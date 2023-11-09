Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023

Loukas Barmparis: Good morning. I'm Loukas Barmparis, President of Safe Bulkers. Welcome to our conference call and webcast to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, our financial performance was weaker aligned with the charter market as a result of global economic growth uncertainties. Our newbuild order book with more efficient vessels in our environmental upgrades program on our existing fleet was complemented with the orders for two methanol dual-fuel newbuilds for the fourth quarter of 2026 and for the first quarter of 2027 marking a significant step towards decarbonization. At the same time, we took delivery of our fifth and six newbuilds and rewarded our shareholders with a dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock.

Our capital structure is conservative with significant cash and revolver capacity. Our CapEx requirements are adequately covered by our contracted future revenues and our balance sheet is strong. After reviewing the forward-looking statements language on Slide 2, we may move to Slide 3. There has been significant volatility in the Cape market. It's worth noting that all our eight Capes are period charter with an average remaining charter duration of above two years and another average daily rate of about $23,500, with a market currently at about $18,500. On the Panamax, with the charter market remains somewhat stable. Moving on to Slide 4. We present the development of the CRB commodity index, reflecting the basic commodities future prices, which represent leading indicators for shipping including energy, agriculture, precious metals and industrial metals.

Commodity prices declined sharply over the past months according to the World Bank Energy Price Index, led by coal minus 12.5% or minus 3.4% and metal prices minus 2.7%. We continue to witness the rise of economic fragmentation, intensification of geopolitical tensions, noting the Middle East region, an increase of interest rates as policymakers aim to fight global inflation. Global headwinds will continue to persist and intensify due to the high global interest rates, geopolitical tensions and sluggish global demand. As a result, global economic growth is also set to slow down over the medium term, against a background of these combined factors. The resilience that global economic, activity exhibited earlier this year might say, the October forecast of IMF raised margin in the projected global GDP growth for 2023 to 3% from 2.8% in April, as global inflation projections for 2023 stands at 6.9% due to the war in used prices, pressures on food and energy prices and the supply-demand imbalances According to BIMCO the forecasted global dry bulk demand growth stands at 3% increase in 2023.

Slowdown is especially citrated in advanced economies where high inflation is received soft landing, expectation of world economy. Growth is emerging markets and mainstream markets and developing economies remained stable at 4% for 2023 4.1% for 2024. Battle against inflation is not yet won, with inflation expectations well anchored in major economies. In China, the IMF October projection for CPP growth was 5.1% even though there are signs that the consumption led recovery could slow. China recovery seems to be losing steam due to persistent domestic difficulties such as, the elevated debt, weakness in property sector, structural factors such as staging, which weigh on growth with the Chinese GDP estimation for 2024 to stand at 4.4% leading to a weaker demand.

On the other hand India's growth is set remained resilient, despite global challenges underpinned by robust domestic demand, strong public infrastructure investments and strengthening financial sector as reflected in IMF's October projection for a 6.3% increase in GDP for 2023. Let's move now to the supply side, as presented on Slide 5. The total dry bulk order book stands at single digits. We remain cautiously optimistic, about the medium-term to prospects of the trade market for the coming years, due to the relatively low order book. About 25% of the medium-sized fleet is older than 15 years thus the effect of fleet aging and environmental regulations are expected to accelerate the scrapping. Japanese big vessels have more efficient designs.

80% of our fleet is Japanese build versus 40% of the global fleet, which means that our fleet can compete better in the forthcoming environmental-based charter market. We are one of the very pure dry bulk companies with a Phase 3 order book ahead of our peers, time being placed at lower prices than the present values in the market, signifying our intention to compete on the base of operational and environmental performance. As presented in Slide 6, we recently took an additional significant step towards decarbonization with a contract for two methanol dual-fuel newbuilds. This vessels when powered by green methanol will be able to produce close to zero greenhouse class emissions based on the life cycle assessment methodology well to propeller.

Following the extensive order book for 12 Phase 3 vessels which were placed timely at relatively low prices and the iron metal upgrade of the existing fleet we set a clear path towards the decarbonization of our fleet by placing these two additional orders for methanol dual-fuel vessels. We believe that the company will have one of the most environmental competitive fleets the following years. Concluding our market view in Slide 7 there has been an increased industry-wide volatility, driven by tight monetary policies rising fears of geoeconomic fragmentation and growing signs of global economic losing momentum. Demand for technological efficiency creates opportunities for those willing to invest, as [indiscernible] has done. Such environmental efficient fleets may lead to 2-tier market with differential in earnings capacity of such fleets.

