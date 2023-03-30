Safe Harbor Financial Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Safe Harbor Financial Services, Inc.

- Full year revenue increased 34% to $9.4 million, number of active accounts increased 82% to 1040 compared to 2021 -



- Recent agreement to resolve $64.7 million in payment obligations significantly strengthens balance sheet, strongly positions the Company for further growth in 2023 -

GOLDEN, Colo., March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHF Holdings, Inc., d/b/a/ Safe Harbor Financial (“Safe Harbor” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SHFS), a leader in facilitating banking, payments, and financial services to the regulated cannabis industry, today announced certain preliminary (unaudited) financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated and is prepared under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”).

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights1

Revenue increased 34% to $9.4 million, compared to $7.0 million in 2021

Increased the number of active accounts by 82% to 1040, compared to 572 at the end of 2021

The Company originated $15.8 million in loans, compared to $4.3 million in 2021

Ended 2022 with $8.4 million in cash



“Safe Harbor had a pivotal year: we completed our go-public transaction to list on the Nasdaq exchange, executed on the strategic acquisition of Abaca, and significantly grew our client base to establish a solid foundation for success in 2023 and beyond,” said Sundie Seefried, Chief Executive Officer at Safe Harbor. “During the year, we expanded topline revenue by 34% and increased our client base by approximately 82%, demonstrating the considerable industry need for the services we provide. We are committed to providing essential banking services to cannabis-related businesses, or CRBs, using the most sophisticated fintech to optimize our customers’ experience. Our recent acquisition of Abaca is perfectly aligned with this goal as it meaningfully enhanced and added key elements to our fintech platform to expedite transactions with our banking partners.

“This momentum has continued in 2023, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement with Partner Colorado Credit Union to resolve our payment obligations to them, which removes a considerable financial constraint and further enhances our ability to execute on our growth strategy. The cannabis industry is maturing, and the fully complaint cannabis banking infrastructure we provide is vital to CRBs as they navigate this complex and dynamic industry. We are excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to continuing to expand our services to meet the needs of CRBs across the country, while enhancing value for our shareholders.”

2022 Operational Highlights

On September 29, 2022, Safe Harbor completed its business combination transaction with Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (the “Business Combination”) and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets.

On November 16, 2022, the Company acquired Abaca, an industry-leading cannabis fintech platform, for $30 million in cash and common stock. The acquisition increased Safe Harbor’s lending capacity; and added a sophisticated fintech platform and more than 300 cannabis-related business accounts.

Subsequent Operational Highlights

On February 8, 2023, Safe Harbor announced that Karl A. Racine commenced active participation on the Company’s Board of Directors following his January 2023 departure from the Washington, D.C. Attorney General’s office.

On March 30, 2023, the Company entered into agreements with Partner Colorado Credit Union (“PCCU”), the Company’s largest stockholder, resulting in the settlement of the approximately $64.7 million deferred payable owed to PCCU (the “Agreement”). Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to resolve approximately $64.7 million of total payment obligations owed from the September 28, 2022 business combination in exchange for a 5-year, $14.5 million senior secured note bearing a 4.25% annual interest rate and issuance of 11.2 million shares of Class A common stock in the Company.

Originations and Loan Activity

For the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2022, Safe Harbor originated loans totaling $15.8 million, compared to $4.3 million for the 2021 full year.



Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, total revenue increased to $3.6 million, compared to $1.7 million in the prior year period, primarily due to higher investment and loan interest income.

Fourth quarter 2022 operating expense increased to $7.4 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year period, primarily driven by significantly higher compensation and employee expenses, professional service expenses, and amortization expense.

Net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $37.0 million, compared to net income of $718,000 million in the prior year period, primarily due to the loss in value of several of the financial instruments placed in connection with the Business Combination.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results1

For the year ended December 31, 2022, total revenue increased 34% to $9.4 million, compared to $7.0 million in 2021. The increase is due to higher investment and loan interest income, partially offset by lower Safe Harbor program and miscellaneous fee income.

