Safes and vaults market size to grow by USD 1,616.54 million from 2022 to 2027: Growth driven by the increase in commercial bank branches - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global safes and vaults market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,616.54 million from 2022 to 2027, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increase in commercial bank branches. Urbanization is increasing globally due to population growth and the creation of employment and income opportunities in cities. Therefore, many banks are increasing their presence in urban areas. They are also opening branches in rural and suburban areas to cater to the population. Many bank branches also offer locker services to their customers. Hence, the growth of bank branches across the globe will boost the demand for safe deposit boxes and drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safes and Vaults Market

Global Safes and Vaults Market – Vendor analysis

The global safes and vaults market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A strategy that market players commonly use is the introduction of novel and innovative products. Another strategy adopted by the market players is strategic partnerships and collaborations. Vendors in the market are entering into strategic partnerships with other market players to gain access to new technologies and expand their product portfolios. Market players are also investing heavily in marketing and promotional activities to increase their brand awareness and market share. They are leveraging social media platforms to connect with potential customers and promote their products. Thus, the above-mentioned factors will lead to intense competition in the global safes and vaults market during the forecast period.

Acme Safe Co.: The company offers safes and vaults such as SuperFortress TRTL30X6 banking safe.

ALPHA INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD.: The company offers safes and vaults such as GSA class 5 modular vaults.

American Rebel Holdings Inc.: The company offers safes and vaults such as 2-drawer security containers.

American Security, BJARSTAL sarl: The company offers safes and vaults such as Freedom 20 gun safe.

Blue Dot Safes Inc.

Bode Panzer GmbH

Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc.

Bumilsafe Mfg. Co.

CMI Safe Co.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc.

Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Gunnebo AB

Hayman Safe Co. Inc.

INKAS Group of Companies

Kumahira Co. Ltd.

Falcon Safe Marketing Sdn Bhd

Access Security Products Ltd.

Global Safes and Vaults Market - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (banking and non-banking) and product (cash management safes, depository safes, vaults and vault doors, gun safes and vaults, and others).

The market growth in the banking segment will be significant during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing number of commercial bank branches and ATMs across the globe. The increasing global population and the growing number of bank account holders globally are driving the number of bank branches and the installation of ATMs. These factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global safes and vaults market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global safes and vaults market.

APAC will account for 36% of the market growth during the forecast period. Banks, financial institutions, and e-commerce businesses are concentrating on improving their operational networks in the region to accommodate the growing population. For instance, in India, there were 1.36% more commercial bank branches per 100,000 adults in 2020. The installation of ATMs in different areas has been prompted by bank expansions. Such factors will boost the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Safes and Vaults Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - Automation in safes and vaults is an emerging trend in the market. To provide more security and convenience, manufacturers of safes and vaults are also incorporating automated solutions into their products. For instance, ICICI is leading in the adoption of automation in safes and vaults in the Indian banking industry. Through its robot-managed locker service, the bank has been providing smart vaults to its clients since December 2015. The technology reduces the need for human interaction when customers access their vaults or safes by using radio frequency identification (RFID) scanning and robotic arms to retrieve the lockers. This increases customer convenience. Thus, the adoption of such automation technologies will drive the demand for safes and vaults, which will boost the growth of the market during the period.

Major challenges - The high cost of safes and vaults and the low rate of repurchase are major challenges impeding the market growth. Manufacturing companies are incorporating cutting-edge technologies such as alarm systems, sophisticated locks, and surveillance systems in their products to increase the safety and security provided by safes and vaults. Moreover, safes and vaults have a much longer lifespan. This significantly lowers the likelihood that customers will make another purchase in a short period of time. Thus, such factors will hinder the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Safes and Vaults Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the safes and vaults market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the safes and vaults market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the safes and vaults market across APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of safes and vaults market vendors

Safes and Vaults Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,616.54 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.9 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acme Safe Co., ALPHA INDUSTRIES (PVT) LTD., Alpha Safe and Vault Inc., American Rebel Holdings Inc., American Security, BJARSTAL sarl, Blue Dot Safes Inc., Bode Panzer GmbH, Brown Safe Manufacturing Inc., Bumilsafe Mfg. Co., CMI Safe Co., Diebold Nixdorf Inc., Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Gunnebo AB, Hayman Safe Co. Inc., INKAS Group of Companies, ISM, Kumahira Co. Ltd., Falcon Safe Marketing Sdn Bhd, and Access Security Products Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

