Sadiq Khan faces new homes drought amid construction woes

Mr Khan is at risk of missing his annual housing target for the seventh year in a row - Yui Mok/PA

Sadiq Khan is at risk of missing his housing targets once again after the number of new developments plunged by as much as three-quarters in London.

The capital’s Labour mayor has vowed to make housing more affordable through a large building programme, arguing that sky-high prices are a social injustice.

But in a sign of trouble ahead, data shows the number of homes beginning construction in the city has fallen this year.

According to figures from residential research firm Molior, only 8,600 homes were started in the nine months to the end of September.

That compares to 12,970 over the same period in 2022.

More worryingly, starts in the most recent quarter – July to September – were down by 74pc compared to the 10-year average.

In a report to clients, Molior said: “If construction starts are the barometer of developer sentiment, then London’s housebuilders are under a distinctly cold front.”

It puts the mayor at risk of missing his housing targets again, having already failed to reach his annual target for six years in a row.

Mr Khan last achieved London’s target in 2016/17, when it was set at about 42,000 per year, shortly after being elected. It is now set at 52,000 per year.

The malaise comes after the mayor’s housing policies were criticised as overly restrictive by experts, who warned he was focusing too much on “affordable” housing at the expense of building more regular schemes.

While more than 100,000 council homes, properties for social rent or joint ownership homes have been built on his watch, the total number of homes delivered has only averaged about 36,000 homes per year – well below his stated goal.

Developers say that some of the market difficulties are down to subdued demand from buyers as rising interest rates ratchet up mortgage costs, as well as problems with the wider planning system and pending changes to building regulations which are sowing confusion.

But they also blame Mr Khan’s “gold-plated” housing policies, which stipulate details such as ceiling heights and the placement of windows, for making housing schemes less viable.

Story continues

Neil Jefferson, managing director of the Home Builders Federation, said: “London faces an acute housing crisis that the undersupply of new homes will exacerbate further.

“Successive administrations in the capital have failed to create an environment in which new homes can be built, deepening social divides and weakening London economically.

“We urgently need to see national and local politicians working together to develop workable policies that will allow the industry to deliver desperately needed new homes of all types.”

A spokesman for the mayor’s office contested the figures from Molior on the basis they did account for smaller housing schemes of fewer than 20 homes.

“These figures simply don’t reflect the level of house building across London,” the spokesman said.

“The previous Mayor [Boris Johnson] left the cupboard bare on delivering affordable housing in the capital, but since 2016 Sadiq has got London building again, starting more new council homes than at any time since the 1970s – a tenfold increase since 2016 – and building more homes of all types than at any time since the 1930s.

“Unlike the Government, Sadiq has met his ambitious affordable homes target and the latest official government data on housing completions clearly shows that London has outbuilt the rest of the country since Sadiq was elected Mayor.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.