U.S. markets open in 41 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,707.75
    +13.25 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,622.00
    +73.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,647.00
    +72.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,354.20
    +11.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.89
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.70
    -11.90 (-0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.78
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1282
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5740
    +0.0380 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    18.17
    +0.58 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3443
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1330
    +0.1480 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,973.28
    -23.62 (-0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,458.28
    +67.01 (+4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.83
    -7.74 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,774.11
    +28.24 (+0.09%)
     

Safe-T® Group Launches New Corporate and Investor Website

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Safe-T Group Ltd.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new corporate and investor relations website. The new site is now officially available, and the URL is www.safetgroup.com.

The new website reflects Safe-T Group's mission of becoming a leader in the privacy and cybersecurity software market for consumers and enterprises, and is aligned with its goals of generating greater investor transparency, engagement and shareholder value.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T Group, said, “Our new corporate site reflects our commitment to improving transparency into our business and creating a more engaging experience for our investment community. Through this new and redesigned website, we are providing our investors with improved functionality and easier access to the most up-to-date information and are helping to clearly articulate what we do, how we do it, and outlining how we work to implement our aggressive growth plans to bring value to our partners.”

The new corporate website provides easy access to all timely and essential information about the Company including its financials, corporate presentation, news, press releases and events. Included in the many new features of the corporate website is the ability for investors to sign up for automatic email alerts which will send them press releases, SEC filings and other company news as soon as it becomes available. Investors can sign up for email alerts at https://www.safetgroup.com/email-alerts.

For more information on Safe-T and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit https://www.safetgroup.com and Corporate Presentation.

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether from outside the organization or within the organization, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one that comprises of both millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T®, visit www.safetgroup.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Steve Gersten, Director of Investor Relations
Safe-T Group Ltd.
813-334-9745
investors@safe-t.com

Michal Efraty
Investor Relations, Israel
+972-(0)52-3044404
michal@efraty.com


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Tesla Rallies On Elon Musk Tweet; Zoom Video Earnings Due

    Dow futures briefly rose 100 points Monday, as Tesla stock rallied over 2% after CEO Elon Musk tweeted about the Model S Plaid.

  • 3 Breakout Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Major stock-price growth could be right around the corner for these three companies, which are on the verge of significant market opportunities.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    Investors are in the stock market to find growth, returns, and profits, and the last year has brought plenty of that. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ both finished last week at near record high. The indexes are up 25% for the year. The gains have not come easy. Stocks are gaining for now, while the Fed continues to hold interest rates low and inflation has jumped to a 30-year high. Cash is simply not a good investment, as savings’ real yields are turning negative and rising prices are eating away at purc

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Despite that, the market seems to be losing interest in COVID stocks in general. For those willing to take a step back and see the big picture, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are just too cheap to ignore. Jason Hawthorne (BioNTech): By now, just about everyone has heard of BioNTech: It's the German drugmaker that partnered with Pfizer to develop the highly successful COVID-19 vaccine now known as Comirnaty.

  • Insider Buying: The Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Independent Director Just Bought 473% More Shares

    Those following along with Fisker Inc. ( NYSE:FSR ) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Mark...

  • 3 Reasons I Bought More Roku Stock Last Week

    Let me count out the reasons I think Roku will bounce back. Sharp corrections and even outright crashes are par for the course when it comes to Roku. Roku shares had recovered to trade as high as $151.20 by Feb. 2020.

  • Where Will Sundial Growers Be in 3 Years?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the major marijuana stocks investors like to dump on, and sometimes with good reason. One of the biggest knocks against Sundial Growers is its penchant for diluting shareholders. While many of the marijuana stocks that have gone public in the past few years have issued more stock to raise cash, Sundial has been especially busy doing it, unleashing a tsunami of shares over the past two years that increased the share count by 2,150%.

  • Teladoc Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) can be somewhat polarizing. First, the virtual care market is just getting started and has massive growth prospects. Second, Teladoc is in the best position to succeed in this market over the long term.

  • Better Buy: IBM or Kyndryl?

    Many investors are wondering what to do with this new Kyndryl stock. Is it a better buy than the parent company, IBM?

  • Is Alibaba Stock a Buy?

    Alibaba's (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 11% on Nov. 18 after the Chinese e-commerce and cloud leader posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 29% year-over-year to 200.7 billion yuan ($31.

  • Evergrande Shares Worth $1 Billion Appear in Clearing System

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group shares worth nearly $1 billion appeared in Hong Kong’s Central Clearing and Settlement System on Friday, a sign that founder Hui Ka Yan may be pledging part of his stake as collateral for loans.Most Read from BloombergNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsA Denser City, But at What Cost?The Women Behind Historic House DesignsFrom Bathhouses to Fisheries, Hidden Inflation Is Creeping Across JapanMaverick 70-Year-Old CEO Is Determined t

  • Dev Kantesaria’s Stock Portfolio: Top 9 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 9 stocks in Dev Kantesaria’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed analysis of Kantesaria’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Dev Kantesaria’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Stocks. Hedge fund manager Dev Kantesaria is the portfolio manager and managing partner […]

  • Bitcoin falls as El Salvador plans to build 'Bitcoin City'

    In September, El Salvador became the first country in the world to introduce bitcoin as legal tender, alongside the US dollar.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) hasn't been a big market winner in the past. For instance, last year the stock was little changed in spite of the launch of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine. First of all, Pfizer has taken the position as leader in the vaccine market.

  • Warren Buffett Loves These Stocks: Are They Right For You?

    Considered by many to be one of the greatest investors of our time, Warren Buffett's company has made more than $4.6 billion so far this year -- in dividends alone -- from just 10 of the more than 40 holdings in his Berkshire Hathaway portfolio. Among Buffett's top holdings (through Berkshire) are three companies that have provided strong returns topped off by quarterly dividend payouts.

  • Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

    Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium or copper companies, but in terms of automakers, viable investments have been few and far between -- that is until companies like Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and Nio hit the scene. Plus, there are several legacy automakers like Ford that are serious about diversifying toward electric vehicles (EVs). This sudden surge of options can be overwhelming. One choice could be investing in the kingpin itself, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), or exposing yourself to high-risk, high-reward growth with a 50/50 split of both Lucid and Rivian.

  • 3 Square Charts That Will Blow Your Mind

    While I'm a happy shareholder, I never followed Dorsey into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). In fact, Square is now basically married to Bitcoin, for better or for worse. As you probably know, Bitcoin is the top dog and first mover among cryptocurrencies.

  • 2 Cheap Pharma Stocks That Pay A Tidy Dividend

    When it comes to dividend investing, pharmaceutical stocks can be quite appealing. Because they can count on a regular volume of sales for their established medicines, they tend to have a bottom line that is stable enough to pay out dividends for years and years. Today, I'll be looking at two such pharma businesses that are both undervalued and that don't skimp on the dividend.

  • Peter Schiff warns inflation will help 'push the economy into recession' — 3 ways to protect yourself like him

    Schiff publicly predicted the 2008 housing crash. He's concerned once again.

  • Can Kinder Morgan Support Its Dividend?

    After cutting its dividend in 2016, investors have every right to wonder if Kinder Morgan's dividend is safe. Here's what you need to know.