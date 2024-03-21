Sadie Hanson, of Grand Forks, announces bid for state House seat

Mar. 20—GRAND FORKS — Sadie Hanson has announced a campaign for a seat in the North Dakota House of Representatives.

Hanson, who hopes to represent District 42, has served two terms as a student member of the North Dakota State Board of Higher Education and works as a graduate service assistant for Nistler College of Business and Public Administration at UND. Hanson is running as a Republican.

A release sent to the media said she has "demonstrated her unwavering dedication to advancing educational opportunities for all North Dakotans."

Hanson is a lifelong resident of Grand Forks and a UND graduate with a degree in marketing and public relations. She's currently seeking a Masters in Public Administration from UND. Hanson also is chairwoman of the District 42 Republican Party and is a campaign manager for Grand Forks Mayor Brandon Bochenski's re-election campaign.

In her statement, Hanson said that her "passion for public service and her values have guided her throughout her career, driving her to seek solutions that promote prosperity and opportunity for all North Dakotans."

Hanson also said that if elected to the seat, she would bring "a wealth of experience and fresh perspective to Bismarck" from her experiences in education and deep commitment to her community.

District 42 generally includes far western Grand Forks, on the west side of I-29, along with a strip of land that reaches to Grand Forks Air Force Base. It also includes a thumb-like area that juts eastward into Grand Forks, between DeMers Avenue and Gateway Drive.