We believe that the combined effect of the aging of the fleet, the low water book, lower selling speeds and the new regulations and the greenhouse gas targets will favor fleets comprising of efficiency Japanese vessels and vessels delivered after 2014 tightening the market. Especially, we have as we said already about 14 vessels, newbuilds that will be brand new Phase 3 vessels that will be able to compete with any vessel out there. It is said that ESG adherence becomes increasingly important for the years to come. Let me now present in brief on Slide 8. Our recent developments, which include the declaration of a $0.05 dividend per common share from the Board. The election of three directors of our – during our Annual Shareholders Meeting and the delivery of two Phase 3 newbuilds, as well as the order book – as well as the order of two dual fuel vessels.

In Slide 9, we present certain of our key characteristics which differentiate us from our peers. The key fundamentals and our strong alignment of interest with a significant percentage of management ownership, the comfortable leverage, the ample liquidity and contracted revenues, our track record and of course the quality and competitiveness of our fleet. Let's focus now on our liquidity, our cash flows and our capital structure, as presented in Slide 10. We are maintaining a comfortable leverage of 35%. Our debt of €449 million remains comparable to our fleet scrap value of €355 million, although our fleet is only 10.6 years old. Our weighted average interest rate stood at 6.24% for our consolidated debt with a portion of €100 million being filled and 295% coupon in an unsecured five-year bond.

We paid – we have paid €71 million for our capital expense requirements in relation to our order book of eight newbuilds and the remaining capital expenditures are €233 million including the recent order of the dual fuel vessels. Our liquidity and capital resources stand strong at approximately €280 million which together with contracted revenue of about €250 million provide flexibility to our management and capital allocation. Furthermore, we have additional borrowing capacity in relation to existing and dry bulk vessels and six newbuilds upon the delivery. Before passing the floor to our assistant CFO Konstantinos Adamopoulos for our financial review, let me make a note about our strategy of directing cash flows to finance our newbuilds program which will provide us with a distinct commercial competitive advantage in terms of fuel consumption and environmental performance.

We expect that by maintaining a comfortable leverage and a strong balance sheet this creates the basis for rewarding our shareholders and positions bargains among those companies that will successfully navigate the environmental challenges of the energy transition and of the aging of the dry bulk fleet. Konstantinos, the floor is yours.

Konstantinos Adamopoulos: Thank you, Loukas and good morning to everyone. As a general note during the third quarter of 2023, we operated in a weaker charter market environment compared to the same period in 2022. With decreased revenues due to lower hires decreased earnings from Scrubber-fitted vessels, increased operating expenses and higher interest rates due to increasing interest rates. Moving on to Slide 11, with our quarterly financial highlights for the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Our adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 stood at $30.9 million, compared to $66.9 million for the same period in 2022. Our adjusted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2023 was $0.08, calculated on a weighted average number of 111.6 million shares, compared to $0.39 during the same period in 2022, calculated on a weighted average number of 120.4 million shares.

We present in Slide 12 our quarterly operational highlights for the third quarter of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022. During the third quarter of 2023, we operated 44.13 vessels on average, earning a TCE of $14,861, compared to 43.25 vessels ending an average TCE of $23,403 during the same period in 2022. The company's net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $15 million, compared to net income of $51 million during the same period in 2022. Concluding on Slide 13 we present our breakeven point for Q3 2023. It is evident that the global economies experience multiple challenges inflation higher than seen several decades, tightening financial conditions in most regions Russia's war, in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East all weigh heavy on the market outlook.

Based on our financial performance the company's Board of Directors declared a $0.05 dividend per common share. We would like to emphasize that the company is maintaining a healthy cash position of about €67 million as of November 3rd, 2023 and another €158 million in RCF and €53.5 million in undrawn borrowing capacity and combined liquidity and capital resources of €278.6 million. Furthermore, we have contracted revenue from our non-cash of sport and period time charter contracts of €233 million, net of commissions and before scrap revenue. And additional borrowing capacity in relation to eight unencumbered existing vessels and six newbuilds upon their delivery. We believe our strong liquidity and our comfortable leverage will enable us to expand the fleet whilst we recording our shareholders.

We are ready now for your questions. Thank you.

