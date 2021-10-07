U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.00
    +43.00 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,588.00
    +297.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,949.50
    +190.50 (+1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.50
    +19.30 (+0.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.13
    -1.30 (-1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    +0.25 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1574
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.19
    -1.11 (-5.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3612
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.3490
    -0.0650 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,177.16
    +2,946.40 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,313.40
    +50.30 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.18
    +81.31 (+1.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,678.21
    +149.34 (+0.54%)
     
COMING UP:

Another 348,000 individuals likely filed new claims week ended Oct. 2

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Safehold Sets Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

·2 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, October 21, 2021, prior to market open.

The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results and its operations beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website, www.safeholdinc.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Dial-in:

877.336.4440

International:

409.207.6984

Access Code:

9109212

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in from 2:30 p.m. ET on October 21, 2021 through 12:00 a.m. ET on November 4, 2021 by calling:

Replay:

866.207.1041

International:

402.970.0847

Access Code:

8590415

* * *

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:
Jason Fooks
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations & Marketing
T 212.930.9400
E investors@safeholdinc.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safehold-sets-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-date-and-webcast-301394727.html

SOURCE Safehold

