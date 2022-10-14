U.S. markets closed

Safety Apparel Market Size to Grow by USD 9.80 Bn, Chemical Defending to be Largest Revenue-generating Application Segment - Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Safety Apparel Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is set to grow by USD 9.80 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Apparel Market 2022-2026

Safety Apparel Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • Chemical defending - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Flame retardant - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Mechanical - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • High visibility - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Safety Apparel Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Application Segment

The chemical defending segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Employees working in the pharmaceutical and other chemical industries are often exposed to life-threatening risks. Therefore, organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are imposing stringent regulatory frameworks regarding sterile product manufacturing and packing. Such regulations are driving the demand for chemical-defending safety apparel.

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to account for 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the development of the construction sector. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the safety apparel market in APAC.

Market Drivers and Trends

The high emphasis on customization and quality of safety apparel is driving the safety apparel market growth. Manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D to increase the adoption and effectiveness of safety apparel. In addition, the rise in focus on innovation in product design and functionality will increase the demand for raw materials with characteristics such as comfort, low weight, high heat resistance, and wear and tear resistance. All these factors will fuel the safety apparel market growth during the forecast period.

The implementation of smart and wearable technology is a trend in the market growth. Beacons and wearable devices can be used for monitoring the use of PPE. Moreover, manufacturers are investing in wearable and smart technology for PPE, with the need for product differentiation from the supplier end. Such investment will propel the safety apparel market growth during the forecast period.

Major Safety Apparel Companies

  • 3M Corp

  • Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd.

  • Ansell Ltd.

  • ASATEX AG

  • Ballyclare Ltd.

  • Delta Plus Group

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • KERMEL

  • Kimberly Clark Corp.

  • Lakeland Industries Inc.

  • NASCO Industries Inc.

  • OccuNomix International LLC

  • Sioen Industries NV

  • Teijin Ltd.

  • UniFirst Corp.

  • VF Imagewear Inc.

  • W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Safety Apparel Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 11.3%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 9.80 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

14.16

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Corp, Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Ansell Ltd., ASATEX AG, Ballyclare Ltd., Delta Plus Group, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., KERMEL, Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., NASCO Industries Inc., OccuNomix International LLC, Sioen Industries NV, Teijin Ltd., UniFirst Corp., VF Imagewear Inc., and W. L. Gore and Associates Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary         

        1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

        2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing        

        3.1 Market definition

        3.2 Market segment analysis

        3.3 Market size 2021

        3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis        

        4.1 Five forces summary

        4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

        4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

        4.4 Threat of new entrants

        4.5 Threat of substitutes

        4.6 Threat of rivalry

        4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application     

5.1 Market segments           

        5.2 Comparison by Application

        5.3 Chemical defending - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        5.4 Flame retardant - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        5.5 Mechanical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        5.6 High visibility - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape       

        6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape    

        7.1 Geographic segmentation

        7.2 Geographic comparison

        7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     78

        7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

        7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

        8.1 Market drivers

        8.2 Market challenges

        8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

        8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

        9.1 Overview

        9.2 Vendor landscape

        9.3 Landscape disruption

        9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis 

        10.1 Vendors covered

        10.2 Market positioning of vendors

        10.3 3M Corp

        10.4 Ansell Ltd.

        10.5 Ballyclare Ltd.

        10.6 Delta Plus Group

        10.7 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

        10.8 Honeywell International Inc.

        10.9 Kimberly Clark Corp.

        10.10 Lakeland Industries Inc.

        10.11 Sioen Industries NV

        10.12 Teijin Ltd.

11 Appendix 

        11.1 Scope of the report

        11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

        11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

        11.4 Research methodology

        11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Safety Apparel Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-apparel-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-9-80-bn-chemical-defending-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-application-segment---technavio-301648627.html

SOURCE Technavio

