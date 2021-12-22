U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,644.50
    +3.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,437.00
    +56.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,981.25
    +1.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,207.70
    +8.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.45
    +0.33 (+0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    +0.13 (+0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1307
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.56
    -2.31 (-10.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3316
    +0.0052 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2500
    +0.1960 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,146.47
    +274.53 (+0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,250.03
    +11.74 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,303.80
    +6.39 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,562.21
    +44.62 (+0.16%)
     

How Safe Are Your Crypto Investments?

John Csiszar
·4 min read
D-Keine / iStock.com
D-Keine / iStock.com

Bitcoin and its cryptocurrency brethren have been all the rage in 2021, and record numbers of investors are now getting caught up in the excitement. And while the critics do raise plenty of interesting questions about the long-term viability of crypto, there’s no denying that vast fortunes have been made by some. One of the areas of crypto investing that has mostly been overlooked, however, is the risk of owning crypto investments — not the risk of capital loss, which has been much discussed, but rather the risk of being duped, scammed or outright robbed of your investment. Here’s a look at some of the most prominent cyber risks to investing in cryptocurrency.

Learn More: How Does Cryptocurrency Work – and Is It Safe?
Also See: Breaking Down the Basics of Cryptocurrency

Crypto Theft

Cryptocurrency isn’t a tangible item, like a dollar bill. It only exists in the virtual world. As such, it’s vulnerable to theft in any number of ways, just like your online bank account. While the chance that any one specific person will fall prey to crypto theft may be small, the crime is rising dramatically on the whole.

According to Crystal Blockchain Analytics, from January 2011 to December 2021, $3.18 billion was stolen through security breaches, and $1.76 billion through DeFi hacks. For the most part, cryptocurrency assets held in crypto wallets are highly secure. They can only be accessed through private keys, known only to the owner. These keys are strings of letters and numbers similar to passwords. But as with any type of password system, hackers have clever ways to break into your private wallet. Here are a few of the most common.

Phishing

Phishing attacks come in a number of forms. One common method hackers use is creating websites that look nearly identical to ones you are familiar with so that you’ll click on them. For example, if you check your crypto account at a fictional site like “cryptocurrencyholdings.com,” hackers might create a similar looking site at “cryptocurrencyholding.com,” dropping the “s.” Other forms of this attack include fake Google ads that look like legitimate crypto wallet sites. If you’re not wary, you might enter your crypto credentials or other vital information on the hacker’s website.

Another common phishing play is if you receive a notification from a legitimate-looking website asking you to update your login information or password for security reasons. If you click on the link, it takes you to a hacker’s site where they can steal your information and get access to your crypto.

See: 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Buy

SIM Swapping

Two-factor authentication is a way that companies try to enhance their cybersecurity by requiring you to respond to a notification on your phone or in your email when your account is accessed. However, clever hackers can bypass this system by either cloning your SIM card or calling your phone company and convincing them to transfer your number to their SIM card. Then, they can hack your crypto account and “confirm” that the login is authentic via the two-factor authentication on their own phone, instead of yours.

Crypto Scams

Crypto scams have resulted in even more losses to consumers than outright crypto theft. Crystal Blockchain Analytics data pegs losses due to crypto scams from January 2011 to December 2021 at a whopping $7.21 billion. To help keep yourself safe from crypto scams, read about some of the most common methods criminals use to part you from your cryptocurrency.

Pump and Dump

Pump and dump isn’t a new scam developed in the age of crypto. It’s actually one of the oldest stock market manipulation tricks in the book. Essentially, some “authority,” be it a talking head, or a group of message board leaders, or someone with influence in the crypto community, will talk up a new cryptocurrency as “the next big thing.” As word spreads, it creates its own momentum, as more investors pile into the crypto the faster that it rises. Once it’s achieved a significant gain, the original touts will dump their crypto, driving the price down and ending the mania, leaving small investors holding the bag.

Keep Reading: Cryptocurrency Predictions for 2022

Rug Pull

The “rug pull” is a close cousin to the pump and dump scheme, and they share certain characteristics. In both cases, scammers hype up the price of a crypto until it’s time to cash out and leave investors holding the bag. But with the rug pull, a crypto is created specifically for the point of defrauding investors. Once legitimate crypto is exchanged for the scam one, the creators withdraw all the liquidity and the coin typically goes to zero. According to Chainalysis, rug pulls are dramatically on the rise, totaling $2.8 billion in 2021. This comprised 37% of all scam revenue in 2021, up from just 1% in 2020.

Ethereum (ETH): What It Is, What It’s Worth and Should You Be Investing?

Scamming Yourself: Forgetting Your Private Key

Perhaps one of the most painful ways to lose access to your crypto investments is to forget your private key. Since digital crypto wallets are decentralized and not tied to any bank, if you forget your private key, you can kiss your crypto assets goodbye. After a certain number of tries, most wallets permanently lock, removing access to your cryptocurrency forever.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How Safe Are Your Crypto Investments?

