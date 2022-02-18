U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,398.00
    +23.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,375.00
    +144.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,267.00
    +102.25 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,039.70
    +14.20 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.89
    -1.87 (-2.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.10
    -5.90 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1360
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9720
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.72
    +2.43 (+10.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3615
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0350
    +0.1060 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,463.74
    -2,720.22 (-6.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.46
    -66.71 (-6.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.08
    +29.71 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,122.07
    -110.80 (-0.41%)
     

SafeBoda bets on super app to boost recovery from pandemic slump

Annie Njanja
·5 min read

Powered by 25,000 motorcycle taxis at the start of 2020, Safeboda was at its peak, ferrying thousands of pillion passengers in cities across Uganda and Nigeria. And then the covid pandemic hit, throwing everything into a spin. Containment measures like work from home directives meant a slump in business, which was worsened by the lockdowns, curfews and bans on public transport, bringing the motorcycle taxi business to an unprecedented lull.

While this pause badly affected SafeBoda, it fueled the startup’s change of strategy from a single service provider to an integrated multi-service and digital payment technology platform.

The startup, which was co-founded in 2017 by Ricky Rapa Thompson, Alastair Sussock and Maxime Dieudonne, recently obtained a payments license from the Central Bank of Uganda, officially marking its debut in the fintech space, and adding to a list of the new services it has introduced over the last two years.

“When we entered the space, we realized that people needed more than rides. People who interacted with the app kept telling us that it could do more. By listening to them, and taking their feedback seriously, and by doing research, we have been able to provide a number of other services besides rides… and that's going to help the business be more sustainable going forward,” SafeBoda co-founder Thompson told TechCrunch.

SafeBoda
SafeBoda

SafeBoda co-founders (L-R) Ricky Rapa Thomson, Alastair Sussock, and Maxime Dieudonne. Image Credits: SafeBoda

Using its new SafeBoda wallet, users can send money to each other at no cost (other providers in the market, like telcos, charge transfer fees) – a service that makes it possible for the taxi operators to receive cashless payment too – as card payments remain very low across the continent. Users can also pay partner vendors using the wallet as well as withdraw cash at a fee from the over 200 agents across Kampala. Savings in the SafeBoda wallet also fetch a 10% annual interest.

In a way, the wallet has contributed to the financial inclusion growth within the country as the riders, most of whom are unbanked, can now generate a history of earnings that can be used to assess their creditworthiness for loans. This is also paving the way for the introduction of new services.

“These drivers were actually earning money, but they cannot even have access to loans and other financial services. And we actually know that to drive inclusion, we need to get the right partners to work with, but we also need to have our users’ history. With the help of our platform, we are now able to generate a history of income for the riders and that is a game changer right now.”

Thompson said that the company is lining up new products in the near future – keeping up with its strategy of continuously reevaluating and improving its offering, while extending to customers the much-needed convenience. He said the new products have been built for a global audience as SafeBoda is keen to launch them in new markets.

“We are building a global product that is going to be available in cities across Africa…and SafeBoda will continue to build better services that will allow us to serve the population better and grow beyond Uganda so that anyone in Africa will have access to services just by clicking a button. We will also make sure that the lives of our drivers are improved,” he said.

SafeBoda, which recently became the first to benefit from Google’s $50 million Africa Investment Fund, is looking to tap its user base (over 1 million downloads) to grow its new businesses and keep competitors at bay. It's other investors include Allianz X, Unbound, Go-Ventures and Gojek, the Indonesian multi-service super app.
In the line-up of businesses SafeBoda has recently is an e-commerce platform, which was launched in April of 2020, with the riders on its log being used to fulfill last-mile delivery. The e-commerce business, which was an addition to the startup’s parcel and food delivery services, ensured that as the need for on-demand ride-hailing service dropped under lockdowns, the riders were kept occupied, effectively ensuring business continuity. It also marked the beginning of the startup’s journey as a super-app.

