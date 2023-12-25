SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in SAF-Holland's (ETR:SFQ) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for SAF-Holland:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €161m ÷ (€1.7b - €391m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Thus, SAF-Holland has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Auto Components industry.

In the above chart we have measured SAF-Holland's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering SAF-Holland here for free.

So How Is SAF-Holland's ROCE Trending?

We like the trends that we're seeing from SAF-Holland. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 12%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 66%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

The Key Takeaway

To sum it up, SAF-Holland has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with a respectable 55% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

