Safety shoes market size is set to grow by USD 1.64 billion from 2021-2026; An increase in safety standards will boost the market- Technavio

PR Newswire
·17 min read

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global safety shoes market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.64 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period. An increase in safety standards is driving the growth of the market significantly. Increased safety standards by regulators force end-user industries to adhere to safety practices such as the use of safety shoes. Non-adherence to the guidelines may result in heavy penalties issued by regulatory bodies such as OSHA. The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) requires manufacturers of safety shoes to meet performance standards. The organization has specified various standards that safety shoe manufacturers must meet. The need to manufacture work safety shoes that meet standards set by regulatory agencies increases wearer safety. This will promote workplace safety and the popularity of use, which, in turn, will provide impetus to the global safety shoe market. For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Shoes Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Safety Shoes Market

Global Safety Shoes Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The ergonomically designed safety shoes are a safety shoe market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

  • Safety shoes are ergonomically designed, which aims to provide protection and support to the natural movement of the human body.

  • Meeting the ergonomic criteria for personal protective equipment such as safety shoes is an essential criterion. It makes the manufacturers accountable for ensuring the safety of use, health and hygiene of the wearer, and ergonomic properties of their protective products.

  • The shoes are to be ergonomically designed, as they have a greater influence on body weight and movement, failing which can lead to several health issues accompanied by comfort and fit issues.

  • The design of the shoes is governed by parameters such as even pressure distribution and less strain on the joint angles of the feet.

  • Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The improper selection of shoes will be a major challenge for the safety shoe market during the forecast period. 

  • Safety shoes are of different types and are designed to protect against specific threats. Therefore, choosing the right shoes that meet the needs of the industry is imperative.

  • Safety footwear manufacturers and retailers should provide guidance and sufficient information on safety footwear to enable end users to make the right purchase choices.

  • Sometimes it becomes tedious for manufacturers and retailers to supervise the selection process of safety shoes.

  • Improper selection of safety shoes can pose several hazards, depending on the type of work being done in the industry. It can lead to other foot problems such as bunions, corns, calluses, and hammer toes.

  • Moreover, it can even cause discomfort in your legs, hips, and back. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on market drivers, trends, challenges, and forecast period - Request a sample report!

Global Safety Shoes Market – Vendor Landscape

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Bata Brands Sarl, COFRA Srl, Dunlop Protective Footwear, GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Pezzol Industries Srl, RAHMAN GROUP, Rock Fall UK Ltd, SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD, Son of the Nature of Technology, uvex group, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Zain International.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio buy the report!

Global Safety Shoes Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (construction, chemicals, manufacturing, mining, and others).

  • The construction segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. The construction industry has the highest number of fatalities because it faces multiple hazards. Increasing construction activities in countries such as the US, China, and India, coupled with the rising number of workplace accidents are fueling the adoption of safety shoes in the segment to improve occupational safety. Emerging market construction companies are likely to continue to grow much faster than their developed counterparts. The fastest-growing markets are emerging markets such as China and India. In addition to APAC, North America is also seeing strong growth, especially in the residential sector. The reason for the boom is the demand for multifamily housing, which is creating a lucrative opportunity in the market along with the development of the state's infrastructural amenities.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global safety shoes market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global safety shoes market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. APAC contains some of the fastest-growing economies in the world, such as China, India, and Japan. Economic growth is accelerating in these countries, increasing spending on infrastructure and industrial development. These factors are driving the demand for passenger cars. In recent years, rapid economic development in emerging markets has led to higher per capita incomes, increased consumer purchasing power, and increased vehicle sales. The growth of the automotive industry in APAC can be attributed to the growing consumer base in the region. The increasing demand for automobiles has led multinational companies to expand their manufacturing facilities in various countries such as India. Hence, the growth of APAC's automotive industry will subsequently increase the demand for safety shoes and drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

For insights on market segments - Download a Sample Report

What are the key data covered in this Safety Shoes Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the safety shoes market between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the safety shoes market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the safety shoes market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of safety shoes market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The industrial safety gloves market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.25% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 3.1 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by material (natural rubber gloves, vinyl gloves, nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

  • The safety apparel market size is expected to increase by USD 9.80 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.3%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the market segmentation by application (chemical defending, flame retardant, mechanical, high visibility, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Safety Shoes Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.64 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)

4.9

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Bata Brands Sarl, COFRA Srl, Dunlop Protective Footwear, GABRI SAS DI MOLO SANTE and C., Honeywell International Inc., KARAM group, Liberty Shoes Ltd, Pezzol Industries Srl, RAHMAN GROUP, Rock Fall UK Ltd, SAFETYKING INDUSTRIAL FOOTWEAR M SDN BHD, Son of the Nature of Technology, uvex group, VF Corp., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., Wolverine World Wide Inc., and Zain International

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Consumer Discretionary Market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Chemical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Mining - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Bata Brands Sarl

  • 10.4 COFRA Srl

  • 10.5 Dunlop Protective Footwear

  • 10.6 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.7 KARAM group

  • 10.8 Liberty Shoes Ltd

  • 10.9 Rock Fall UK Ltd

  • 10.10 uvex group

  • 10.11 VF Corp.

  • 10.12 Wolverine World Wide Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Safety Shoes Market
Global Safety Shoes Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/safety-shoes-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-1-64-billion-from-2021-2026-an-increase-in-safety-standards-will-boost-the-market--technavio-301781096.html

SOURCE Technavio