SafeBoda
SafeBoda

A curfew on Motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) operators, which has been in effect since 2020, was lifted two weeks ago in Uganda. Image Credits: SafeBoda

By adding more value options for its users, Safeboda is set to remain competitive in an environment that has the presence of well-funded ride hailing operators like Uber and Bolt, as well as e-commerce platforms like Jumia.

Two weeks ago, Uganda’s president Yoweri Museveni lifted the curfew for motorcycle taxi (bodaboda) operators, which has been in effect since 2020, paving the way for the resumption of hailing services by SafeBoda and Uber and Bolt.

“We are the number one ride hailing company in Africa for motorcycle taxis. We have gone through waves of different competition; big guys have entered our market and we still remain the market leader in this space.We will continue to grow and stay very competitive,” said Thompson.

The effects of the Covid pandemic on the mobility industry were not unique to Uganda ‘s transport industry. The world over, transportation services were badly affected by travel restrictions and lockdowns, leading to the collapse of some businesses in the transport industry, among them airlines and taxi companies. But slowly the industry is coming back to life and, overall, the global ride-hailing service industry is expected to more than double over the next seven years to hit $98 billion, with an expected 10% CAGR year-on-year according to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Mini Match Replay: Wellington Phoenix vs. Adelaide United - Round 12

    Extended highlights from Wellington Phoenix vs. Adelaide United in Round 12

  • Match Highlights: Marseille vs. Qarabag

    Highlights from the match between Marseille vs. Qarabag

  • Uganda Will Host Its First National Pavilion at the 2022 Venice Biennale

    Curated by Shaheen Merali, the pavilion will be titled “Radiance–They Dream in Time” and feature works by two Kampala-based artists.

  • Disney's Metaverse Strategy Is Beginning To Take Shape

    There's been a lot of ink spilled in recent months about the metaverse, a simulated domain that will harness augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and other technologies to allow users to interact in the virtual realm. Meta Platforms -- the company formerly known as Facebook -- kicked off a digital arms race of sorts when the company changed its name to signal a shift in its priorities to focus on the metaverse. Until recently, one company that's been largely left out of the conversation is Disney (NYSE: DIS).

  • 5 stats about the Texas Tech-Texas basketball rivalry you didn't know

    The rivalry between Texas Tech and the University of Texas basketball programs is legendary. Here are 5 stats about the rivalry you may not have known.

  • China's 'dynamic' zero-COVID strategy will boost economy - watchdog

    China's "dynamic clearance" strategy aimed at minimising COVID-19 infections is boosting the economy, not undermining it, the country's top anti-corruption body said on Friday in response to concerns about the prospects for growth this year. As other countries relax restrictions, China has maintained a zero-tolerance approach, shutting down transmission routes whenever they arise, ordering mass testing programmes and maintaining mask mandates. Some analysts have forecast a decline in economic growth this year, saying the challenge posed by the more infectious Omicron variant would significantly raise containment costs and further disrupt China's supply chains.

  • Oklahoma executes man for role in 2005 quadruple slaying

    Oklahoma executed a man Thursday for his role in a quadruple slaying in 2005. Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, and prison officials declared him dead at 10:14 a.m. It was Oklahoma’s fourth execution since October, when the state resumed lethal injections following a nearly seven-year hiatus. Postelle, who was lying on a gurney with his arms outstretched beside him, declined to give any last words and glanced a few times at the seven witnesses who were in the viewing room next to the execution chamber as the execution began.

  • Flying-Taxi Startup Joby Slumps After Test-Flight Accident

    (Bloomberg) -- Joby Aviation Inc., a startup vying to be among the first to fly a new class of electric air taxis, said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident, sending the shares tumbling.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Offers Lavrov Meeting as Tensions Spike: Ukraine UpdateElon Musk Ratchets Up Trudeau Criticism With Hitler Comparison MemeMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletStocks Tumble, Bonds Rally in Flight-to-Safety Bid: Markets WrapHong Kong to Test Whol

  • Fisker Ocean electric SUV ‘on schedule’ for November deliveries, CEO says

    Electric vehicle (EV) company Fisker unveiled its Ocean EV SUV in late November at the Los Angeles Auto Show, with the goal of making the car “the world’s most sustainable vehicle.” CEO and chairman Henrik Fisker said that customers may be able to get their hands on the Ocean later this year.

