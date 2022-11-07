U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.61
    +13.06 (+0.35%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,687.17
    +283.95 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,489.25
    +13.99 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.32
    -0.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.47
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.30
    +2.70 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    +0.09 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2030
    +0.0470 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1522
    +0.0145 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4800
    -0.1740 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,716.44
    -508.50 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.61
    -3.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Safe-Guard Celebrates Three Decades of Service Excellence and Remains Bullish on North American Growth for 2023

·3 min read

ATLANTA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, the leading provider of branded protection products for the automotive, RV, powersports and marine industries is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The company is focused on closing out a strong year with plans for additional growth in 2023.

Safe-Guard International
Safe-Guard International

From its founding in 1992, Safe-Guard has dramatically grown and adapted each decade in business.

From its founding in 1992, Safe-Guard has dramatically grown and adapted each decade in business. The company continues to lead the industry with relevant and timely products to match customer and consumer demand, while also keeping an eye on the future and what may be needed as the industry evolves. A small team of 22 agents administering 19,000 Theft Protection contracts in 1992 has matured into a workforce of over 700 and more than 5 million contracts annually throughout the US and Canada.

"After joining the company in 2008, I think many of us had an idea of where this company could go," said Safe-Guard CEO Randy Barkowitz. "However, it is a testament to our employees, management team and customers that we have continued to realize the sustained growth and level of success we have achieved over the last 30 years. I'm proud to work alongside our talented team of professionals."

Between inception and 2008, many of Safe-Guard's core products were launched and partnerships with key OEMs, agents, and financial service companies were critical to the company's maturation. Over the course of the subsequent 15 years, key hires, additional partnerships with clients and industry giants like GM Financial, Hyundai Capital, Nissan Canada, and AutoNation have propelled Safe-Guard's growth.

Executive leadership has been instrumental in exceeding growth goals while advancements in technology and innovation remain a driving force behind the company's product offerings.

"As we expand our footprint with new clients and dealers, our focus will remain on providing innovative business solutions that help those most important to us sell efficiently and provide desired and valuable training and coverage that will strengthen the relationships our customers have with their stakeholders," added Barkowitz.

Today over 130,000 claims are processed each month for more than 65 brands powered by Safe-Guard Products, protecting over 40 million consumers throughout North America.

About Safe-Guard Products International

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC is the leading provider of vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine and motorcycle/powersports industries. The company develops, markets, and administers the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service, advanced technology solutions, and industry-leading sales and marketing. Safe-Guard is a proud partner to top retailers, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and independent agents across the United States and Canada. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safe-guard-celebrates-three-decades-of-service-excellence-and-remains-bullish-on-north-american-growth-for-2023-301670482.html

SOURCE Safe-Guard Products International

Recommended Stories

  • Carvana, Dealers Show Perils of Deflation. Ford, GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Carvana isn't the only auto dealer that reported a disappointing quarter. Falling prices have car buyers waiting for a better deal.

  • The Rivian R1S is an impressive electric SUV meant for adventures

    Rivian impressed us with its R1T pickup, and its R1S electric SUV is no different. The slightly smaller vehicle continues the automotive startup’s trend of building no-compromise electric vehicles meant for outdoor adventure.

  • 5 Best Toyota Cars That Start at Over $40,000

    When people think of high-end Toyotas, Lexus probably comes to mind -- it is, after all, the Japanese automaker's luxury division. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts More: If Your Credit...

  • Getting Chrysler and Dodge Vehicles Fixed in Faulty Airbag Recall

    The invention of airbags dates back to 1920, but the modern-day airbag for cars was invented by an engineer in 1952 by American John W Hetrick and also separately by a German engineer Walter Linderer that in 1951. According to the United States Code for Motor Vehicle Safety [Title 49, Chapter 301] "The performance of a motor vehicle or motor vehicle equipment in a way that protects the public against unreasonable risk of accidents occurring because of the design, construction, or performance of a motor vehicle, and against unreasonable risk of death or injury in an accident and includes nonoperational safety of a motor vehicle." Stellantis issued a Stop-Drive Warning for Dodge and Chrysler vehicles that contain a Takata airbag.

  • Stocks rally, dollar slides on risk-on sentiment

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday on heightened risk-on sentiment driven by hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its rate-hiking pace and the ongoing speculation that China may ease COVID restrictions. Markets looked past data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs, and indications a report on the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show stubbornly high inflation. While a divided Congress is typically viewed as good for markets, the hope the U.S. economy is losing enough momentum for the Fed to slow the pace of monetary tightening is pushing the dollar lower, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • Despite Negative News and Inflation Uncertainty, the Market Mood Is Positive

    China continues to indicate that it is 'unswervingly' dedicated to its Covid Zero policy which is impacting Apple, but Apple says that demand remains strong, which has prevented any major selling pressure so far this morning. The market was hoping for a clear signal that the rate hike in December would drop to 0.5%, but the Fed changed the focus and is now indicating that, ultimately, interest rates are likely to go higher than previously thought, but the process of hiking will be slower and more methodical. Market players appear to like the idea of a slower pace of rate hikes and are willing to take the risk of more hikes down the road because it adds a little bit of certainty to the process and allows the Fed to more accurately evaluate that its policy is working.

  • Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot in the global tech sector that has been battered by spending cutbacks due to surging inflation and interest rates. But the Cupertino, California-based company has now fallen victim to China's rigorous zero-COVID-19 policy, which has already prompted many global firms including Ester Lauder Companies Inc and Canada Goose Holdings Inc to shut their stores in China and cut full-year forecasts.

  • Asian markets mostly rise as investors watch for signs of China relaxing COVID restrictions

    Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions.

  • Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Focus Shifts To Operating Expenses, Margins?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Coal Deal Provides Counterpoint to Reco

  • Walgreens Unit Close to Roughly $9 Billion Deal With Summit Health

    Village Practice Management would combine with Summit Health, the parent company of CityMD urgent-care centers, in an agreement that could be reached as early as Monday, people familiar with the matter said.

  • Bank of England wants more transparency for 'non banks' after gilts turmoil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Improving transparency of 'non-banks' such as pension funds is a first step in applying lessons from turmoil in Britain's government bond market, Bank of England executive director Sarah Breeden said on Monday. The central bank had to intervene in UK bond markets in September after the 1.6 trillion pound Liability Driven Investment funds (LDI) sector - used by pension funds to help ensure future payouts - struggled to meet collateral calls after the previous government's tax cut plans triggered a market rout. It shone a light on the less regulated global $200 trillion 'non-bank' sector which is made up of pension funds, insurers and different types of investment funds, and spans borders.

  • Forget About SAFE Plus Or CLIMB Act As Cannabis Stock Catalysts, With Canopy's Potential Exception

    Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recently announced it will create a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC, which will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments and enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage (OTC: ACRHF), Wana and Jetty. The Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on Canopy’s stock while raising the price target to $3.30 from $3.05. The Thesis The analyst increased the price target on advanced sentiment of Canopy USA's struct

  • Do 401(k) Contributions Reduce AGI or MAGI?

    Discover how contributing to a 401(k) plan can reduce your AGI or MAGI. Also, learn how this differs from contributing to a traditional IRA.

  • Single millennials are going into debt because of expensive dating habits — and some have had their cards declined on a first date. Here are 3 simple 'cheap date' ideas

    I would do anything for love. (But I won't do debt.)