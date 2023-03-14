U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,919.29
    +63.53 (+1.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,155.40
    +336.26 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,428.15
    +239.31 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.89
    +32.59 (+1.87%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.48
    -3.32 (-4.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,908.30
    -8.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.79
    -0.13 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0735
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6380
    +0.1230 (+3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2156
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2200
    +1.0220 (+0.77%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,596.65
    +370.56 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.75
    +2.73 (+0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.11
    +88.48 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,222.04
    -610.92 (-2.19%)
     

Safety Sensors and Switches Market is projected to Reach US$ 30 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2023-2030, Data By Contrive Datum Insights

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·8 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, The North American market for safety sensors and switches is mature, Asia-Pacific is a rapidly expanding market for safety sensors and switches

Farmington, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Safety Sensors and Switches Market Size Was Valued At USD 14 Billion In 2022 And Is Expected To Reach USD 30 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 10.7% From 2022 To 2030. Safety sensors are devices that can detect the presence of any object or person. They are most often used in machine guarding to detect the presence of any object or person. The safety switch is a safety device that keeps an eye on things that can move, like doors, covers, and wells. Safety sensors and switches are very important for making sure that staff and workers in HMIs are safe. These items help keep people and machines from getting in each other's way at work, which can be dangerous. Safety sensors have a lot of different parts, like infrared sensors, fiber optic sensors, proximity sensors, vision sensors, magnetic sensors, and acoustic sensors.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Safety Sensors and Switches Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Safety Sensors and Switches Market Recent Developments:

  • In December 2020, Rockwell Automation Indonesia launched a new safety switch (Allen-Bradley Guardmaster 440G-EZ) that helps protect people, processes, es and equipment. The new electromagnetic safety switch adopts the power-on locking magnetic locking function to improve the overall process.

  • In July 2020, Yokogawa launched new pressure and temperature sensors for Sushi Sensor wireless industrial IoT solutions in Europe, North America, and selected Southeast Asian markets. The new product features improve sensor maintenance efficiency through modularization.

  • In October 2021, Omron launched the D41 series safety door switch, which can effectively reduce the risk of deactivation of the interlock device and ensure the safety of the production site.

  • In August 2019, Leuze electronic opened a new logistics center in Singapore to meet the growing demands of its Asian customers.

Safety Sensors and Switches Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

As workplace safety rules get stricter, companies are spending more on safety sensors and controls to avoid accidents and make sure they follow safety rules.
Automation is being used more and more in industrial processes, and this has raised the need for safety sensors and controls that make sure machines and equipment work in a safe way.
The growth of the market for safety sensors and switches is being driven by the creation of new technologies like the Internet of Things (IoT), cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI). These technologies make it possible to keep an eye on safety systems in real-time and make workplaces safer generally.

Restraints:

Safety sensors and controls can be expensive to install and keep up, which limits their use in some industries and uses.

Installing and fixing safety sensors and switches requires skilled workers, which can be hard in some areas where there aren't enough skilled workers.
Compatibility Problems: Sometimes, safety sensors and controls may not work with the tools or systems that are already in place. This can lead to extra costs and delays in getting the system up and running.
Even though people are becoming more aware of safety in the workplace, there may still be some groups or industries that don't know what the benefits of safety sensors and switches are. This can make it harder to put them in place.

Opportunity:

Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies can be used to connect safety sensors and switches so that they can be monitored in real time and repair can be planned ahead of time. This can help stop disasters and make the workplace safer.
Demand from Emerging Markets: Emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America offer a lot of possibilities for the market for safety sensors and switches because their industrial sectors are growing quickly and they are paying more attention to safety at work.

Regional Outlook:

Safety sensors and switches have been around for a long time in North America, where job safety is taken very seriously and strict rules are in place. Safety sensors and switches are used a lot in the region's industrial base.
Europe is another mature market for safety monitors and switches. Workplace safety is very important in Europe, and there are strict rules about it. The business base in the area is well-established and a big buyer of safety sensors and controls.
Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing market for safety sensors and switches because the industrial sector is growing and worker safety is becoming more important. The big and growing middle class in the region drives the demand for cars and other consumer goods that need sensors and controls for safety.
Safety sensors and switches are also becoming more popular in Latin America, where the industrial sector is growing and worker safety is becoming more important. The big and growing middle class in the region drives the demand for cars and other consumer goods that need sensors and controls for safety.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/68126/

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

10.7% from 2023 to 2030

Market Size in 2022

USD 14 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 30 Billion

By Type

  • Safety light curtains

  • Safety mats

  • Safety laser scanners

  • Other

By Applications

  • Automotive

  • Food & Beverage

  • Electronics

  • Packages

  • Other

By Companies

SICK, Pepperl+Fuchs, Rockwell, Ifm, Omron, Datalogic, K. A. Schmersal, IDEC, Panasonic, Banner Engineering, ABB, Baumer, Delphi, Eaton, Bernstein, WeidmÃ¼ller., and Others

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2021

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Safety Sensors and Switches Market Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
SICK, Pepperl+Fuchs, Rockwell, Ifm, Omron, Datalogic, K. A. Schmersal, IDEC, Panasonic, Banner Engineering, ABB, Baumer, Delphi, Eaton, Bernstein, WeidmÃ¼ller., and Others.

