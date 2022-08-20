Safes And Vaults Market Size to Grow by USD 1.79 billion, Increasing Demand from the Healthcare Industry to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The safes and vaults market is fragmented, as many players are operating at global and regional levels. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological advances to compete in the market. New players are planning to enter the market owing to the increasing demand for last-mile services among consumers, especially in the US and APAC. For instance, DHL offers its Parcel Metro last-mile delivery service in the US. Traditional retailers such as Amazon.com and Target are also planning to enter the safes and vaults market in North America.

Attractive Opportunities in Global Safes and Vaults Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The safes and vaults market size is expected to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Scope

The safes and vaults market report covers the following areas:

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Access Security Products Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alpha Safe and Vault Inc., American Rebel Holdings Inc., American Security, BJARSTAL sarl, Blue Dot Safes Inc., Bode Panzer GmbH, Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc., Bumilsafe Mfg. Co., CMI Safe Co., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., dormakaba International Holding AG, Falcon Safe Marketing Sdn Bhd, Gardall Safe Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gunnebo AB, Hayman Safe Co. Inc., ISM, Kale Endustri Holding AS, and Kumahira Co. Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Driver and Challenge

The increasing demand from the healthcare industry for storing prescription drugs and other high-value medicines is driving the growth of the market. The number of reported drug and medicine thefts has grown consistently over the past few years in regions such as North America and Europe. Hence, governing bodies are promoting safe storage and supply of drugs to prevent the illegal use of opioids. For instance, in Australia, the storage of controlled drugs and related wastes in vaults or safes has been made compulsory since April 2011. In addition, raw materials comprising goods with high illicit value (GHIV) need to be stored in vaults and safes.

The increase in cashless transactions is challenging the growth of the market. Digital payment applications such as Google Pay, PayPal, and Zelle support cashless transactions. Countries such as Norway and Sweden have increased the adoption of digital payment methods. In addition, many banks have stopped providing cash through ATMs. Moreover, e-commerce companies offer secure payment gateways, which is increasing the use of digital payments. This has negatively impacted the adoption of safes and vaults to store cash. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the market in the forecast years.

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

End-user

Geography

Safes and Vaults Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist safes and vaults market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the safes and vaults market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the safes and vaults market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of safes and vaults market vendors

Safes And Vaults Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.4 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Access Security Products Ltd., Allegion Public Ltd. Co., Alpha Safe and Vault Inc., American Rebel Holdings Inc., American Security, BJARSTAL sarl, Blue Dot Safes Inc., Bode Panzer GmbH, Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc., Bumilsafe Mfg. Co., CMI Safe Co., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., dormakaba International Holding AG, Falcon Safe Marketing Sdn Bhd, Gardall Safe Corp., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gunnebo AB, Hayman Safe Co. Inc., ISM, Kale Endustri Holding AS, and Kumahira Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Cash management safes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Gun safes and vaults - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Depository safes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Vaults and vault doors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Non-banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Banking - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.14 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Access Security Products Ltd.

11.4 Allegion Public Ltd. Co.

11.5 American Rebel Holdings Inc.

11.6 Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc.

11.7 Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

11.8 Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

11.9 Gunnebo AB

11.10 Hayman Safe Co. Inc.

11.11 Kale Endustri Holding AS

11.12 Kumahira Co. Ltd.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

12.5 List of abbreviations

