Safe-T Group: NetNut Strengthens its Presence in the Price Comparison Market with New Travel-Industry Customers

Tel Aviv, Israel, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that NetNut Ltd., the Company's wholly owned subsidiary and enterprise privacy network unit (“NetNut”), is expanding its presence into the price comparison market with new customers from the travel sector that operate price comparison websites (PCW).

These new customers will be utilizing NetNut’s solutions to improve their price comparison capabilities and offer their users seamless and competitive business analysis and increased productivity. These new partnerships will allow NetNut to tap into the growing PWC marketplace and further establish itself as a leading provider of proxy solutions.

"We are pleased to partner with new customers in the price comparison website market, as it allows us to further strengthen our presence in the travel industry, a competitive market for our customers. We are confident that our solutions will provide our customers with valuable benefits, allowing them to offer their users an efficient and competitive experience," said Shachar Daniel, Safe-T's Chief Executive Officer.

NetNut recently announced it has doubled its usage volume and processed over 36 billion customer's requests. The sharp increase in volume is a result of the onboarding of several strategic customers, as well as the expansion of NetNut's network and its ability to process billions of requests

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments: enterprise privacy solutions, consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions, and enterprise cyber-security solutions.

Our cybersecurity and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured, and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for advanced and basic users, ensuring full personal protection for all personal and digital information.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

The cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are available by our reseller, TerraZone Ltd., a global information security provider, as a solution or cloud service. These solutions are designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational data access, storage and exchange use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy.

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safetgroup.com

About NetNut Ltd.

NetNut Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe-T Group Ltd., is a provider of fast, reliable and scalable proxy solutions for all web scraping and web data extraction requirements. By utilizing a dynamic network and delivering optimized IP pools, NetNut is the ultimate solution for scraping and collecting web data at high speed and lower rates. NetNut’s use cases includes web data extraction, market research, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) monitoring and Search Engine Results Page (SERP) tracking, price comparison, social media management (SMM), advertising verification, brand protection, travel aggregation and more. NetNut’s proxy network comprises exit points based on its proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at its ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses NetNut’s expansion into a new market segment, its network’s performance, the ability of NetNut’s solution to address market needs and improve customers’ price comparison capabilities. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 29, 2022, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