Safety Sensors and Switches Market by Types:

  • Safety light curtains

  • Safety mats

  • Safety laser scanners

  • Other

Safety Sensors and Switches Market by Applications:

  • Automotive

  • Food & Beverage

  • Electronics

  • Packages

  • Other

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Pre-employment Testing Software MarketThe Global Pre-Employment Testing Software Market Size Was Valued At USD 8,723.4 Million In 2017 And Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7% During The Forecast Period 2022 - 2030. North America is the largest market for pre-employment testing software, followed by Europe in terms of revenue and volume. Utilization of innovative technologies such as cloud-based solutions along with growing demand from SMEs to reduce operating costs are driving the growth prospects over the forecast period.

  • Klebsiella Testing Market – The Global Klebsiella Testing Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 7.1% During The Forecast Period. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries for the North American market, owing to rising numbers of patients diagnosed with infectious diseases owing to rising healthcare spending, strong economic growth in developing countries such as Brazil and Argentina leading to increased demand. for the Klebsiella test.

  • K-12 Testing and Assessment MarketThe K-12 testing and assessment market share is expected to increase by USD 8.24 Billion from 2022 to 2030, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.19%. North America K-12 test assessment market growth will be prominent owing to implementation of strong government policies.

  • Monogenetic Disorders Testing Market - The Monogenetic Disorders Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period 2022-2030. The Monogenetic Disorders Testing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, test type, disease type, and end use as mentioned above. North America dominates the Monogenetic Disorders Testing market owing to its high level of intelligence and growing awareness about Monogenetic Disorders Testing procedures.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Recommended Stories

  • Facebook parent Meta to lay off 10,000 more workers amid 'Year of Efficiency' push

    Meta says it will lay off another 10,000 workers by the end of the year.

  • Boeing Wins $37 Billion Saudi Arabia Deal for New Airline

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia will buy 78 Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliners, as Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman revitalizes the country’s flag carrier and oversees the rise of a new international airline that seeks to rival Emirates and Qatar Airways. Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big C

  • Mark Zuckerberg says engineers who joined Meta in-person perform better than those who joined remotely

    Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook parent Meta, has pointed to internal data analysis that suggests engineers who initially joined the company in an in-person capacity performed better than those who joined remotely from the get-go. The insights stem from a memo sent to employees earlier today, in which Zuckerberg revealed the company was cutting another 10,000 jobs. Aside from announcing the fresh round of layoffs, Zuckerberg delved into a number of ways the company was looking to improve efficiency, such as canceling "lower priority projects" and creating a flatter organizational structure by removing various management layers.

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • OPEC Sees Weaker Western Oil Demand Countering Growing Chinese Appetite

    The cartel left its forecasts for global oil-demand growth this year steady as growing optimism about China’s demand for crude oil was countered by concerns about the economic picture in the U.S. and Europe.

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it operates. Last year, Seafood Watch put lobster from the U.S. and Canada on its list of seafood to avoid due to the threat posed to rare whales by entanglement in fishing gear used to harvest American lobster, the species that makes up most of the U.S. lobster market.

  • Charles Schwab shares bought by CEO, Baron Capital - CNBC

    Financial stocks have largely borne the brunt of a crippling sell-off which began last week after regulators shut down startup-focused bank SVB Financial Group, triggering worries of a contagion that rippled across financial markets. Signature Bank was also consequently shut down by regulators. Baron, the 79-year-old founder of Baron Capital, did not disclose how much stock of Charles Schwab he purchased, according to the report.

  • Exclusive: Semiconductor manufacturer Infinera explores sale -source

    Infinera Corp, a U.S. manufacturer of semiconductors for the telecommunications industry that competes with China's Huawei, is exploring options that include a sale of the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. The San Jose, California-based company, which has a market value of $1.6 billion, is working with investment bank Centerview Partners on a sale process that will launch in a few weeks, the source said. Infinera shares rose over 11% on the news in afternoon trade to $7.64 a share.

