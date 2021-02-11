Safeguard Scientifics To Host A Virtual Discussion With Prognos Health

RADNOR, Pa., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE: SFE) ("Safeguard" or the "Company") announced that it will host a virtual discussion with Sundeep Bhan, CEO of Prognos Health at 10:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

In a continued effort to provide shareholders with additional information about Safeguard's ownership interests, Dr. Gary Kurtzman will lead a discussion with Mr. Bhan about Prognos Health.

Safeguard first provided capital to Prognos in 2011 and has participated in multiple follow-on funding rounds aggregating to $12.6 million of funded capital and a 28% ownership interest.

Mr. Bhan is a serial entrepreneur dedicated to improving health using technology. He is currently the CEO and Co-founder of Prognos Health, a leading healthcare platform company transforming the access, management and analysis of a vast ecosystem of data on 325 million de-identified patients. Previously, Bhan was the CEO and Co-founder of Medsite, Inc., in partnership with blue chip investors like JP Morgan Partners, Morgan Stanley, Bain, and Reuters, and subsequently sold the company to WebMD in 2006.

Mr. Bhan is a Senior Advisory Board member of Consonance Capital Partners, a $500 million private equity fund. He also serves on the Advisory Board of KNB Communications, Inc. and the Entrepreneurship Lab (ELabNYC). As a thought leader in digital health, he speaks regularly at industry events and conferences, including SXSW and JP Morgan, and was named one of PM360's Elite 100 Entrepreneurs in 2017. Bhan is a University of Pennsylvania alumnus.

The discussion will be available live at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WlCiq5v2TICwSMRi-PVGZw and accessible for replay later at the Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. Investor Relations website. Please register and log-in approximately 15 minutes in advance to participate.

Previous virtual discussions with Safeguard companies, meQuilibrium, Flashtalking and Aktana can also be accessed at Safeguard's investor relations past events site: https://ir.safeguard.com/investors/events-and-presentations/past-events/default.aspx

About Safeguard Scientifics

Historically, Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE: SFE) has provided capital and relevant expertise to fuel the growth of technology-driven businesses. Safeguard has a distinguished track record of fostering innovation and building market leaders that spans more than six decades. Safeguard is currently pursuing a focused strategy to value-maximize and monetize its ownership interests over a multi-year time frame to drive shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.safeguard.com .

About Prognos Health

Prognos is a leading healthcare platform company transforming the ability to access, manage and analyze healthcare data. The company's platform, prognosFACTOR(R) can query data points on 325M patients answering complex healthcare questions in seconds versus months. Customers include 25 of the top 30 pharmaceutical manufacturers and 3 of the top 5 payers. Our software enables purchasing healthcare data in the Prognos Marketplace specific to unique business needs including cohort design, patient journey studies, health outcomes and more. For more information visit prognoshealth.com

