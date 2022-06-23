U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

SAFELITE APPOINTS CHRISTINA PLETNEWSKI AS CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

·2 min read

Accomplished Marketing Professional Continues Leading Safelite's Brand and Customer Experience Strategies

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safelite, the nation's leading vehicle glass services and recalibration company, today announced the appointment of Christina Pletnewski to Chief Marketing Officer.

Christina Pletnewski
Christina Pletnewski

"Christina's journey since joining our business in 2016 as Vice President of Marketing demonstrates her vast talent and ability to manage multiple key areas of our business successfully," said Renee Cacchillo, Safelite's President and CEO.

As Vice President, Pletnewski led TV creative and media, market research, B2B marketing, corporate communications, internal creative and ancillary products and services. Under her leadership, Safelite experienced substantial growth in top-of-mind awareness, brand visibility and brand recognition.

Pletnewski expanded her role by building a new customer experience team in 2020, focusing on creating meaningful experiences for customers, clients and associates, resulting in additional business value and results.

Cacchillo added, "Christina is a seasoned marketer, and through her new role as CMO, she will continue to lead Safelite's marketing vision through new and innovative brand and customer experience strategies."

Before joining Safelite, Pletnewski held marketing leadership roles for leading companies, including Abbott, Nestle, SC Johnson and L Brands. She earned her bachelor's degree in business administration and MBA at The Ohio State University.

About Safelite

Safelite is a multi-faceted vehicle glass and claims management service organization based in Columbus, Ohio, and operating company-owned facilities in 50 states. The company, which has been in business since 1947, is comprised of two major business operations: Safelite AutoGlass®, a vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration services provider and Safelite® Solutions, which offers fleet and insurance claims management services for vehicle glass and other claims. The company employs nearly 16,000 people throughout the United States. Safelite is a subsidiary of Belron®. Safelite AutoGlass is the largest vehicle glass repair, replacement and recalibration company under one brand in the world.

Media Contact: To connect with a Safelite spokesperson, email mediarelations@safelite.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safelite-appoints-christina-pletnewski-as-chief-marketing-officer-301573600.html

SOURCE Safelite