  • Tesla wins bid for more details on California agency's probe of race bias claims

    A California civil rights agency suing Tesla Inc over alleged widespread race discrimination at its flagship assembly plant must detail the investigation it conducted prior to filing the lawsuit, a judge has ruled. The tentative ruling on Monday by California Superior Court Judge Evelio Grillo in Oakland could give Tesla an opportunity to narrow the lawsuit filed last year by the state Civil Rights Department. California law requires the department to investigate discrimination complaints by workers before suing employers.

  • Amgen is sued for concealing $10.7 billion tax bill from investors

    Amgen Inc has been sued in a proposed class action accusing the drugmaker of waiting too long to tell investors it might owe the Internal Revenue Service $10.7 billion in taxes and penalties. In a complaint filed on Monday night in Manhattan federal court, a Detroit-based pension fund said Amgen artificially inflated its stock price by concealing the dispute over its international tax strategy between July 2020 and April 2022. The IRS has accused Amgen of underreporting taxes from 2010 to 2015, mainly for attributing what should have been U.S. taxable income to a Puerto Rico unit that houses its main manufacturing business and produces many of its drugs.

  • The Companies Conducting Layoffs in 2023: Here’s the List

    U.S. businesses in sectors ranging from manufacturing to technology are recalibrating after a period of rapid growth.

  • Oil faces a 'serious problem' by 2024 as production capacity runs out, warns Goldman Sachs — here are 3 big oil stocks with yields as high as 3.8%

    The days of $100 oil may not be over.

  • JPMorgan, other big U.S. banks flooded with new clients post SVB collapse-FT

    These lenders, including Bank of America Corp, are trying to accommodate such transfer requests by taking extra steps to speed up the normal sign-up process, among other steps, the FT said, citing several people familiar with the matter. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation stepped in on Friday to protect the deposits of up to $250,000, but deposits over that amount - which accounted for 85% of SVB accounts - are at risk. Citi declined to comment on the report, while JPMorgan and Bank of America did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

  • Google unveils 'magic wand' to draft documents as AI race tightens

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Tuesday unveiled a flurry of artificial intelligence (AI) tools for its email, collaboration and cloud software, taking aim at Microsoft Corp days before its rival is expected to make a similar announcement. In a replay of last month's dueling chatbot launches by the tech giants, Alphabet touted a "magic wand" for its popular Google Docs software that can draft a marketing blog, training plan or other text, then revise its tone at users' discretion, a company official demonstrated to reporters. Microsoft, meanwhile, has teased a Thursday event about how it is "reinventing productivity with AI," which is expected to showcase its competing Word processor.

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • Shareholder sues Silicon Valley Bank's holding company and CEO and CFO

    The shareholder claimed that SIVB and CEO Greg Becker and CFO Daniel Beck filed false and misleading financial reports leading up to the bank's implosion.

  • SEC penalizes DXC Technology following accusations of ‘misleading’ disclosures

    IT services provider DXC Technology Co. (DXC) agreed to pay an $8 million penalty and tighten up its financial reporting protocols after the Securities and Exchange Commission accused the company of making “misleading disclosures” related to its financials from 2018 to 2020, the agency said on Tuesday. The SEC accused DXC of fattening its non-GAAP net income — or that measured by standards that aren’t generally accepted accounting principles — by “misclassifying tens of millions of dollars of expenses as non-GAAP adjustments for so-called transaction, separation, and integration-related (TSI) costs and improperly excluding them from its non-GAAP earnings.” The commission found that DXC violated anti-fraud and financial reporting laws.

  • Signature Bank Hit With First Investor Suit Over Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Signature Bank was hit with its first investor suit since the bank went into receivership Sunday, accused of making misleading statements about its financial health and risks.Most Read from BloombergUS Core CPI Tops Estimates, Pressuring Fed as It Weighs HikeCredit Suisse Finds ‘Material’ Control Lapses After SEC PromptRussian Fighter Jet Collides With US Drone Over Black Sea‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slam

  • 4 Consumer Products Stocks to Watch on Solid Industry Trends

    The Zacks Consumer Products - Staples industry players are benefiting from favorable demand and revenue-driving efforts amid elevated costs. Chewy (CHWY), Albertsons Companies (ACI), Ollie's Bargain (OLLI) and Grocery Outlet (GO) appear well-placed.

  • Nokian Tyres says sale of its Russia business could come at lower price

    Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday it had been informed that Russia's Governmental Commission on Monitoring Foreign Investment has approved the Finnish group's sale of its Russian operations to PJSC Tatneft. Nokian Tyres last year said it would sell the Russian tyre making business in response to the war in Ukraine. The price approved by the Russian commission corresponds to 286 million euros ($306.85 million), Nokian Tyres said on Tuesday, significantly less than the 400 million euros that the group originally expected when a deal was first announced in October.