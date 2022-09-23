Safety Shoes Market to Record 4.9% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate, Increase in Safety Standards to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safety Shoes Market Facts at a Glance-

Total Pages: 120

Companies: 10+ – Including Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Bata Brands Sarl, COFRA Srl, Dunlop Protective Footwear, GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Pezzol Industries Srl, RAHMAN GROUP, Rock Fall UK Ltd, SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD, Son of the Nature of Technology, uvex group, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Zain International among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; product insights and news; value chain analysis; parent market analysis; and vendor landscape

Segments: End-user (construction, chemicals, manufacturing, mining, and others)

Geographies: APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Safety Shoes Market size is expected to increase by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.78%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers and opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size and estimations, and major investment pockets.

Latest Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Driving the Market-

Safety Shoes Market Driver:

The rise in safety standards will compel end-user industries to adhere to safety practices such as the use of safety shoes. American National Standards Institute (ANSI) mandates the manufacturers of safety shoes to meet performance standards. This will promote workplace safety, which, in turn, will drive the global safety shoe market.

Safety Shoes Market Challenge:

It is important to select appropriate shoes for the industrial requirement. Improper selection can pose several hazards, depending on the work undertaken by industries. It can result in foot-related problems such as corns, calluses, bunions, and hammertoes.

Safety Shoes Market Trend:

Safety shoes are ergonomically designed and provide protection and support to the natural movement of the human body. The design of these shoes is governed by parameters such as less strain on joint angles of the feet and even pressure distribution.

Vendor Insights

The safety shoes market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Bata Brands Sarl - The company offers safety shoes such as 3 Button Boot, B Sport, Bora Derby, and High Cut.

COFRA Srl - The company offers safety shoes such as Best Fire F2, No Flame, No Streamer, and Shovel.

Dunlop Protective Footwear - The company offers safety shoes such as Pro Series, Vibram Series, Snugboot Series, and Guard Series.

Regional Market Outlook

The safety shoes market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the market in the region. The growth of the region is attributed to factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization, which have led to growth in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries.

Safety Shoes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.64 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Bata Brands Sarl, COFRA Srl, Dunlop Protective Footwear, GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Pezzol Industries Srl, RAHMAN GROUP, Rock Fall UK Ltd, SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD, Son of the Nature of Technology, uvex group, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Zain International Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

