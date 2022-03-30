U.S. markets open in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.00
    -12.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,109.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,176.75
    -61.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.50
    -6.80 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.49
    +2.25 (+2.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.10
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.99
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1135
    +0.0042 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3149
    +0.0051 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8730
    -0.9930 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,272.02
    -314.95 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.34
    +1.97 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.06
    +3.81 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

SAFE NEW INVESTMENT PRODUCT ALLOWS ANYONE TO OWN REAL ESTATE - FROM TORONTO TO VANCOUVER TO NOVA SCOTIA

·2 min read

Thousands Flock to New Offering Allowing Canadians to Buy Shares in Commercial Properties

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 /CNW/ - A popular new investment product is making commercial real estate ownership a reality for Canadians who've been sidelined by rising prices.

Willow.ca is a securities-approved Canadian company that's attracting customers who can't buy entire buildings but want to own apartments, shopping centres, office buildings and more, in red-hot real estate markets such as Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, Calgary and Halifax.

PropSharing (property sharing) is a safe and trusted form of investing, having received approval from the Ontario Securities Commission in December 2021. It's the first of its kind in Canada, set up by the team that helped launch WealthSimple.

Willow.ca purchases and manages thriving commercial buildings, passing along monthly profits from rental income, plus appreciation on the buildings themselves. And you can sell your shares whenever you want.

"We are the great equalizer for the little guy" said Willow.ca founder & CEO Logan Yergens, a self-described farm boy from Estevan, Saskatchewan with a Rotman MBA. "Willow.ca gives everyone a chance to own real estate in our thriving cities. That dream of ownership is not out of reach anymore" he said.

"Our investors range from a 78-year-old grandmother to 18-year-old millennials who can now say they own prime property in Canada's great cities - no middlemen, no costly barriers, and YOU don't have to be the landlord," Yergens added.

Willow.ca properties earn roughly 5% per year from rental income, plus property appreciation.

"I'm always mindful of the memorable quote by billionaire industrialist Andrew Carnegie who said: '90% of all millionaires become so through real estate.' As a farm kid who's worked in finance and blockchain, it feels nice to be able to help everyday people build wealth in real estate," said Yergens.

The commissions and fees of a traditional real estate transaction are usually 9% of the total value. Willow can do it for as little as $5 using technology and a safe, regulated, share-buy-and-sell program. Willow clients tend to enter the market with an average $1,000 investment but can buy-in for as little as $100 because it's like the stock market for commercial real estate.

The Willow.ca expert team purchases top-flight commercial real estate properties and holds the mortgage on 50% of the value while carving the other half into 100,000 equal units. Investors then have the chance to buy and sell shares in the secure secondary online platform.

Willow.ca is insured by CIPF and meets all regulatory requirements. Investor profits are taxed as capital gains and not income, providing beneficial tax treatment.

SOURCE Willow.ca

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/30/c2314.html

Recommended Stories

  • Buy Now or Wait a Year: What the Current Mortgage Trends Mean for Homebuyers

    Homebuying has been nothing short of a frenzy over the past two years, for a multitude of reasons. If you've been thinking of buying a home but haven't yet pulled the trigger, you're now facing a...

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Russia Built Parallel Payments System That Escaped Western Sanctions

    Rocked by sanctions following its annexation of Crimea, Russia built its own payments network, Mir, ultimately taking the sting out of exits by Visa and Mastercard.

  • BlackRock President Says ‘Entitled Generation’ Now Learning About Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. President Rob Kapito warned that inflation is having dramatic effects on the economy, with an entire generation now learning what it means to suffer from shortages.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russ

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Debt Crisis Grips Russia’s Most-Loyal Ally as Dollar Bonds Dive

    (Bloomberg) -- With all the focus on the risk of default by Russia, an even more spectacular collapse has gone largely unnoticed right next door: There’s a bond crisis brewing in Belarus, which has the world’s worst-performing government debt this year.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to A

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Intel, AMD and Stocks of Other Chip Makers Slip Despite Micron’s Upbeat Forecast

    An optimistic fiscal third-quarter outlook from Micron Technology fails to lift shares of fellow U.S. chip makers.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sankaran Sees Ukraine-Russia Rally as a ‘Blip’

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran said a rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBi

  • QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

    The electric 911 could be powered by solid-state batteries QuantumScape is seeking to commercialize, according to a report.

  • We Think Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Lightwave Logic...

  • Russia launches Eurobond rouble buyback offer on looming $2 billion bond payment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has offered to buy back dollar bonds maturing next week in roubles in a move seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign issue receive payment, while also easing the country's hard-currency repayment burden. The finance ministry offer on Eurobonds maturing on April 4, Russia's biggest debt payment this year, follows Western moves to tighten sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine and to freeze Moscow out of international finance. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", says Western measures amount to "economic war".

  • ‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

    ‘He tells me this is a great deal for me, as I am protected because of the equity in the house, and that I’m earning 5% on my money.’

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • Tesla stock split indicates 'a massive position of strength,' Dan Ives says

    The news of Tesla (TSLA) laying the groundwork for its second stock split in two years has made analysts and investors optimistic.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects