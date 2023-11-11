How Sadiq Khan failed London on housing

Sadiq Khan has failed to hit his own house building targets in every year bar one - Anna Gordon/REUTERS

Park Royal, a sprawling west London business park, is about to boast some of the best public transport links in all of Greater London.

Bounded by six underground stations, it is also a short stroll from both the new Elizabeth Line and Old Oak Common where High Speed 2 services from Birmingham will soon glide in to terminate (at least initially).

In a city with a chronic housing shortage, you might reasonably expect this kind of prime real estate to be a good place for developers to build flats for legions of commuters.

Instead, plans drawn up under Labour’s Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, will see the vast majority of the business park remain reserved for industrial uses – including the production of biscuits by McVities.

The decision means the area will remain carpeted with single-storey sheds, rather than a more efficient mix of residential and commercial buildings.

“Nobody can really believe that Britain needs its biscuit production to take place in this incredibly valuable and well-connected site,” says Robert Colville, director of the Conservative-leaning Centre for Policy Studies.

“The reason it does is that the Mayor bans housing there.”

The situation at Park Royal is just one example of how many of Khan’s policies fly in the face of his stated goal to tackle the housing crisis, critics say.

Since taking office in 2016, the Mayor has singled out the housing shortage as one of the capital’s biggest challenges, describing it as a “grave social injustice” that is pricing out ordinary Londoners.

He is right. The average home in London cost £535,597 in August, according to official figures, compared to £309,616 nationally. Likewise, Rightmove says the typical asking rent was £2,567 per month in the second quarter – twice the national average.

It is not only because of higher local wages. Separate research by Schroders this year found that a typical home in London costs 12 times the average annual wage in the city, compared to between five times and eight times local income across the rest of the country.

When Khan took office, he vowed to tackle these sky-high property costs by ramping up the amount of affordable housing delivered.

Yet since then average house prices have spiralled further and Khan has failed to hit his own house building targets in every year bar one.

On average, since taking office, Khan has delivered about 36,000 homes per year – well below his goal of 52,000.

Even this underplays the true scale of failure, as most experts believe you would need to build double the current target to even begin to make a dent in prices.

“The housing targets in the London Plan are vastly lower than what would actually be needed to bring London’s prices down towards national norms – and the Mayor hasn’t even met them,” adds Colvile.

London’s Mayor has a variety of powers to encourage house building but cannot decide where most developments go or whether to individually approve them, a responsibility which falls to the capital’s 32 boroughs.

It means that any London mayor has “one hand tied behind their back”, argues Anthony Breach, a senior analyst and housing expert at the Centre for Cities.

There are other problems too. There is a broader issue with England’s site-by-site approach to planning approvals, which makes the development process more uncertain and risky.

The general market malaise brought on by rising interest rates has made builders more cautious, Breach adds. Finally, pending changes to building regulations in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire are also sowing confusion.

Yet one very significant lever the Mayor does have at his disposal is the London Plan: a strategic blueprint that sets housing targets for each area and provides guidance to developers.

Under Khan, the plan has ballooned to more than 500 pages and imposed a plethora of policies on how builders should design their schemes.

The rules range from high-level “strategic industrial” designations for sites such as Park Royal to low-level meddling in the positioning of windows and floor-to-ceiling heights.

Another flagship policy requires 50pc of all homes in a development to be “affordable” – up from 35pc previously – while car parking has been banned from most inner London sites.

The result has been a series of constraints that whittle away the size of proposed developments, throttling the viability of many schemes before they can even get started.

One major developer told The Telegraph that the cumulative effect of Khan’s policies was to reduce the number of homes in an individual project by “up to 30pc”. This developer said they had made no land purchases for more than a year because of the poor conditions.

A common complaint is that Khan’s policies have noble aims but lead to unintended consequences. For example, so-called “dual aspect” rules say every home must have windows facing in at least two directions – forcing developers to redesign layouts and break up buildings into multiple blocks.

Another policy aimed at increasing ventilation during hotter months requires 75pc of a room to have a ceiling height of at least 2.5 metres. This rules out loft conversions in most Victorian houses where ceiling heights are often less than this, according to Urbanist Architecture.

It also restricts the number of homes that can fit into a high-rise at the same time as separate building height rules cap how high they can go.

There is even guidance for how big pieces of furniture such as beds, sofas and dining tables typically should be.

In many cases, the requirement for 50pc “affordable” housing is simply too high for many schemes to remain viable, according to one industry figure.

“It is like the laffer curve with taxes,” they say. “Eventually you reach a point of diminishing returns and it just makes things unviable.”

Unlike Labour’s national leader, Sir Keir Starmer, Khan has refused to carry out any review of green belt and blasted a Labour-run council in Enfield for trying to release some of the land for housing.

These policies collectively act as a drag on housing delivery, with data from Molior showing that there were only 1,430 construction starts for new homes in London during the third quarter of this year – the lowest of any time since 2009 when the country was gripped by a recession and banking crisis.

“The planning system should ideally function with clear rules about what you can and what you can’t do, that correspond to how the land is allocated inside the local plan,” says Breach at the Centre for Cities.

“But too often, we see this kind of micromanagement – and it comes with costs. The road to housing shortages is paved with good intentions.”

Among Khan’s critics is Berkeley Group, one of the capital’s most prolific developers, which claims the planning system in London has become “unworkable” and is driving out investment.

“Without urgent, radical action these regulatory barriers are going to cause a further fall in delivery and London’s deeply damaging housing crisis will get worse,” a spokesman says.

Last month, Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, took aim at Khan and warned that if his housing numbers didn’t improve, the Government could seize control from City Hall.

The Mayor’s office rejects these criticisms, arguing that Khan has delivered the largest number of homes “since the 1930s”.

A spokesman says: “Given the scale of the housing crisis in London, Sadiq is focusing on building more new social homes and the homes Londoners can actually afford, rather than the luxury penthouse apartments prioritised by the previous Mayor [Boris Johnson].

“Sadiq has proven that you can deliver record-breaking numbers of high quality, sustainable social and affordable homes at the same time as pushing up overall housing completions.

“Far from adding to the national housing crisis, the Mayor’s London Plan has insulated London because boroughs have clear housing targets to deliver against and has helped to get London building again.”

Regardless, by anyone’s measure – including Khan’s – London needs far more housing than it is currently getting.

Until the Mayor can find a convincing way to move the dial, areas like Park Royal will continue to stick out like a sore thumb.