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer: The metaverse is coming — and these 4 stocks will make it real

    The Mad Money host says the virtual world will transform many industries.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • China Tech Shares Pare Rally on Alibaba Cloud Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares listed in Hong Kong trimmed an earlier advance after local media reported that cooperation had been suspended between an Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unit and a government agency.Most Read from BloombergFDA Expected to Authorize Pfizer and Merck Covid Pills This WeekOmicron at Least Doubles Risk of Getting Infected on a PlaneExtreme Bidding Wars Are Raging in One of World’s Riskiest Housing MarketsIsrael to Offer Fourth Shots; N.Y. Cancels Exams: Virus Upda

  • Goldman Sachs sees gains of up to 60% in these 3 beaten-down stocks

    Not every stock with big potential has shot through the roof this year.

  • Tesla's Musk says he sold 'enough stock'; slams California for 'overtaxation'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he had sold "enough stock" to reach his plan to sell 10% of his shares in the world's most valuable car company, according to an interview released on Tuesday. The billionaire, who moved the company's headquarters from California to Texas this month after his personal move last year, also slammed California for "overtaxation." Tesla shares, which had hovered near record-highs, lost about a quarter of their value after Musk said on Nov. 6 he would sell 10% of his stake if Twitter users agreed.

  • BlackBerry Turns to Profit and Beats Sales Estimates. The Stock Is Down

    Cybersecurity company BlackBerry reported better-than-expected revenues Tuesday as customers moved in greater number to cloud-based software, with employees increasingly working from home. The Ontario-based company said revenue fell to $183 million in the quarter ended in November, compared with $218 million in the same period of the previous year. Canada) was down more than 2% in premarket trading after jumping more than 4% Tuesday.

  • Bank Of America Names Top 11 Stock Picks For 2022

    Bank of America unveiled its top stocks for next year among the 11 S&P 500 sectors. But its track record isn't great.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge Over 50% in 2022

    With less than two weeks remaining in 2021, the major Wall Street firms and analysts have pulled out their crystal balls to peer through the curtains at what awaits for 2022. It’s an annual habit, and one that investors pay close attention to; while the forecasts are not always perfect, they do give a fair perspective of marketing terrain. According to investment banking firm Raymond James, there are going to be plenty of opportunities in the year ahead. The firm's stock analysts have been busy

  • Analysis-'Hands off': Why some U.S. investors are pulling meme stocks from brokerages

    Jose Castillo pulled his $60,000 worth of GameStop Corp shares from his brokerage last summer, even though he had no intention of selling them. The 26-year-old information technology worker, who lives in the greater Minneapolis area, is among a growing number of investors in "meme" stocks -- shares such as GameStop popular with day traders -- who are withdrawing them from brokerages out of concern the shares will be lent to hedge funds engaging in short-selling. Castillo pulled the shares out of Fidelity Investments and transferred them to his name using Computershare Ltd, an Australian stock transfer company.

  • Why Nio Stock Blasted Higher Today

    Electric vehicle stock Nio (NYSE: NIO) rebounded sharply on Tuesday, surging 6.3% as of 12:15 p.m. ET. The broader market rebound, ever-rising demand for new energy vehicle (NEV) sales in China, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) latest greenhouse gas emission standards that hugely favor EVs, and Nio's own growth plans are just some of the factors that sent the EV stock flying. Investors wanting to cash in on the EV boom seemed to have found multiple reasons to buy Nio shares today.

  • Elon Musk says he’s ‘sold enough’ Tesla stock to satisfy his 10% goal

    Elon Musk said Tuesday he's met his goal of selling 10% of his stake in Tesla Inc., and criticized California for "overtaxation."

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont

    In this article, we discuss 10 tech to buy according to billionaire Philippe Laffont. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Philippe Laffont. Philippe Laffont is the founder and portfolio manager of Coatue Management, which is a privately held investment […]

  • Elon Musk Sells More Tesla Stock and Says He’s ‘Sold Enough’ to Meet 10% Goal

    Musk sold close to 584,000 shares and exercised two million more options, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Tuesday.

  • Got $1,000? These 3 Stocks Are Still Absurdly Cheap

    Viatris' (NASDAQ: VTRS) valuation is so low that I had to double-check the numbers. If Viatris chose to use its profits on stock buybacks, it could scoop up every outstanding share by mid-2025. Viatris' main priorities for using its capital are to pay down debt and to fund its dividend program.

  • Turkey’s lira leaps by more than 40% in a day after President Erdogan unveils unorthodox plan to lure Turks away from dollars

    The move may have staved off a banking crisis for now.

  • Why Shares of Electric Vehicle Maker XPeng Soared Today

    Many electric vehicle (EV) stocks are rebounding today, after an extended stretch of falling prices. The stock of Chinese EV maker XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) went through its own correction with a more than 20% drop for December. The bounce in XPeng shares today didn't come from a specific company announcement.

  • Top REITs for January 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. They allow investors to easily invest in the real estate sector, which includes companies that own, develop, and manage residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

  • Market Bets on Ripple and XRP Continue to Drive XRP back towards $1

    XRP continued to move back towards $1 on Tuesday. News of a lawsuit against SEC officials continued to support the market optimism towards XRP.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rallied Today

    Shares of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) jumped 7.6% on Tuesday, halting the recent plunge in its stock price. Rivian's shares, like that of many premium-priced growth stocks, had been hit hard in recent weeks as investors responded to the prospect of higher inflation and corresponding rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Investors tend to value future earnings less when interest rates rise.

  • Analysts Say You Should Sell 9 Big Stock Winners Right Now

    Good things normally come to those who wait. But you might not want to hold off selling some of 2021's top S&P 500 stocks, analysts say.