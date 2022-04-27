Safety Programmable Controllers Market Size in North America to Grow by USD 532.66 million | ABB Ltd. and IDEC Corp. Among Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America Facts at a Glance-

Companies: 10+ – ABB Ltd., IDEC Corp., Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, and Siemens AG, among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape

Segments: Type (modular and compact)

Geographies: US, Canada, and Mexico

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Safety Programmable Controllers Market Size in North America is expected to grow by USD 532.66 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 6.07%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The safety programmable controllers market in North America is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as price, quality, brand identity, technology, and distribution to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers safety programmable controllers that include AC500, AC500-eCo, AC500-S and AC500-XC scalable PLC ranges, which provide interoperability and compatibility in hardware and software from compact PLCs up to high end and safety PLCs.

IDEC Corp. - The company offers safety programmable controllers that include safety laser scanner, light curtains, interlock switches, e-stop switches, enabling and grip switches, safety relay modules, safety controllers.

Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG - The company offers safety programmable controllers that include switching sensors, optical sensors, inductive switches, capacitive sensors, ultrasonic sensors, measuring sensors, optical distance sensors, safe locking devices and switches, safe control components, machine safety services, bar code identification, smart cameras, industrial IP camera.

Regional Market Outlook

The safety programmable controllers market in the US will be significant during the forecast period. The reshoring of manufacturing activities will facilitate the safety programmable controllers market growth in the US over the forecast period. Market growth in this country will be faster than the growth of the market in other countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Drivers in the Market-

Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America Driver:

Safety Programmable Controllers Market in North America Trend:

Safety Programmable Controllers Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 532.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.34 Regional analysis US, Canada, and Mexico Performing market contribution US at 71% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., IDEC Corp., Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Pilz GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, and Siemens AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market

Exhibit 08: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 09: Value Chain Analysis: Global industrial machinery market

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Aftermarket and service

2.2.7 Industry innovations:

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Exhibit 12: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 13: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 14: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 15: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 17: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 20: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 21: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 22: Comparison by Type

5.3 Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 23: Modular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 24: Modular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Compact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 25: Compact - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: Compact - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 28: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison

7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 31: US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 35: Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 37: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rapid globalization of industries

8.1.2 Improving safety standards and related developments

8.1.3 Increasing demand for compact automation solutions

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Shortage of skilled labor to maintain and operate automation systems

8.2.2 Growing cybersecurity concerns

8.2.3 High installation and maintenance cost

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing investments in smart factories

8.3.2 Value chain integration

8.3.3 Strategic partnerships and acquisitions

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was moderate in 2020, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2025.

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 42: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 43: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 44: ABB Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 45: ABB Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 46: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 47: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 IDEC Corp.

Exhibit 48: IDEC Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 49: IDEC Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 50: IDEC Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 51: IDEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG

Exhibit 52: Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 53: Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 54: Leuze electronic GmbH + Co. KG - Key offerings

10.6 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 55: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 56: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 59: OMRON Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: OMRON Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Pilz GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 63: Pilz GmbH and Co. KG - Overview

Exhibit 64: Pilz GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Pilz GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

10.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 66: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Rockwell Automation Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 69: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 71: Schneider Electric SE - Overview

Exhibit 72: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments

Exhibit 73: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings

Exhibit 74: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.11 SICK AG

Exhibit 75: SICK AG - Overview

Exhibit 76: SICK AG - Business segments

Exhibit 77: SICK AG - Key news

Exhibit 78: SICK AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 79: SICK AG - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 80: Siemens AG - Overview

Exhibit 81: Siemens AG - Business segments

Exhibit 82: Siemens AG – Key news

Exhibit 83: Siemens AG - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objectives

Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

