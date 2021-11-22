Safe-T® Group Launches New Corporate and Investor Website

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, is pleased to announce the launch of its brand new corporate and investor relations website. The new site is now officially available, and the URL is www.safetgroup.com .

The new website reflects Safe-T Group's mission of becoming a leader in the privacy and cybersecurity software market for consumers and enterprises, and is aligned with its goals of generating greater investor transparency, engagement and shareholder value.

Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Safe-T Group, said, “Our new corporate site reflects our commitment to improving transparency into our business and creating a more engaging experience for our investment community. Through this new and redesigned website, we are providing our investors with improved functionality and easier access to the most up-to-date information and are helping to clearly articulate what we do, how we do it, and outlining how we work to implement our aggressive growth plans to bring value to our partners.”

The new corporate website provides easy access to all timely and essential information about the Company including its financials, corporate presentation, news, press releases and events. Included in the many new features of the corporate website is the ability for investors to sign up for automatic email alerts which will send them press releases, SEC filings and other company news as soon as it becomes available. Investors can sign up for email alerts at https://www.safetgroup.com/email-alerts .

For more information on Safe-T and its privacy and cybersecurity solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit https://www.safetgroup.com and Corporate Presentation .

About Safe-T® Group Ltd.

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether from outside the organization or within the organization, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one that comprises of both millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T®, visit www.safetgroup.com .

