U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.21
    +71.36 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,557.17
    +484.56 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,608.51
    +248.46 (+2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.06
    +50.64 (+2.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.26
    -0.34 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,713.20
    +3.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    +0.0096 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9950
    +0.0350 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2018
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9240
    -0.1980 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,816.73
    +484.23 (+2.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.16
    +18.31 (+3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.12
    +70.88 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

SafeAI Welcomes Senior Vice President of Global Operations

SafeAI
·2 min read
SafeAI
SafeAI

Backed by 30 years of experience, heavy machinery industry veteran to lead customer success and global operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeAI, a global leader in autonomous solutions for heavy machinery, today announced Sudhanshu Singh has joined the company as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Global Operations. Backed by decades of experience in heavy industry, Sudhanshu will oversee SafeAI’s best-in-class operations and customer success team to support the scaling and growth of SafeAI’s business and customers.

Sudhanshu brings more than thirty years of experience in mining, quarry and construction equipment at companies like Terex, Bucyrus and Caterpillar to the team. Prior to joining SafeAI, he was part of Caterpillar mining team. Sudhanshu led the global large mining truck business for several years launching a number of new electric drive, Tier 4 and autonomous trucks. He also played an instrumental role in the company’s sales and marketing efforts to introduce these new vehicles to the market.

“Sudhanshu brings unparalleled industry expertise to SafeAI and to our customers. He knows this industry, he understands our customer’s pain points and he’s passionate about helping them solve their most urgent challenges,” said Bibhrajit Halder, founder and CEO of SafeAI. “He will be instrumental in helping us serve our customers with best-in-class operations and customer support.”

Sudhanshu brings deep experience overseeing global operations at his previous companies to his new role. As SVP of Global Operations, Sudhanshu will lead the successful end-to-end deployment of SafeAI technology for its customers worldwide. He will also support SafeAI teams to identify and pursue new opportunities for growth as demand for autonomous heavy equipment continues to grow.

“Across the heavy machinery industry, there’s an urgent need for OEM-agnostic and simple autonomous solutions,” said Sudhanshu. “So many construction and mining companies want to optimize mixed fleets with backward compatible state of the art new technology retrofit kits for any make or model of machines. I was drawn to SafeAI because it addresses this need head on and meets the customer requirement for existing fleets, as well as new fleets of machines.”

Sudhanshu will help scale and grow a rapidly-expanding SafeAI team that has more than doubled in size in the last year. To learn more about SafeAI’s growing business, or to explore joining the team, visit https://www.safeai.ai/.

About SafeAI
SafeAI is a global autonomous solutions provider for heavy machinery. SafeAI enables off-highway equipment owners to convert existing fleets with retrofit autonomous technology, regardless of vehicle type or manufacturer. The significant value of this is demonstrated through gains in increased worksite productivity, safety and cost savings. SafeAI is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA and has offices in Perth, Tokyo and Noida, India to serve a global audience.

Contact:
safeai@launchsquad.com


Recommended Stories

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.

  • Halliburton tops earnings estimates as oil services margins expand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Halliburton.

  • Genetic testing firm Invitae to cut 1,000 jobs as CEO steps down

    The company, which has aggressively bought companies to expand its genetic testing strategy, plans to consolidate lab and office space and narrow international operations as it cuts about a third of its workforce.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Help Set You Up for Life

    A stock that may help set you up for life is one that will bring in revenue and profit over the long term. Share price performance should follow. So, this is one you'll want to hold onto for the long term too.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stock Popped Today

    Positive sentiment in the broader market and some analysts' comments boosted these electric vehicle stocks.

  • GE’s Three-Way Split Is Near. What the New Companies Will Be Called.

    General Electric revealed on Monday the names of the three companies after the split, which begins in 2023. The 'GE' survives in all three names.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • IBM 'seems to be showing it's in a position to weather' the tough economic climate: Analyst

    Futurm Principal Research Analyst Daniel Newman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss IBM's latest earnings results and what it shows about the company amid market volatility.

  • IBM Disappoints With Cash Flow Outlook Despite Highest Sales Growth in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. shares fell the most in almost nine months on Tuesday after the tech company lowered its forecasts for free cash flow this year due to the impact of a strong dollar and the loss of business in Russia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Wa

  • Apple and Facebook Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Big tech seems convinced that the global economy is headed for a recession. Silicon Valley seems to be estimating that the economic slowdown will be sharp or even brutal. Tech companies and venture-capital firms, which finance tech startups, do not want to be caught off guard, especially when the economic data are not very reassuring.

  • IBM Stocks Slumps After Warning On Strong Dollar Hit to 2022 Revenues

    "With our first half results, we continue to expect full-year revenue growth at the high end of our mid-single digit model," said CEO Arvind Krishna.

  • Farnborough 2022: Boeing snares more orders for 737 MAX

    The Boeing Co.’s narrow-body 737 MAX continues to be its star at the Farnborough International Airshow in London. The manufacturer, which on Monday revealed an order for 100 MAX jets from Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), on Tuesday announced a deal for up to 66 737s from private equity firm 777 Partners. "This new order marks another milestone in the robust growth of our aviation businesses and concurrently, our partnership with Boeing," Josh Wander, managing partner of 777 Partners, said in a press release.

  • Gamestop Corp Stock Clears Technical Benchmark, Hitting 80-Plus RS Rating

    Following up on my colleague Julie Mak's post from yesterday,  the Relative Strength (RS) Rating for Gamestop Corp entered a new percentile group Tuesday, with an increase from 74 to 81. Gamestop Corp is still not yet in a buy zone. See if the stock forms a new pattern or follow-on buying opportunity like a three-weeks tight or pullback to the 50-day or 10-week line, as it has now cleared all key moving averages.