  • Volkswagen in talks to buy Huawei's autonomous driving unit: report

    The autonomous driving space might be seeing the marriage of two titans. Volkswagen is in talks with Huawei to acquire the latter's nascent autonomous driving unit for billions of euros, Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Thursday. Huawei said it has no immediate comment when contacted by TechCrunch.

  • GE Aviation gets $2.8 billion order from Asian airline

    An Asian airline has placed a nearly $3 billion order with Evendale-based GE Aviation to power the first Boeing 777-9 aircraft to fly from the region.

  • Ship carrying Porsches and Bentleys ablaze near Azores, towing boats en route

    BERLIN/LISBON (Reuters) -A ship carrying around 4,000 vehicles, including Porsches, Audis and Bentleys, that caught fire near the coast of the Azores will be towed to another European country or the Bahamas, the captain of the nearest port told Reuters on Friday. Lithium-ion batteries in the electric cars on board have caught fire and the blaze requires specialist equipment to extinguish, captain Joao Mendes Cabecas of the port of Hortas said. A sixteen-person salvage team from Smit Salvage, owned by Dutch marine engineer Boskalis, was sent to the ship to help control the flames, Boskalis said.

  • Tesla’s Latest Challenge? Consumer Reports Cut the Brand’s Ranking.

    Tesla is having a bad day that just got a little worse. Then media outlets, including Barron’s, reported that safety authorities have opened an investigation into Tesla ‘s driver- assistance features. The third bit of negative news is that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is slipping in Consumer Reports’ automotive brand rankings, although the reason cited probably won’t be a huge concern for people who are upbeat about the stock.

  • Major airline adds aircraft to Valley training facility after receiving thousands of pilot applications

    The training facility, a wholly owned subsidiary of United Airlines, brought in its first class of pilots for the 340,000-square-foot facility at the Phoenix Goodyear Airport which opened in January.

  • An Abandoned Cargo Ship Carrying Porsches and VWs Is Burning in the Atlantic

    Have a new Porsche on the way? You might be waiting on it a bit longer than anticipated.

  • No, unruly passenger: You can't physically open a plane door midflight

    In two high-profile incidents since Friday, airline passengers terrified fellow travelers when they tried to open a plane door during their flight. It has been a repeated move by unruly passengers in the past year. Both passengers were arrested in the most recent incidents. Even if flight attendants and passengers hadn't intervened, neither passenger would have been able to wrestle the door open.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washing

  • Tesla sued over alleged suspension failure in fatal Florida crash

    Tesla Inc has been sued over an alleged suspension failure in a crash that killed the driver and a passenger in Florida last year and sparked a federal probe. The 2021 Model 3 vehicle had a "defective and unreasonably dangerous suspension that may cause loss of control during ordinary and foreseeable driving conditions," according to the lawsuit filed by the driver's family in a Florida state court last week. The lawsuit said that four days before the accident in September, the driver, Nicholas G. Garcia, brought the vehicle to a Tesla Store due to problems with "controllability/steering, suspension, battery and electronic system, and an ability to open the doors."

  • Cargo ship carrying new Porsches and VWs burns in the Atlantic [Updated]

    Panama-flagged cargo ship Felicity Ace caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean with several Porsche and Volkswagen cars in its hold.

  • This electric self-flying air taxi could be your future commute

    Boeing invested $450 million in air taxi company Wisk. Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk joined Yahoo Finance to discuss how the fully-autonomous plane market could reach $4 trillion by 2035.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: Tesla Growing Fast, But EV Rival Sets 1.5 Million Sales Target For 2022

    Tesla stock vs. BYD stock: China's BYD is gaining ground on fast-growing Tesla. Here's a look at the EV giants' fundamentals and technicals.