Sadiq Khan urged to lower Tube fares on Monday and Friday

London Mayor Sadiq Khan on a Tube train - Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Sadiq Khan should slash tube fares on Mondays and Fridays to entice more people back to the office, according to a leading think-tank.

The Centre for Cities said the work from home "experiment" risked destroying London's status as Britain's growth engine and hurting younger workers.

The think tank highlighted that productivity growth has slowed since the financial crisis and was now at risk of dropping even further because of remote work.

The Centre for Cities said the economic power of people working in the same place was being underestimated by policymakers.

Chief executives including leaders at Disney and Apple have cited the creative power of office work when ordering staff back to the office.

While many workers have returned part-time, the average person working in London currently spends just 2.3 days in the office – primarily on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

Those following this schedule have been dubbed "TWaTs", using the first letters of the days of the week for the abbreviation.

The think tank urged the London Mayor to set an example with Whitehall and "work with businesses to encourage an increase of the minimum number of days expected in the office".

It comes amid mounting concerns about the continued high levels of remote work at government departments. Official data shows just half of the staff who can work at the Home Office headquarters do so on average, for example.

The Centre for Cities cited TfL tube data that showed the "strong return to the office last year" had stalled, with weekday travel into the city centre at 70pc of February 2020 levels today.

The think tank urged Mr Khan to consider making travel "significantly cheaper" on Fridays and Mondays. The report said the policy could pay for itself if it led to more people travelling.

"If a temporary scrapping of morning peak fares on a Friday – the least popular day for office work – caused a substantial increase in commuting, it could see an overall increase in revenues," the think-tank said.

It added that there was not enough evidence to suggest that working from home was beneficial to the economy.

"As employers, we know that many of our staff have enjoyed the benefits that much more working from home has generated for them," the report said.

"Countless surveys show that staff value increased flexibility and the reduced cost and time spent commuting. Many note the importance of an enhanced 'work-life balance' that has come with not being in the office so often.

"But some of these changes have come at a cost. Our city centres are less busy, many high street shops and smaller businesses have closed, and our public transport system is quieter and more dependent on subsidy.

"There is evidence too that some employees – especially the young - may be missing out in terms of their career development, social engagement, and opportunity to learn from their colleagues."

The think tank warned that British living standards faced another lost decade unless productivity growth improved.

The report added: "Clearly, greater flexibility brings very visible short-term benefits to individual workers.

"But... there is a risk that in a currently tight labour market this unprecedented flexibility takes priority over the longer-term benefits that face-to-face interaction brings to both the company and the wider economy, most notably through creativity, innovation and on the job learning and career development."

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.