a leader in the makerspace community for the past decade. They are now offering three exciting programs to provide you with the skills, resources, and support you need to succeed in the creative economy.

Applications for the next women's program open on February 13th 2023. The MAKEHERS program is a women's Small Business Accelerator that provides seed investment and support for female entrepreneurs.

The Pathways program is an 8-month journey of growth and development with top-notch classes, mentorship, and full access to the MADE Studio.

And the Doors Wide Open program offers a substantial discount on MADE Studio access for our community's dreamers, hustlers, creators, and culture keepers. For more information, you can inquire here .

And for those looking to jumpstart their creative journey, Hacker Lab EDU is offering the MAKER EDU Maker Bootcamp. This 8-week immersive experience will take you from novice to master creator. You'll receive six months of access to the MADE Studio and woodworking courses, 3D design and file creation, and digital fabrication, all with convenient payment plans through Affirm. For more information, you can inquire here .

Hacker Lab EDU is now the mothership Non-Profit after reorganizing in 2022. The non-profit organization continues its mission of uplifting lives by providing access and tools. Their makerspace, MADE Studio , has opened and focuses on creating programs that support opportunities for our culturally rich communities.

So why not join the creative and maker economy and turn your passion into a thriving business? With Hacker Lab and its programs, you'll have the skills, resources, and support you need to succeed. We are always open to partnerships, collaboration, and support. For more information, email 353657@email4pr.com or visit sacmade.com .

