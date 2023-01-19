U.S. markets closed

Safeguarding Your Web3 Assets and Data With CYVO

CYVO
·3 min read

REPUBLIC OF SEYCHELLES / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / New blockchain based cyber-security driven firm CYVO is set to launch revolutionary data protection products for the WEB3 audience.

CYVO, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture
CYVO, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

With privacy and data protection being more important than ever, both non-crypto and crypto communities alike are actively looking for solutions to maintain their security for the upcoming Web3 future. In fact, a Statista record found that approximately 15 Million data records were exposed in the Q3 of 2022 alone. This is where CYVO, an emerging new face in the blockchain security field, is actively building an ecosystem that prioritizes blockchain, post-quantum encryption, and the data security of its users.

With "Always on Guard" as its motto and vision, CYVO is creating a series of solutions that fit seamlessly together to provide its users with unparalleled security and data privacy. CYVO's solutions are designed to be accessible to all participants of the web3 world, whether they are individuals, retail users, or institutions, and provide them with an Ultra Secure, Easy to Use, fail-proof and untraceable user experience.

How Does the CYVO Products Work?

Irrespective of the current bear market CYVO has managed to continually build and develop its products and has aligned itself to launch the first set of solutions as per its technical roadmap. The first two products officially launching will be the Ultra Secure OS and the CYVO Secure Web Browser.

Far from the existing operating systems in the market, the CYVO Ultra-Secure OS is designed with the users' privacy in mind, with custom-configured software built using blockchain & post-quantum encryption that includes all the commonly used apps like documents, spreadsheets etc. Additionally, it also has inbuilt protection by way of multi-factor authentication, utilization of TOR networks, and resistance to pattern sniffing intrusion tactics.

CYVO's Browser is one of the safest browsers in the market - as a free, open-source web browser, it ensures that privacy is key. The browser automatically blocks online advertisements, and website trackers and protects from browser fingerprinting.

Another product to CYVO's impressive lineup is a Digital Asset Wallet, equipped with multi-tier LUKS encryption, with a multitude of custody features designed to provide a simple and intuitive user experience.

And finally, the last product that is currently in the development stage is the CYVO Stealth Storage which is ultra-secure, fail-proof, unhackable & untraceable storage, designed to keep you in control of your data.

What's Next in Store?

As the crypto winter thaws out, CYVO will be forging ahead with a mission to build during this bear market. With the core products set to launch in 2023, the ecosystem will be continually developing its community, educating users on the importance of blockchain security, and establishing its utility token. The CYVO token serves as the key asset that powers the CYVO solutions and is built based on a circular economy, where users will be able to purchase the ecosystem's products with the tokens and also earn them while utilizing the solutions. So, as WEB3 continues to grow CYVO will be progressing on to ensure that users are the sole owners of their data.

About CYVO

CYVO's Ultra-Secure Digital Assets are for discerning users who value their privacy and data security.

With post-quantum encryption & blockchain cyber security; CYVO is always on guard with innovative security products like the Ultra Secure OS, Digital Asset Wallet, Web Browser & Decentralized Storage. To learn more about the solutions, visit cyvo.io

Media Contact:
Rose S
contact@cyvo.io

SOURCE: CYVO



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735875/Safeguarding-Your-Web3-Assets-and-Data-With-CYVO