For the full year ended December 31, 2022, total operating expense increased to $11.6 million compared to $3.7 million in 2021, due to the same drivers of expense in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $35.1 million, compared to net income of $3.2 million in 2021, primarily due to the loss in value of several of the financial instruments placed in connection with the Business Combination.

As at December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $8.4 million, compared to $5.5 million at December 31, 2021.

1 See “Financial Disclosure Advisory” below.

About Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor is among the first service providers to offer compliance, monitoring and validation services to financial institutions, providing traditional banking services to cannabis, hemp, CBD, and ancillary operators, making communities safer, driving growth in local economies, and fostering long-term partnerships. Currently managing more than 1000 cannabis-related relationships, Safe Harbor, through its financial institution clients, implements high standards of accountability, transparency, monitoring, reporting and risk mitigation measures while meeting Bank Secrecy Act obligations in line with FinCEN guidance on cannabis-related businesses. Over the past seven years, Safe Harbor has facilitated more than $17 billion in deposit transactions for customers with operations spanning more than 40 states and US territories with regulated cannabis markets. For more information, visit www.shfinancial.org.

Financial Disclosure Advisory

The Company has not yet completed its reporting process for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The preliminary results presented herein are based on the Company's reasonable estimates and the information available to the Company at this time. As such, the Company's actual results may materially vary from the preliminary results presented herein and will not be finalized until the Company reports its final results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 after the completion of its normal quarter and year end accounting and review procedures, including the assessment of the financial instruments related to the Company’s business combination with Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. that was completed on September 29, 2022 and intellectual property valuation related to the Company’s acquisition of Abaca that was completed on November 16, 2022, both of which are expected to impact Safe Harbor’s balance sheet and GAAP net income as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022, respectively. In addition, any statements regarding the Company's estimated financial performance for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 does not present all information necessary for an understanding of the Company's financial condition and results of operations as of and for these reporting periods. The preliminary financial results presented herein were not reviewed by Safe Harbor’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to trends in the cannabis industry, including proposed changes in U.S and state laws, rules, regulations and guidance relating to Safe Harbor's services; Safe Harbor's growth prospects and Safe Harbor's market size; Safe Harbor's projected financial and operational performance, including relative to its competitors; new product and service offerings Safe Harbor may introduce in the future; the impact of recent volatility in the capital markets, which may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Safe Harbor; other statements regarding Safe Harbor's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future; and the other risk factors discussed in Safe Harbor's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "outlook," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of Safe Harbor), and other assumptions, that may cause the actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

SHF Holdings, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,390,195 $ 5,495,905 Accounts receivable – trade 1,401,839 522,896 Contract assets 21,170 18,317 Prepaid expenses – current portion 175,585 6,021 Accrued interest receivable 40,266 7,556 Short-term loans receivable, net 51,300 52,833 Other Current Assets 150,817 - Total Current Assets 10,231,172 6,103,528 Long-term loans receivable, net 1,250,691 1,410,727 Property, plant and equipment, net 49,614 6,351 Operating lease right to use assets 1,016,198 - Goodwill 19,266,276 - Intangible assets, net 10,621,087 - Deferred tax asset 51,593,302 - Prepaid expenses – long term position 712,500 - Forward purchase receivable 4,584,221 - Security deposit 17,795 - Total Assets $ 99,342,856 $ 7,520,606 LIABILITIES AND PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,851,457 $ 43,626 Accrued expenses 6,354,485 129,546 Contract liabilities 996 8,333 Lease liabilities – current 20,124 - Deferred Consideration – current portion 14,359,822 - Due to seller - current portion 25,973,017 - Other current liabilities 11,291 - Total Current Liabilities 49,571,192 181,505 Warrant liability 666,510 - Deferred Consideration – long term portion 2,747,592 - Forward purchase derivative liability 7,309,580 - Due to seller – long-term portion 30,976,783 - Lease liabilities – long term 1,008,109 - Deferred underwriter fee payable 1,450,500 - Indemnity liability 499,465 - Total Liabilities 94,229,731 181,505 Commitment and Contingencies Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 14,616 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and no shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021, respectively 1 - Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized, 23,732,889 issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and no shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021, respectively 2,374 - Additional paid in capital 44,806,031 - Retained earnings (39,695,281 ) - Parent-Entity Net Investment - 7,339,101 Total Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity 5,113,125 7,339,101 Total Liabilities and Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity $ 99,342,856 $ 7,520,606

