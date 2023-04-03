Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Believe it or not, there are several cities across the United States where retirees can comfortably retire for under $2,000 a month. Unsurprisingly, though, you won't find them near any of America's popular beaches.

To find the safest places to retire for $2,000 or less each month, GOBankingRates surveyed 1,002 Americans aged 18 and older from across the country. Respondents shared income, expenditures, and information about job security. The results show that retirees can still live a comfortable life even with a budget of $2,000 or less in certain cities. For retirees, finding a safe and affordable place to live is crucial. Not only do they want to stretch their retirement savings, but they also want to feel secure and comfortable in their surroundings. This study provides valuable insights for anyone looking to retire on a budget, as it highlights cities and towns that offer a good quality of life while also being affordable. This will help retirees make informed decisions about where to relocate, based on their individual needs and preferences.

From the highest to lowest amounts of monthly expenditures, here are some of the safest and cheapest cities to retire.

Parma Heights, Ohio

Monthly expenditures: $1,832.95

2022 one-bedroom rent: $905.78

Livability: 76

Monthly healthcare cost: $502.95

Monthly grocery cost: $424.23

Farmington, Michigan

Monthly expenditures: $1,794.60

2022 one-bedroom rent: $1,001.22

Livability: 94

Monthly healthcare cost: $363.01

Monthly grocery cost: $430.36

Willoughby Hills, Ohio

Monthly expenditures: $1,784.75

2022 one-bedroom rent: $974.11

Livability: 74

Monthly healthcare cost: $380.28

Monthly grocery cost: $430.36

North Royalton, Ohio

Monthly expenditures: $1,780.38

2022 one-bedroom rent: $962

Livability: 67

Monthly healthcare cost: $376.19

Monthly grocery cost: $442.19

College Station, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,726.84

2022 one-bedroom rent: $844.67

Livability: 79

Monthly healthcare cost: $457.51

Monthly grocery cost: $424.66

Clute, Texas

Monthly expenditures: $1,688.09

2022 one-bedroom rent: $847.11

Livability: 72

Monthly healthcare cost: $420.26

Monthly grocery cost: $420.72

Bellevue, Nebraska

Monthly expenditures: $1,687.19

2022 one-bedroom rent: $886.11

Livability: 84

Monthly healthcare cost: $376.19

Monthly grocery cost: $424.23

Laura Beck contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 1,002 Americans aged 18 and older from across the country on between January 30 and February 1, 2023, asking six different questions: (1) How much savings do you have?; (2) If you lost your job, what would be your immediate concern?; (3) How much do you take financial advice from influencers/personalities on social media, TV/Radio/podcast personalities or other financial experts in the media?; (4) Have you been laid off from your job in the last 12 months?; (5) How worried are you about layoffs/being laid off from your current position?; and (6) How much has your energy/utilities bill changed over the last year?. GOBankingRates used PureSpectrum's survey platform to conduct the poll.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Safest Places To Retire in the US for Less Than $2,000 a Month