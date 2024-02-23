Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.90

The board of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of March, with investors receiving $0.90 per share. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Safety Insurance Group Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

EPS is set to fall by 16.0% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 213%, which is definitely a bit high to be sustainable going forward.

Safety Insurance Group Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $2.40 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $3.60. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.1% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Safety Insurance Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 16% per year during the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future.

Safety Insurance Group's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Safety Insurance Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company.