SHF Holdings, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the year ended December 31, 2022 2021

Revenue $ 9,478,819 $ 7,005,579 Operating Expenses Compensation and employee benefits $ 6,695,319 $ 2,135,243 General and administrative expenses 2,390,539 567,892 Professional services 1,985,343 292,143 Rent expense 99,246 73,482 Provision for loan losses 506,212 1,399 Corporate allocations - 648,533 Total operating expenses $ 11,676,659 $ 3,718,692 Operating (loss)/ Income (2,197,840 ) 3,286,887 Other (income) expenses Interest expense 802,797 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (939,019 ) - Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement 33,322,248 - Change in fair value of forward purchase option derivative 8,997,110 - Total other (income) expenses $ 42,183,136 $ - Net (loss) / income before income tax (44,380,976 ) 3,286,887 Provision for income taxes $ (9,252,893 ) $ - Net (loss)/income (35,128,083 ) 3,286,887 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 18,988,558 - Basic net loss per share $ (1.85 ) $ - Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 18,988,558 - Diluted net loss per share $ (1.85 ) $ -

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022, AND 2021

Preferred Stock Class A Common Stock Shares Amount Shares Amount Additional Paid-in Capital Parent-Entity Net Investment Retained Earnings Total Shareholders' Equity Balance, December 31, 2020 - $ - - $ - $ - $ 4,354,021 $ - $ 4,354,021 Net income - - - - - 3,286,887 - 3,286,887 Contribution of loan receivable from Parent - - - - - 1,185,691 - 1,185,691 Net change due to allocations and distributions to Parent - - - - - (1,487,498 ) - (1,487,498 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 - $ - - $ - $ - $ 7,339,101 $ - $ 7,339,101 Issuance of shares in connection with Business Combination and PIPE offering, net of issuance costs 20,450 2 18,715,912 1,872 29,327,087 (7,339,101 ) - 21,989,860 Acquisition of Abaca - - 2,099,977 210 8,105,701 - - 8,105,911 Conversion of PIPE Shares (5,834 ) (1 ) 2,917,000 292 2,916,709 - (2,917,000 ) - Stock option conversion - - - - 2,806,336 - - 2,806,336 Net loss - - - - 1,650,198 - (36,778,281 ) (35,128,083 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 14,616 $ 1 23,732,889 $ 2,374 $ 44,806,031 $ - $ (39,695,281 ) $ 5,113,125

SHF Holdings, Inc.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Year ended December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) / income $ (35,128,083 ) $ 3,286,887 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 202,302 1,921 Stock compensation expense 2,806,336 - Interest expense 802,797 - Provision for loan loss 506,212 1,399 Deferred tax credit (9,252,893 ) Change in fair value of warrant and forward purchase option derivative liabilities 41,380,339 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (653,425 ) (293,355 ) Contract assets (2,853 ) - Prepaid expenses 55,997 (3,468 ) Forward purchase receivables 1,379,285 - Accrued interest receivable (32,711 ) (7,556 ) Deferred underwriting payable (715,750 ) - Other current assets (150,817 ) - Accounts payable 508,544 (64,900 ) Accrued expenses 17,550 37,742 Contract Liabilities (7,337 ) - Security deposit (18,113 ) - Deferred revenue - (12,287 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,697,380 2,946,383 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (17,318 ) (5,920 ) Change in loan receivable, net 161,569 1,041,577 Acquisition of Abaca (3,041,680 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,897,429 ) 1,035,657 CASH FLOWS USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from reverse capitalization, net of transaction costs 4,094,339 - Net change in parent funding, allocations, and distributions to parent - (1,487,498 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,090,945 (1,487,498 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 2,894,290 2,494,542 Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 5,495,905 3,001,363 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 8,390,195 $ 5,495,905 Non-Cash transactions: Shares issued for the settlement of abaca acquisition $ 8,105,911 $ - Operating lease right of use assets recognized 1,029,227 - Operating lease liabilities recognized 1,022,380 - Contribution of loan receivable from Parent - 1,185,691

SHF Holdings, Inc.

UNAUDITED Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Net (loss)/ income $ (35,128,083 ) $ 3,286,887 Interest expense 802,797 - Depreciation 189,275 1,921 Taxes (9,252,893 ) - EBITDA (43,388,904 ) 3,288,808 Other adjustments – Loan loss provision 506,212 1,399 Change in warrants and forward purchase derivatives 41,380,339 - Deferred loan origination fees and costs (1,890 ) - Stock option conversion 2,806,336 - Adjusted EBITDA 1,302,093 3,290,207

Safe Harbor Financial discloses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures and are calculated as net income before taxes and depreciation and amortization expense in the case of EBITDA and further adjusted to exclude non-cash, unusual and/or infrequent costs in the case of Adjusted EBITDA. Management of the Company uses this information in evaluating period over period performance because it believes it presents an important metric regarding the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA BALANCE SHEET STATEMENT POST IMPACT OF PCCU SETTLEMENT



A B A+B December 31,

2022 Adjustment December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,390,195 $ - 8,390,195 Accounts receivable – trade 1,401,839 - 1,401,839 Contract assets 21,170 - 21,170 Prepaid expenses – current portion 175,585 - 175,585 Accrued interest receivable 40,266 - 40,266 Short-term loans receivable, net 51,300 - 51,300 Other Current Assets 150,817 - 150,817 Total Current Assets 10,231,172 10,231,172 Long-term loans receivable, net 1,250,691 - 1,250,691 Property, plant and equipment, net 49,614 - 49,614 Operating lease right to use assets 1,016,198 - 1,016,198 Goodwill 19,266,276 - 19,266,276 Intangible assets, net 10,621,087 - 10,621,087 Deferred tax asset 51,593,302 - 51,593,302 Prepaid expenses – long term position 712,500 - 712,500 Forward purchase receivable 4,584,221 - 4,584,221 Security deposit 17,795 - 17,795 Total Assets $ 99,342,856 $ - 99,342,856 LIABILITIES AND PARENT-ENTITY NET INVESTMENT AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,851,457 $ - 2,851,457 Accrued expenses 6,354,485 (4,911,074 ) 1,443,411 Contract liabilities 996 996 Lease liabilities – current 20,124 - 20,124 Deferred Consideration – current portion 14,359,822 - 14,359,822 Due to seller - current portion 25,973,017 (25,484,183 ) 488,834 Other current liabilities 11,291 - 11,291 Total Current Liabilities 49,571,192 (30,395,257 ) 19,175,935 Warrant liability 666,510 - 666,510 Deferred Consideration – long term portion 2,747,592 - 2,747,592 Forward purchase derivative liability 7,309,580 - 7,309,580 Due to seller – long-term portion 30,976,783 (16,965,617 ) 14,011,166 Lease liabilities – long term 1,008,109 - 1,008,109 Deferred underwriter fee payable 1,450,500 (900,500 ) 550,000 Indemnity liability 499,465 - 499,465 Total Liabilities 94,229,731 (48,261,374 ) 45,968,357 Commitment and Contingencies Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized, 14,616 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and no shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021, respectively 1 - 1 Class A common stock, $.0001 par value, 130,000,000 shares authorized, 23,732,889 issued and outstanding on December 31, 2022, and no shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2021, respectively 2,374 1,120 3,494 Additional paid in capital 44,806,031 47,561,927 92,367,958 Retained earnings (39,695,281 ) 698,327 (38,996,954 ) Parent-Entity Net Investment - - - Total Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity 5,113,125 48,261,374 53,374,499 Total Liabilities and Parent-Entity Net Investment and Stockholders’ Equity $ 99,342,856 $ - 99,342,856



